Chillout News

On a weekend, Ogilvy’s Kainaz Karmakar loves chilling at a cafe or spa

Kainaaz

ChillOut: Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy-West, is a self-confessed hyper romantic girl, who knows how to enjoy the good things in life after a hard week at work

exchange4media Staff Sep 14, 2019 8:30 AM

Ronojoy Chakraborty's weekend bliss: A game of tennis & a walk with his dog

Ranojoy

ChillOut: The Programming Head of Sony YAY! loves spending time amidst nature, and exploring the endemic wildlife and forests of Madagascar is next on his holiday list

exchange4media Staff Sep 7, 2019 9:27 AM

For Kamal Krishnan 'me time' is about Bullet rides, books and binge-watching on Netflix

Kamal Krishnan

ChillOut: Kamal Krishnan PS, National Head, Integrated Media Solutions, Mathrubhumi, reveals his passion for taking the road less travelled and desire to pursue theatre professionally

exchange4media Staff Aug 31, 2019 8:16 AM

Bonding with son over Netflix makes Anshuman Goenka’s weekends special

Bacardi

ChillOut: The Marketing Head of Bacardi India loves to relax on a beach

exchange4media Staff Aug 10, 2019 9:28 AM

Pool or golf field: Frederic Widell’s place to be on weekends

FredericWidell

ChillOut: The VP & Head (South Asia) and MD, Oriflame, loves beach vacations, and Bali, Sri Lanka, Maldives are his favourite destinations

exchange4media Staff Aug 3, 2019 8:05 AM

Digital detox & good food make Bharat Khatri’s weekends perfect

Bharat Khatri Chill Out

ChillOut: Khatri, Country Lead, Xaxis India, rejuvenates by watching animated science-fiction, and pampers himself with a spa session on weekends

exchange4media Staff Jul 27, 2019 8:44 AM

For Gajendra Jangid, a perfect weekend means spending time with family

Chillout

ChillOut: Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder and CMO of Cars24, is a fitness enthusiast, a voracious reader and a 'Game of Thrones' fan

exchange4media Staff Jul 13, 2019 7:55 AM

Srikanth Bureddy’s idea of perfect weekend is being at home with friends

Chillout

ChillOut: The Co-Founder & Director of Valueleaf Services (India) Pvt Ltd., also loves experimenting in kitchen on some Sundays

Neethu Mohan Jul 6, 2019 9:22 AM

Encountering wildlife in its habitat is a humbling experience: Mehernosh Pithawalla

chillout

ChillOut: Mehernosh Pithawalla, VP and Global Head - Marketing, Sales & Innovation, Godrej Security Solutions, talks about his love for good music, movies and experimenting with new technology  

exchange4media Staff Jun 29, 2019 8:08 AM

Vipul Mathur finds inner strength through yoga

Vipul Mathur

Mathur, CEO, Mufti, spends his weekends with family & watches a live musical or scribbles down notes to unwind

exchange4media Staff Jun 15, 2019 9:12 AM

Amit Wadhwani’s weekends are for family and fitness

AmitWadhwani

ChillOut: Wadhwani, Founder of Sai Estates Consultants Chembur, also loves to spend time reading books

Shweta Raaj Singh Jun 1, 2019 9:14 AM

Making dosas & taking a plunge in the pool help Akshaara Lalwani unwind

Chillout

ChillOut: Lalwani, Founder and CEO, Communicate India, talks about her idea of relaxing, love for junk food and more

exchange4media Staff May 25, 2019 9:35 AM

Honing his craft in photography & digital art is Sumanto Chattopadhyay's way to unwind

Sumanto Chill Out

ChillOut: Chattopadhyay, Chairman, CCO, 82.5 Communication, rejuvenates by chasing the origin of English words, scripting and acting

Noel Dsouza May 18, 2019 8:25 AM

Swimming & watching Netflix: Minal Srivastava’s idea of unwinding

chillOut

ChillOut: For Srivastava, VP- Marketing, Shalimar Paints, the ideal me-time combination is reading, painting, music and tea

Dolly Mahayan May 11, 2019 9:10 AM

Advait Suhas Pandit's idea of relaxing is playing any kind of sport

Advait Suhas Pandit

ChillOut: Pandit, Chief Technology Officer at Netmeds confesses to being a compulsive online shopper

Simran Sabherwal May 4, 2019 9:30 AM

Schauna Chauhan's idea of relaxing is watching a romantic movie & getting a massage

Schauna Chauhan

ChillOut: Chauhan, CEO, Parle Agro, loves to visit her farmhouse with her son and spend time fishing, horse-riding and cycling around

Neethu Mohan Apr 20, 2019 9:38 AM

Lulu Raghavan spends her weekends baking, reading & playing tennis with her daughters

Lulu Raghavan

ChillOut: Raghavan, MD, Landor Associates is a voracious reader & a sleep evangelist who spends a lot of time convincing family and friends to invest more time in sleep

Shweta Raaj Singh Apr 6, 2019 9:31 AM

Vasuta Agarwal’s weekend bliss: A cup of coffee with a good book or a movie

VasutaAgarwal

ChillOut: While on vacation, Agarwal,VP & GM-India and South Asia, InMobi, and her husband like to go to a resort or hotel where they can enjoy and relax

Neethu Mohan Mar 30, 2019 9:30 AM

Amit Sethiya loves spending his weekends with family and his Persian cat

Amit Sethia

ChillOut: Sethiya, Chief Marketing Officer, Syska Group confesses to being a tea addict and ideally needs one cup every hour

Simran Sabherwal Mar 23, 2019 10:14 AM

An adventure enthusiast, Bojan Jankulovski loves trekking & skiing

Bojan

ChillOut: On a typical weekend, one can see Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India, reading a nice book or meeting friends over lunch or dinner

Dolly Mahayan Mar 16, 2019 8:40 AM