Chillout News
ChillOut: Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy-West, is a self-confessed hyper romantic girl, who knows how to enjoy the good things in life after a hard week at work
exchange4media Staff Sep 14, 2019 8:30 AM
ChillOut: The Programming Head of Sony YAY! loves spending time amidst nature, and exploring the endemic wildlife and forests of Madagascar is next on his holiday list
exchange4media Staff Sep 7, 2019 9:27 AM
ChillOut: Kamal Krishnan PS, National Head, Integrated Media Solutions, Mathrubhumi, reveals his passion for taking the road less travelled and desire to pursue theatre professionally
exchange4media Staff Aug 31, 2019 8:16 AM
ChillOut: The Marketing Head of Bacardi India loves to relax on a beach
exchange4media Staff Aug 10, 2019 9:28 AM
ChillOut: The VP & Head (South Asia) and MD, Oriflame, loves beach vacations, and Bali, Sri Lanka, Maldives are his favourite destinations
exchange4media Staff Aug 3, 2019 8:05 AM
ChillOut: Khatri, Country Lead, Xaxis India, rejuvenates by watching animated science-fiction, and pampers himself with a spa session on weekends
exchange4media Staff Jul 27, 2019 8:44 AM
ChillOut: Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder and CMO of Cars24, is a fitness enthusiast, a voracious reader and a 'Game of Thrones' fan
exchange4media Staff Jul 13, 2019 7:55 AM
ChillOut: The Co-Founder & Director of Valueleaf Services (India) Pvt Ltd., also loves experimenting in kitchen on some Sundays
Neethu Mohan Jul 6, 2019 9:22 AM
ChillOut: Mehernosh Pithawalla, VP and Global Head - Marketing, Sales & Innovation, Godrej Security Solutions, talks about his love for good music, movies and experimenting with new technology
exchange4media Staff Jun 29, 2019 8:08 AM
Mathur, CEO, Mufti, spends his weekends with family & watches a live musical or scribbles down notes to unwind
exchange4media Staff Jun 15, 2019 9:12 AM
ChillOut: Wadhwani, Founder of Sai Estates Consultants Chembur, also loves to spend time reading books
Shweta Raaj Singh Jun 1, 2019 9:14 AM
ChillOut: Lalwani, Founder and CEO, Communicate India, talks about her idea of relaxing, love for junk food and more
exchange4media Staff May 25, 2019 9:35 AM
ChillOut: Chattopadhyay, Chairman, CCO, 82.5 Communication, rejuvenates by chasing the origin of English words, scripting and acting
Noel Dsouza May 18, 2019 8:25 AM
ChillOut: For Srivastava, VP- Marketing, Shalimar Paints, the ideal me-time combination is reading, painting, music and tea
Dolly Mahayan May 11, 2019 9:10 AM
ChillOut: Pandit, Chief Technology Officer at Netmeds confesses to being a compulsive online shopper
Simran Sabherwal May 4, 2019 9:30 AM
ChillOut: Chauhan, CEO, Parle Agro, loves to visit her farmhouse with her son and spend time fishing, horse-riding and cycling around
Neethu Mohan Apr 20, 2019 9:38 AM
ChillOut: Raghavan, MD, Landor Associates is a voracious reader & a sleep evangelist who spends a lot of time convincing family and friends to invest more time in sleep
Shweta Raaj Singh Apr 6, 2019 9:31 AM
ChillOut: While on vacation, Agarwal,VP & GM-India and South Asia, InMobi, and her husband like to go to a resort or hotel where they can enjoy and relax
Neethu Mohan Mar 30, 2019 9:30 AM
ChillOut: Sethiya, Chief Marketing Officer, Syska Group confesses to being a tea addict and ideally needs one cup every hour
Simran Sabherwal Mar 23, 2019 10:14 AM
ChillOut: On a typical weekend, one can see Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India, reading a nice book or meeting friends over lunch or dinner
Dolly Mahayan Mar 16, 2019 8:40 AM