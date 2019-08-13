Cannes Lions News

BSH Home Appliances elevates Gunjan Srivastava as Asia-Pacific Head

BSH

Neeraj Bahl named India Managing Director & CEO

exchange4media Staff Aug 13, 2019 12:54 PM

Purpose works when it is a core value of your brand: Bharat Avalani, Connecting Dots

Bharat

Bharat Avalani of Connecting Dots Consultancy shares his experiences from Cannes Lions 2019

exchange4media Staff Jul 3, 2019 3:44 PM

JioSaavn’s Uddhav Parab shares his learnings from Cannes Lions workshop

UddhavParab

Parab, Senior Manager-Copy, JioSaavn, attended Cannes Young Lions Creative Academy

exchange4media Staff Jul 2, 2019 3:59 PM

What I miss is the fantastic humour that I used to see at Cannes: Piyush Pandey

PiyushPandey

Pandey spoke to Srabana Lahiri on the sidelines of the festival, candid as ever, and helped sum up the festival as he has traditionally done for us

Srabana Lahiri Jun 25, 2019 8:09 AM

Cannes Lions 2019: Brands should innovate by embracing change: Umesh Khandelwal, Wavemaker

Umesh Khandelwal

Umesh Khandelwal, Business Manager, Wavemaker India, takes us through his experience at Cannes Lions 2019

exchange4media Staff Jun 24, 2019 6:51 PM

How ‘Purpose’ ruled Cannes

Cannes

At 66th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity that concluded last week, ‘tech that aids a purpose’ dominated conversations even as marketers questioned the separation of Media & Creative 

Srabana Lahiri Jun 24, 2019 8:14 AM

Cannes Lions 2019: FCB has won India’s only Gold and I can’t be prouder: Susan Credle

Susan Credle FCB at Cannes 2019

Susan Credle, Global CCO, FCB, tells us why she doesn’t believe in rushing her team to win awards until they are completely ready

Neeta Nair Jun 22, 2019 9:36 AM

Cannes Lions 2019: FCB gets India its only gold; DDB Mudra bags bronze on Day 5

RohitOhri

FCB’s Open Door Project and DDB Mudra’s Project Free Period score in the Sustainable Development Goals category

Christina Moniz Jun 22, 2019 8:54 AM

Cannes Lions: Ad & marketing industry going through massive disruption: Sir Martin Sorrell

MartinSorrell

Sorrell, Chairman of S4 Capital, was in conversation with Marian Goodell, CEO, Burning Man Project, on the final day of Cannes Lions 2019

exchange4media Staff Jun 21, 2019 5:20 PM

Cannes Lions 2019: Experiencing future of advertising on TV: Ayush Doshi, Wavemaker

Ayush Doshi Wavemaker

From 'Shoppable TV' to Aira's AI-powered technology helping the visually challenged, Ayush Doshi, Business Manager, Wavemaker India tells us more about his experience at Cannes Lions 2019

exchange4media Staff Jun 21, 2019 9:18 AM

Cannes Lions: Want India to have a bigger influence on the company: John Seifert, Ogilvy

Ogilvy

John Seifert, Worldwide CEO, Ogilvy, tells us why he picked Piyush Pandey for the global role, the progress on his ‘Next Chapter’ initiative and the global launch of the latest version of Ogilvy OS 

Srabana Lahiri Jun 21, 2019 9:13 AM

Cannes Lions 2019: Brands need to reinvent to stay relevant: Tony Weisman, Dunkin’

Dunkin'

At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’, explained what prompted the company to drop the word ‘Donuts’ from its brand name        

exchange4media Staff Jun 21, 2019 8:05 AM

Cannes Lions 2019: BBH will never become a Math men business: Neil Munn 

Neil Munn

Munn, Global CEO, BBH, spoke to exchange4media about what’s different at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this year and Publicis’ self-imposed exile

Neeta Nair Jun 21, 2019 7:59 AM

Cannes Lions 2019: Will in-house creativity fail?

CannesDebate

Justin Emingsley, Paulie Dery, Teresa Herd, Vicky Maguire, and Philips Thomas debate

Neeta Nair Jun 21, 2019 7:53 AM

Cannes Lions 2019: 3 bronze for Dentsu Webchutney, 1 for FCB on Day 4

Cannes

Dentsu Webchutney emerges big winner with awards for Swiggy’s Voice of Hunger and Flipkart’s Hagglebot; FCB bags bronze for The Open Door Project

Christina Moniz Jun 21, 2019 7:25 AM

Cannes Lions: Mark Read & Lindsay Pattison launch Global Alliance for responsible media

Mark Read Lindsay Pattison

Sejal Bhonsle, General Manager, Wavemaker India, takes us through sessions on Blockchain and how Wavemaker decoded the path of purchase for brands on online platforms

exchange4media Staff Jun 20, 2019 2:20 PM

Cannes Lions 2019: Mindshare named Media Network of the Year

Cannes

Mindshare is followed by Starcom at the second place and MediaCom at the third spot

exchange4media Staff Jun 20, 2019 2:12 PM

Cannes Lions 2019: 2 shortlists for DDB Mudra, 1 for FCB Ulka on Day 4

Cannes

The shortlists are in Sustainable Development Goals Lions category

exchange4media Staff Jun 20, 2019 1:00 PM

Cannes Lions: ‘Woke-washing’ is undermining credibility & trust of ad industry: Alan Jope

AlanJope

The CEO of Unilever said agencies with a track record of purpose-washing won’t work on the company’s brands

exchange4media Staff Jun 20, 2019 11:46 AM

Cannes Lions 2019: India picks up 4 silver, 3 bronze on Day 3

Cannes

Dentsu Webchutney collects two bronze and one silver lion; Mindshare bags one silver and one bronze, while Lowe Lintas and Leo Burnett pick up a silver each

Christina Moniz Jun 20, 2019 8:47 AM