Cannes Lions News
Neeraj Bahl named India Managing Director & CEO
exchange4media Staff Aug 13, 2019 12:54 PM
Bharat Avalani of Connecting Dots Consultancy shares his experiences from Cannes Lions 2019
exchange4media Staff Jul 3, 2019 3:44 PM
Parab, Senior Manager-Copy, JioSaavn, attended Cannes Young Lions Creative Academy
exchange4media Staff Jul 2, 2019 3:59 PM
Pandey spoke to Srabana Lahiri on the sidelines of the festival, candid as ever, and helped sum up the festival as he has traditionally done for us
Srabana Lahiri Jun 25, 2019 8:09 AM
Umesh Khandelwal, Business Manager, Wavemaker India, takes us through his experience at Cannes Lions 2019
exchange4media Staff Jun 24, 2019 6:51 PM
At 66th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity that concluded last week, ‘tech that aids a purpose’ dominated conversations even as marketers questioned the separation of Media & Creative
Srabana Lahiri Jun 24, 2019 8:14 AM
Susan Credle, Global CCO, FCB, tells us why she doesn’t believe in rushing her team to win awards until they are completely ready
Neeta Nair Jun 22, 2019 9:36 AM
FCB’s Open Door Project and DDB Mudra’s Project Free Period score in the Sustainable Development Goals category
Christina Moniz Jun 22, 2019 8:54 AM
Sorrell, Chairman of S4 Capital, was in conversation with Marian Goodell, CEO, Burning Man Project, on the final day of Cannes Lions 2019
exchange4media Staff Jun 21, 2019 5:20 PM
From 'Shoppable TV' to Aira's AI-powered technology helping the visually challenged, Ayush Doshi, Business Manager, Wavemaker India tells us more about his experience at Cannes Lions 2019
exchange4media Staff Jun 21, 2019 9:18 AM
John Seifert, Worldwide CEO, Ogilvy, tells us why he picked Piyush Pandey for the global role, the progress on his ‘Next Chapter’ initiative and the global launch of the latest version of Ogilvy OS
Srabana Lahiri Jun 21, 2019 9:13 AM
At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’, explained what prompted the company to drop the word ‘Donuts’ from its brand name
exchange4media Staff Jun 21, 2019 8:05 AM
Munn, Global CEO, BBH, spoke to exchange4media about what’s different at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this year and Publicis’ self-imposed exile
Neeta Nair Jun 21, 2019 7:59 AM
Justin Emingsley, Paulie Dery, Teresa Herd, Vicky Maguire, and Philips Thomas debate
Neeta Nair Jun 21, 2019 7:53 AM
Dentsu Webchutney emerges big winner with awards for Swiggy’s Voice of Hunger and Flipkart’s Hagglebot; FCB bags bronze for The Open Door Project
Christina Moniz Jun 21, 2019 7:25 AM
Sejal Bhonsle, General Manager, Wavemaker India, takes us through sessions on Blockchain and how Wavemaker decoded the path of purchase for brands on online platforms
exchange4media Staff Jun 20, 2019 2:20 PM
Mindshare is followed by Starcom at the second place and MediaCom at the third spot
exchange4media Staff Jun 20, 2019 2:12 PM
The shortlists are in Sustainable Development Goals Lions category
exchange4media Staff Jun 20, 2019 1:00 PM
The CEO of Unilever said agencies with a track record of purpose-washing won’t work on the company’s brands
exchange4media Staff Jun 20, 2019 11:46 AM
Dentsu Webchutney collects two bronze and one silver lion; Mindshare bags one silver and one bronze, while Lowe Lintas and Leo Burnett pick up a silver each
Christina Moniz Jun 20, 2019 8:47 AM