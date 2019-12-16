Marketing News
Viewers have to spot a dancing Santa on their screens from 7 am till 11 am every day to win 100 Saregama Carvaans
exchange4media Staff 2 hours ago
Likeers are invited to make creative dance videos with the song, tagging Divya Khosla Kumar and Neha Kakkar. The best ones will get a shout out from both
exchange4media Staff 3 hours ago
Embedded with built-in Alexa Voice Assistant and Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround sound experience, the Onida Fire TV Edition will be available in 32 and 43 segments
exchange4media Staff 9 hours ago
Neville Bastawalla, Head, Marketing & On-Air Promotions, Sports Business, SPN, shares his plans to cement the network as a global multi-sports arena
One Impression will also collaborate with creators so they can grow within the Pinterest ecosystem
exchange4media Staff 1 day ago
The series has been planned in association with Aviva Life Insurance and Aditya Birla Capital
exchange4media Staff 1 day ago
Pankaj Duhan explains the rationale behind choosing the digital medium for Dettol’s new product
exchange4media Staff 1 day ago
By re-introducing the CMO's role, Coca-Cola has also called for restructuring and splitting of duties among teams
exchange4media Staff 1 day ago
Guest Column: Sonali Malaviya, VP, Client Partner, India at Essence, says although 2019 has seen twists and turns in the media & marketing industry, economic activity is likely to pick up in 2020
Puneet Das, VP- Marketing India, Tata Global Beverages, tells us more about the ‘Rich Delhi’ campaign which aims to capture the essence of the city
The Body Shop India partnered with Plan International, a global non-profit organization, to further their fight against gender inequality
exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 7:05 PM
The products are available in all hypermarkets, exclusive Mother’s Recipe outlets and local retail stores across Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and on e-commerce portals like Bigbasket
exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 4:39 PM
The agency will also partner VIP in their entry into two new categories, apart from ATL and retail communications, across international markets
exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 2:04 PM
Gurpreet Singh, Head - Marketing, United Breweries Ltd, talks about the idea behind introducing Witbier under the brand’s Ultra portfolio, marketing strategies & plans ahead
Neethu Mohan Dec 16, 2019 9:23 AM
Neeraj Joshi, Marketing Head, Zee Studios, talks to us about the reach and execution of the campaign 'Bharat Salam' for the movie Hotel Mumbai
Shreshtha Verma Dec 16, 2019 9:22 AM
The deal may be sealed by the year-end as Zomato is also trying to close a new financing round of $600 million
exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 9:21 AM
Former HUL Chairman, Padma Vibhushan Ashok Ganguly, and HUL Chairman Sanjiv Mehta attend the launch of the book in which Sitapati has captured his experiences as the inside man of HUL
Shikha Paliwal Dec 16, 2019 8:51 AM
Amul, Flipkart, HDFC, Jio News and Swiggy were some of the brands that were quick to leverage the moment while establishing a creative connect with their brand offerings
exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 7:41 AM
The announcement was made at an event focused on expanding consumer knowledge and interest on holistic health and breaking the myth that pear is not an everyday fruit
exchange4media Staff Dec 15, 2019 10:00 AM
As part of her role as brand ambassador for Crocs, Chopra Jonas secured a partnership between the footwear brand and UNICEF to support underserved school children in Belize
exchange4media Staff Dec 14, 2019 11:16 AM