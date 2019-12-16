Marketing News

MASTiii spreads Christmas cheer with 'Spot The Santa' contest

Viewers have to spot a dancing Santa on their screens from 7 am till 11 am every day to win 100 Saregama Carvaans

exchange4media Staff 2 hours ago

Likee, T-Series come together to promote Neha Kakkar song #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi

Likeers are invited to make creative dance videos with the song, tagging Divya Khosla Kumar and Neha Kakkar. The best ones will get a shout out from both

exchange4media Staff 3 hours ago

Onida partners with Amazon to launch Fire TV Edition Smart TVs

Embedded with built-in Alexa Voice Assistant and Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround sound experience, the Onida Fire TV Edition will be available in 32 and 43 segments

exchange4media Staff 9 hours ago

Our idea is to build a sports community in India: Neville Bastawalla, SPN

Neville Bastawalla, Head, Marketing & On-Air Promotions, Sports Business, SPN, shares his plans to cement the network as a global multi-sports arena

Arpita Mukherjee 14 hours ago

Pinterest partners with One Impression for influencer led programs in India

One Impression will also collaborate with creators so they can grow within the Pinterest ecosystem

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

HT Brand Studio launches #HTFridayFinance to help millennials understand personal finance

The series has been planned in association with Aviva Life Insurance and Aditya Birla Capital

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

Reckitt Benckiser takes social media route for Dettol's #CleanIsNotGermFree campaign

Pankaj Duhan explains the rationale behind choosing the digital medium for Dettol’s new product

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

Coca-Cola restores global CMO role after CGO Francisco Crespo retires

By re-introducing the CMO's role, Coca-Cola has also called for restructuring and splitting of duties among teams

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

The year that was & the year that will be: Sonali Malaviya, Essence

Guest Column: Sonali Malaviya, VP, Client Partner, India at Essence, says although 2019 has seen twists and turns in the media & marketing industry, economic activity is likely to pick up in 2020

Sonali Malaviya 1 day ago

Tata Tea Premium takes a hyperlocal marketing approach with new campaign

Puneet Das, VP- Marketing India, Tata Global Beverages, tells us more about the ‘Rich Delhi’ campaign which aims to capture the essence of the city

Anjali Thakur 1 day ago

The Body Shop launches Dream Big Initiative to support women's empowerment

The Body Shop India partnered with Plan International, a global non-profit organization, to further their fight against gender inequality

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 7:05 PM

Mother's Recipe introduces range of street-styled chutneys in spout pack

The products are available in all hypermarkets, exclusive Mother’s Recipe outlets and local retail stores across Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and on e-commerce portals like Bigbasket

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 4:39 PM

VIP Industries appoints The Rethink Company as creative brand partner

The agency will also partner VIP in their entry into two new categories, apart from ATL and retail communications, across international markets

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 2:04 PM

We will strengthen product portfolio across craft beer segment: Gurpreet Singh, UBL

Gurpreet Singh, Head - Marketing, United Breweries Ltd, talks about the idea behind introducing Witbier under the brand’s Ultra portfolio, marketing strategies & plans ahead

Neethu Mohan Dec 16, 2019 9:23 AM

Zee Studios' campaign for 'Hotel Mumbai' records reach of over 50 million

Neeraj Joshi, Marketing Head, Zee Studios, talks to us about the reach and execution of the campaign 'Bharat Salam' for the movie Hotel Mumbai

Shreshtha Verma Dec 16, 2019 9:22 AM

Zomato all set to buy UberEats India

The deal may be sealed by the year-end as Zomato is also trying to close a new financing round of $600 million

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 9:21 AM

Book Launch: Sudhir Sitapati's 'The CEO Factory' decodes HUL's business success

Former HUL Chairman, Padma Vibhushan Ashok Ganguly, and HUL Chairman Sanjiv Mehta attend the launch of the book in which Sitapati has captured his experiences as the inside man of HUL

Shikha Paliwal Dec 16, 2019 8:51 AM

Brands roll out topical spots latching on to the onion price hike

Amul, Flipkart, HDFC, Jio News and Swiggy were some of the brands that were quick to leverage the moment while establishing a creative connect with their brand offerings

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 7:41 AM

Malaika Arora partners with USA Pears for #thepearcare

The announcement was made at an event focused on expanding consumer knowledge and interest on holistic health and breaking the myth that pear is not an everyday fruit

exchange4media Staff Dec 15, 2019 10:00 AM

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Crocs to donate 50,000 pairs of Classic Clogs to UNICEF

As part of her role as brand ambassador for Crocs, Chopra Jonas secured a partnership between the footwear brand and UNICEF to support underserved school children in Belize

exchange4media Staff Dec 14, 2019 11:16 AM