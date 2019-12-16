Advertising News

Beating odds in the digital age: Long or short form content?

Sabyasachi Mitter Fulcro

Guest Column: Sabyasachi Mitter, Founder & Managing Director Fulcro, says the key is to create snackable content sprinkled across platforms as a bid to promote long-form content

Sabyasachi Mitter 13 hours ago

Pidilite seeks a ‘Fevicol Ka Jod’ with the 'aam aadmi'

Fevicol

With #MyFevicolAd contest, the brand has invited the common man to come up with their own creatives and upload them on the official Fevicol pages on social media

Shikha Paliwal 14 hours ago

Google looking to strengthen agency partnership relations in India

google

According to Todd Rowe, Global MD, Google Customer Solutions, India is one of the most important markets for Google globally due to high Internet penetration and growing digital ad spends

Tasmayee Laha Roy 1 day ago

Pulse Candy rolls out 2 new quirky TVCs

Pulse candy e4m

Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the commercials are an addition to the earlier series of three TVCs based on the ‘Pran jaaye par Pulse Na Jaaye’ storyline

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 5:10 PM

IDFC Mutual Fund announces launch of investor awareness campaign #BeTheBestYou

IDFC Mutual Fund

IDFC's campaign, conceptualised by TBWA, features two digital videos targetting two different sets of audience

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 4:47 PM

OneOneDay unveils Chrome extension for Oodies app

OneOneDay e4m

The ad-tech startup's new product helps its users to take better control of the browsing experience

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 4:25 PM

Zomato launches ‘On-Time or Free’ campaign that promises prompt delivery

Zomato e4m

The service will be applicable across menus and in 100+ cities in India, making Zomato the only food app to guarantee on-time delivery

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 3:08 PM

Cipla’s new TVC dispels myths about asthma inhalers

Cipla e4m

The latest TVC is a part of Cipla’s #BerokZindagi campaign aimed at tackling the social stigma surrounding asthma

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 12:32 PM

Digital-led campaigns that ticked in 2019

Year Ender Digital Ads

Industry experts pick out their favourite digital campaigns that stood out amongst the rest in the year gone by

Shikha Paliwal Dec 16, 2019 9:01 AM

Latest Uber Auto & Uber Moto campaigns focus on empowering users

Uber Moto

The campaigns will be seen across digital, print and OOH platforms

exchange4media Staff Dec 15, 2019 6:00 PM

Casagrand ropes in four south celebrities for its ‘Chance Irukku’ TVC in Tamil

Casagrand

Casagrand's new TVC with its multi-star cast speaks to the customers a light-hearted banter, which the brand believes could increase its recall

exchange4media Staff Dec 14, 2019 4:05 PM

Ogilvy Mumbai conceptualises campaign for MP Birla Cement's brand Samrat

Samrat cement

The cement brand has used, for the first time, an audio-visual commercial campaign for the heritage brand Samrat

exchange4media Staff Dec 14, 2019 8:07 AM

Bombay Dyeing sheds light on the issue of inadequate sleep in #TakeBackSleep campaign

Bombay Dyeing Take Back Sleep Campaign

Conceptualised by Flying Bullet, the 360-degree campaign will be amplified through Print, TV, Radio, Digital, Cinema, and on-ground activations

exchange4media Staff Dec 14, 2019 7:49 AM

ADK Fortune and Red Chief launch 'Khel Gaye Chief’ campaign with Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal Red Chief Ad

The campaign will be rolled out across online and offline media

exchange4media Staff Dec 14, 2019 7:41 AM

OMD leads category, outpaces industry as it expands billings & market share: COMvergence

OMD

The COMvergence global billings ranking report puts OMD’s projected 2019 global billings at $19.6B with a growth rate of +6.1%

exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 9:18 AM

Total print ad volumes for Sales Promotions doubled in Oct 2019: TAM AdEx

Print

As per the TAM AdEx Report on Sales Promotion Advertising in Print – 2019, the total ad volume for sales promotion in August to September was 25% which doubled in Oct 2019

exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 8:38 AM

Pepsi to raise its fizz factor with Salman’s swag

Salman Khan

The Dabangg star looks set to woo the endorsement world again with his mass appeal, say industry pundits

Tasmayee Laha Roy Dec 13, 2019 8:14 AM

Tara Sinha saw the future of advertising: Chintamani Rao

Tara Sinha

Guest Column: Chintamani Rao, renowned Strategic Marketing and Media Consultant, recounts Tara Sinha's contributions to the field of advertising

Chintamani Rao Dec 12, 2019 4:39 PM

A tribute to the First Lady of Indian Advertising - Tara Sinha

Tara Sinha

The ad world recounts memories of Sinha, the first Indian woman to set up an advertising agency, who paved the way for generations to follow

Misbaah Mansuri Dec 12, 2019 7:34 AM

Tara Sinha, doyen of Indian advertising, no more

Tara Sinha

Sinha was the Founder Director of Clarion Advertising Services Limited, later Clarion-McCann Advertising Services Limited

exchange4media Staff Dec 11, 2019 7:37 PM