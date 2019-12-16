Advertising News
Guest Column: Sabyasachi Mitter, Founder & Managing Director Fulcro, says the key is to create snackable content sprinkled across platforms as a bid to promote long-form content
Sabyasachi Mitter 13 hours ago
With #MyFevicolAd contest, the brand has invited the common man to come up with their own creatives and upload them on the official Fevicol pages on social media
According to Todd Rowe, Global MD, Google Customer Solutions, India is one of the most important markets for Google globally due to high Internet penetration and growing digital ad spends
Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the commercials are an addition to the earlier series of three TVCs based on the ‘Pran jaaye par Pulse Na Jaaye’ storyline
exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 5:10 PM
IDFC's campaign, conceptualised by TBWA, features two digital videos targetting two different sets of audience
exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 4:47 PM
The ad-tech startup's new product helps its users to take better control of the browsing experience
exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 4:25 PM
The service will be applicable across menus and in 100+ cities in India, making Zomato the only food app to guarantee on-time delivery
exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 3:08 PM
The latest TVC is a part of Cipla’s #BerokZindagi campaign aimed at tackling the social stigma surrounding asthma
exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 12:32 PM
Industry experts pick out their favourite digital campaigns that stood out amongst the rest in the year gone by
Shikha Paliwal Dec 16, 2019 9:01 AM
The campaigns will be seen across digital, print and OOH platforms
exchange4media Staff Dec 15, 2019 6:00 PM
Casagrand's new TVC with its multi-star cast speaks to the customers a light-hearted banter, which the brand believes could increase its recall
exchange4media Staff Dec 14, 2019 4:05 PM
The cement brand has used, for the first time, an audio-visual commercial campaign for the heritage brand Samrat
exchange4media Staff Dec 14, 2019 8:07 AM
Conceptualised by Flying Bullet, the 360-degree campaign will be amplified through Print, TV, Radio, Digital, Cinema, and on-ground activations
exchange4media Staff Dec 14, 2019 7:49 AM
The campaign will be rolled out across online and offline media
exchange4media Staff Dec 14, 2019 7:41 AM
The COMvergence global billings ranking report puts OMD’s projected 2019 global billings at $19.6B with a growth rate of +6.1%
exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 9:18 AM
As per the TAM AdEx Report on Sales Promotion Advertising in Print – 2019, the total ad volume for sales promotion in August to September was 25% which doubled in Oct 2019
exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 8:38 AM
The Dabangg star looks set to woo the endorsement world again with his mass appeal, say industry pundits
Tasmayee Laha Roy Dec 13, 2019 8:14 AM
Guest Column: Chintamani Rao, renowned Strategic Marketing and Media Consultant, recounts Tara Sinha's contributions to the field of advertising
Chintamani Rao Dec 12, 2019 4:39 PM
The ad world recounts memories of Sinha, the first Indian woman to set up an advertising agency, who paved the way for generations to follow
Misbaah Mansuri Dec 12, 2019 7:34 AM
Sinha was the Founder Director of Clarion Advertising Services Limited, later Clarion-McCann Advertising Services Limited
exchange4media Staff Dec 11, 2019 7:37 PM