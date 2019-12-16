Digital News

How moment marketing is fast becoming a cost-effective tool for marketers

moment marketing

Industry experts weigh in on the growing trend of moment marketing and how it has been benefiting brands

Shreshtha Verma 13 hours ago

Netflix gains 4.8 million subscribers in APAC in one year

Netflix

The video-streaming service recorded a 53 per cent jump in subscribers in the third quarter, ending September

exchange4media Staff 14 hours ago

Paytm Payments Bank increases advertising & marketing spends five-fold in FY19

Paytm Bank

The company has reported Rs 19 crore as net profit, while the net loss was about Rs 20 crore in the last fiscal

Misbaah Mansuri 15 hours ago

Facebook releases brand building Playbook for 2020 and beyond at inaugural summit

Facebook logo

The Playbook was unveiled at the ‘Building Brands Summit’ in Gurugram. More than 60 leading brands attended the event

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

UIDAI to withdraw tender for Social Media Surveillance Hub: TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra

Moitra who recently moved the Supreme Court against the amended Citizenship Act tweeted about the development

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

TikTok puts together Top 50 content & video trends as part of #TikTokRewind2019 campaign

TikTok

The video launched as part of the campaign, featuring popular creators, has got nearly 37 million views in three days

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

Decoding the scope of OTT platforms for today's advertisers

OTT

Are OTT platforms pushing the limits on ad spends or just nibbling away at the marketer’s allocation for YouTube, Facebook and TV? What will it take to unleash the potential of OTT platforms in India?

Neeta Nair 1 day ago

Swiggy spends Rs 778 crore on advertising & marketing in FY19

Swiggy

This is a 6-fold increase in marketing expenses for the food delivery platform when compared to last year's Rs 130 crore

Misbaah Mansuri 1 day ago

What kept the digital world buzzing through 2019

Digital news

We take a look at events that kept digital majors busy and those who emerged as newsmakers of the year

Shikha Paliwal 1 day ago

Cry and TikTok collaborate for in-app challenge #BachpanKiDhun

Cry TikTok e4m

The campaign, which was launched on December 13, 2019, has since garnered 88 million views

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 3:41 PM

Regional, non-fiction & docus to be the focus for 2020: Sameer Saxena, TVF

Sameer Saxena

Sameer Saxena, The Viral Fever Originals, CCO & Head, shares insights on the new categories the company is planning to enter, the importance of branded content for TVF & new shows in the pipeline

Sonam Saini Dec 16, 2019 12:10 PM

Meet the Remix Culturalists

Wave X

This is the first of a six-part series on Wave X Remix Culture, the latest edition of Lodestar UM’s social media tracker

Shrikant Shenoy Dec 16, 2019 9:13 AM

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt ask TikTok users to ‘smile’ for Lay’s #SmileDekeDekho

Lays Ranbir Alia

The recently launched TikTok Duet challenge is the brand’s latest attempt to further its campaign in India

exchange4media Staff Dec 14, 2019 8:01 AM

Why So Serious?

The Digital Fellow December

A weekly fun feature by The Digital Fellow on special days of the month

exchange4media Staff Dec 14, 2019 7:39 AM

Likee introduces FaceMagic that lets users morph celebrity faces onto their own

Likee

Apart from FaceMagic, Likee has also refreshed its in-app function Superme.

exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 4:53 PM

Isobar recognised as Strong Performer among Digital Experience Agencies in APAC

Isobar

The Forrester Wave attributes Isobar’s performance to its CX strategy as well as marketing and commerce support services

exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 3:32 PM

Personal Data Protection Bill: Regulation rather than protection in the right context

digital ads

Guest Column: Himanka Das, CEO, Vizeum India, share his insights on Personal Data Protection Bill

Himanka Das Dec 13, 2019 12:00 PM

Audible launches Audible Suno exclusively for India

Audible Suno

Audible Suno offers over 60 original series in Hindi and English, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Tabu, Vir Das, Vicky Kaushal and many other stars

exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 11:18 AM

Haptik develops virtual assistant for Tata Mutual Fund to manage customer queries

Haptik

The virtual assistant Professor Simply Simple will make concepts like mutual funds comprehensible for laymen

exchange4media Staff Dec 12, 2019 3:05 PM

Industry welcomes Personal Data Protection Bill, says good news for marketers  

data

According to experts, marketers can still target their audience but with the right tools; customers to get the power of opting for ads relevant to them   

exchange4media Staff Dec 12, 2019 8:56 AM