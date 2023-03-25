e4m Chill Out: Dance is Shuchi Singhal’s stress buster
In a fun conversation, Singhal, AVP-Marketing at Emami, shares what she loves doing in her free time
It’s not hard to imagine how hectic Emami AVP-Marketing Shuchi Singhal’s weekday schedules would be. So as the weekend kicks in, Singhal makes sure to de-stress her mind and body. And for her, dancing is the perfect stress buster.
Talking to us for the e4m Chill Out series, Singhal shared that on a typical weekend, one will most likely find her dancing. She loves rajma-chawa, wants to learn biking this year and has binged watched Jack Ryan recently.
Singhal also loves traveling and her next vacation could be in Greece.
Catch the fun conversation here
For Kamal Krishnan 'me time' is about Bullet rides, books and binge-watching on Netflix
ChillOut: Kamal Krishnan PS, National Head, Integrated Media Solutions, Mathrubhumi, reveals his passion for taking the road less travelled and desire to pursue theatre professionally
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2019 8:16 AM | 4 min read
On a typical weekend you will find me…
At home doing nothing. When I say nothing it means I do everything without a plan, letting the day unfold by itself. And what makes it different is to do as many things together with the family, watching a movie, eating out, shopping or going on a drive.
My idea of relaxing is...
I’m relaxed when I’m left to myself without intrusions, without debates and discussions, left to my own thoughts and imagination, sometimes trying to capture it with a few scribbles on my blog. To me the space around doesn’t matter in such a situation, I could be perfectly at peace in solitude or in the midst of a crowd.
One vice I cannot do without…
It isn’t just one, but many. I really wish to have it all as long as I’m alive. And for the same, I’ve learned the art of dealing with it moderately.
I love a staycation/adventure...
Both my children are professional swimmers competing at the state and national levels. There’s hardly a day for them without practice sessions and they hate missing it. So we have to always consider places where they can continue their swimming practice. One such place is an International Sports Resort called Thanyapura at Phuket, where swimmers from various parts of the world come for professional coaching. Accompanying them as parents we get our vacation too, that’s being very realistic about vacations.
I confess, I am a…
I’m a staunch believer of people than any other dogmas. It comes from being grateful to those people who believed in me when I wasn’t about myself, yet giving me myriad opportunities to work on myself. While it is a never ending journey of learning and growing, I’ve come a long way from what I thought about myself and others perception about me. Today I would try to give every individual and groups working with me the freedom and space to nurture the best of their skills and talents. To me being fair is a natural phenomenon because the world so far has been naturally fair to me, even in the ups and downs of my life.
I spend me time on…
Bullet rides, reading books and watching Netflix. I was fortunate to get one of the 250 Nos Royal Enfield Pegasus limited edition. While work-life is limited to travel by predictable roads to corporate houses, my Pegasus pushes me to find time to take the less travelled roads and explore the rustic life and beauty of our countryside.
The last show I binge -watched…
The last show I binge-watched was the ‘Lucifer’ series on Netflix till season 2, after which I lost interest as the series itself lost its focus. As a student of literature I was always enamoured by the characterisation of Lucifer in Milton’s ‘Paradise Lost’, and to an extent I loved Lucifer played by Tom Ellis till the story lost its plot.
I can make a mean ... to save my life…
What can I say, having studied in Sainik School with a strong military environment, I can make anything to survive out of what’s available.
A skill/hobby I want to learn this year…
I’ve been fostering this interest to pursue theatre professionally for many years. I’m hoping to start a group with people from diverse backgrounds who share similar interests.
My next vacation/adventure will be…
Life every day is an adventure, so I really haven’t planned any. Given a choice I would want to go for a bullet ride to the Himayalas.
Bonding with son over Netflix makes Anshuman Goenka’s weekends special
ChillOut: The Marketing Head of Bacardi India loves to relax on a beach
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2019 9:28 AM | 1 min read
Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head of Bacardi India, loves to be at home on weekends. For Goenka, spending time with family and bonding with son over Netflix are the best things about weekend. And being on a beach with Bacardi Ocho is his idea of relaxing.
For this week’s Chillout, exchange4media caught up with Goenka, and he didn’t shy away from spilling the beans. Read on to know more about him and his weekend indulgences…
On a typical weekend you will find me..
At home, watching Netflix with my son
My idea of relaxing is…
Being on a beach with a Bacardi Ocho, the premium rum
One thing I cannot do without…
My family
I love staycation or adventure…
Part relaxing and part adventure. A little bit of adventure is always great
I confess, I am…
Always striving for perfection.
I spend me-time on…
Eating and drinking out with wife
The last show I binge watched…
Suits Season 8. I am a big fan of the series
A skill/hobby I want to learn this year…
Guitar. I have been wanting to learn it for a long time now
My next vacation/adventure will be…
In Las Vegas, again
Pool or golf field: Frederic Widell’s place to be on weekends
ChillOut: The VP & Head (South Asia) and MD, Oriflame, loves beach vacations, and Bali, Sri Lanka, Maldives are his favourite destinations
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2019 8:05 AM | 2 min read
After a very hectic week at work, when Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame, gets time off on weekends, he loves to spend it at home, reading a book. For him, swimming is the best part of the weekends and being at a beach is his idea of a vacation. A complete coffee person, five cups a day is a must for him.
Read on to find out more about Widell and his weekend indulgences…
On a typical weekend, you will find me...
In the pool or golf field. If I get time, I also love reading non-fiction books.
One vice I cannot do without...
A glass of wine. Also, I am a coffee person. I drink at least five cups of coffee in a day.
I love a staycation/adventure...
At a beach. I love Bali, Sri Lanka and Maldives. In India, I love Goa. Jaipur, Shimla, Tamil Nadu, Udaipur are also my preferred destinations. I love scuba diving also.
I confess I am a...
If you would have asked me this question about five years ago, I would have said workaholic. But now I enjoy life also. We have one life and we should live it to the fullest.
The last show I binge-watched...
Sacred Games. I love watching series for three-four hours on Sunday.
A skill/hobby I want to learn this year...
Snow-bowling
I can make a mean ... to save my life...
Vegetable sauce or lasagne or Swedeish Cinnamon Roll, with coffee or tea.
My next vacation/adventure will be..
End of the year. I will definitely go to Goa. I also plan to go to Maldives for scuba-diving
Digital detox & good food make Bharat Khatri’s weekends perfect
ChillOut: Khatri, Country Lead, Xaxis India, rejuvenates by watching animated science-fiction, and pampers himself with a spa session on weekends
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2019 8:44 AM | 2 min read
Bharat Khatri, Country Lead, Xaxis India, spends his weekends with a detox from digital devices and making time for self-care. Being a foodie, he pampers himself by indulging in good food.
Khatri says he also rejuvenates by watching animated science-fiction anthology series.
For this week’s ChillOut, we spoke to Khatri about his perfect weekends. Read on:
On a typical weekend, you will find me...
Getting up early to maximise my weekend. Time is precious, no matter what day it is. My weekends generally start with an intense functional training session to stay in shape, followed by a brunch with my friends and family to keep my inner social animal alive.
My idea of relaxing is...
I pamper myself with good food, a spa session, and a few pieces of dark chocolate. I also take a ‘tech-sabbath’ for a few hours each weekend to get into the zen mode.
One vice I cannot do without...
I have an insane sweet tooth. Ritter SPORT – Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts is my all-time favourite.
I love a staycation/adventure...
I would choose an adventure in the mountains any day. Hiking in the Himalayas is like my religion.
I confess I am a...
Big foodie who follows the lean gains and intermittent fasting protocol. I also dream of doing something like Rocky and Mayur of ‘Highway On My Plate’ fame, having my own TV show while travelling around India in search of good food.
I spend me-time on...
Watching videos of inspirational people from various walks of life.
The last show I binge-watched...
Love, Death & Robots on Netflix. It’s an animated science-fiction anthology series.
I can make a mean ... to save my life...
Grilled chicken!
A skill/hobby I want to learn this year...
Mixology.
My next vacation/adventure will be...
To Macau for the infamous Tower Bungee Jump. With that off the bucket list, I’ll head over to explore the sights of nearby Hong Kong.
For Gajendra Jangid, a perfect weekend means spending time with family
ChillOut: Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder and CMO of Cars24, is a fitness enthusiast, a voracious reader and a 'Game of Thrones' fan
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2019 7:55 AM | 2 min read
The idea of a typical weekend for Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder and CMO of Cars24, is to spend time with his family and kids. A fitness enthusiast, his idea of relaxing is yoga as it helps him distress after a busy day at work.
An IIT Mumbai alumnus, Jangid, worked for a multi-national company for over 9 years and spent almost 5 years in the US. After coming back to India, Jangid realised he didn’t “want to die in the same company”. “I wanted to decide how I want to spend the rest of my professional journey. It is then that I bumped into Vikram Chopra, CEO & Co-founder of Cars24, who was also my batchmate in college. And we took a leap of faith, and that’s how we started our journey.”
In this week’s ChillOut, we speak to Jangid about his perfect weekends. Read on:
On a typical weekend you will find me...
For me, my typical or perfect weekend is spending time with my family and kids. They are my stress relievers.
My idea of relaxing is...
After a hectic day at work, Yoga helps me distress and stay active.
One thing I cannot live without...
I just cannot do without working out. It’s part of my daily routine and fitness is important.
I love a staycation/adventure...
Without a doubt, spending time at my hometown in Rajasthan.
I confess…
I am an optimistic.
I spend me-time on...
I am voracious reader, I love spending me-time reading books and exploring genres.
The last show I binge watched...
I am a big ‘Game of Thrones’ fan. I binged watched GOT Season 8 but have to say the ending really disappointed me.
A skill/hobby I want to learn this year...
I am really keen on learning swimming this year. I have been wanting to learn swimming for years now.
My next vacation/adventure will be...
It has to be scuba diving in the Maldives.
Srikanth Bureddy’s idea of perfect weekend is being at home with friends
ChillOut: The Co-Founder & Director of Valueleaf Services (India) Pvt Ltd., also loves experimenting in kitchen on some Sundays
By Neethu Mohan | Jul 6, 2019 9:22 AM | 2 min read
For Srikanth Bureddy, Co-Founder & Director, Valueleaf Services (India) Pvt Ltd., weekends are about staying at home and meeting friends. He calls himself an “opportunist” who looks to better his every act, and a “nocturnal” person who loves mid-night coffee sessions with friends. He is a fan of Andhra food and loves cooking it too.
Read on to find out more about Bureddy and his weekend indulgences.
On a typical weekend you will find me...
Mostly, at my Mumbai home with friends. I like cooking and experimenting in the kitchen. After all, there is nothing better than a simple way to unwind. I take breaks on Sundays as it is very important to counter gauge the challenges for the next week. Few Sundays in my calendar year are also marked for getaways.
My idea of relaxing is...
Reading books and travelling. Both the activities are very close to my heart. It is important to take out time for yourself to unwind and explore.
One vice I cannot do without...
Midnight coffee sessions! I am a nocturnal person.
A staycation/adventure I love...
Travelling to mountains. San Francisco is always my first preference. It is something that I love to do, besides my lovely projects at work.
I confess, I am ...
An opportunist looking to better every act that I do. This helps me evolve with knowledge & experience, and see uncommon things in the most common situations.
I spend me-time on...
Reading and travelling. There is something very intriguing about reading and seeing places.
The last show I binge watched...
Honestly, I don’t remember! But I have never watched a complete show at one go...and movie theatres put me off to sleep. Movies are entertaining but never fit in my me-time.
I can make a mean ... to save my life...
A full-course Andhra meal. I love Andhra food.
A skill/hobby I want to learn this year...
Coding or writing.
My next vacation/adventure will be...
Not planned yet. I love to surprise myself sometimes. You would probably know if you keep in touch via my blogs and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Encountering wildlife in its habitat is a humbling experience: Mehernosh Pithawalla
ChillOut: Mehernosh Pithawalla, VP and Global Head - Marketing, Sales & Innovation, Godrej Security Solutions, talks about his love for good music, movies and experimenting with new technology
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2019 8:08 AM | 2 min read
Weekends are meant for watching a movie in the comfort of the home, says Mehernosh Pithawalla, VP and Global Head - Marketing, Sales & Innovation, Godrej Security Solutions.
For Pithawalla, music, films and travelling help him relax and calm down after a busy day at work. He also confesses he is a fan of good animated movies. In this week’s ChillOut, we speak to Pithawalla about his perfect weekends.
Read on to find more.
On a typical weekend you will find me... Relaxing at home, indulging in binge-watching or planning my next travel.
My idea of relaxing is: Great music, engaging films, and travel to the wilderness.
One vice I cannot do without... I love to experiment with new technology. If it’s worth noticing, it’s worth trying.
I love a staycation/adventure... I would always prefer an adventure. A travel to experience the wildlife in their real habitat humbles any human.
I confess I am a... fan of good animated movies.
I spend me-time on... Listening to music, or binge-watching movies.
The last show I binge-watched… I am an avid Netflixer. The last few shows that I have watched are:
Money Heist, Game of Thrones, Sherlock and Breaking Bad.
A skill/hobby I want to learn this year... Cooking. It looks like a simple chore but as you experiment you learn more. Cooking for others is a form of altruism.
My next vacation/adventure will be... Maasai Mara and Serengiti. I am a great lover of the Nature as it makes us realise that we are only a small speck in the creation by the almighty.
