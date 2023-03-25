e4m Chill Out: Dance is Shuchi Singhal’s stress buster

On a typical weekend you will find me…

At home doing nothing. When I say nothing it means I do everything without a plan, letting the day unfold by itself. And what makes it different is to do as many things together with the family, watching a movie, eating out, shopping or going on a drive.

My idea of relaxing is...

I’m relaxed when I’m left to myself without intrusions, without debates and discussions, left to my own thoughts and imagination, sometimes trying to capture it with a few scribbles on my blog. To me the space around doesn’t matter in such a situation, I could be perfectly at peace in solitude or in the midst of a crowd.

One vice I cannot do without…

It isn’t just one, but many. I really wish to have it all as long as I’m alive. And for the same, I’ve learned the art of dealing with it moderately.

I love a staycation/adventure...

Both my children are professional swimmers competing at the state and national levels. There’s hardly a day for them without practice sessions and they hate missing it. So we have to always consider places where they can continue their swimming practice. One such place is an International Sports Resort called Thanyapura at Phuket, where swimmers from various parts of the world come for professional coaching. Accompanying them as parents we get our vacation too, that’s being very realistic about vacations.

I confess, I am a…

I’m a staunch believer of people than any other dogmas. It comes from being grateful to those people who believed in me when I wasn’t about myself, yet giving me myriad opportunities to work on myself. While it is a never ending journey of learning and growing, I’ve come a long way from what I thought about myself and others perception about me. Today I would try to give every individual and groups working with me the freedom and space to nurture the best of their skills and talents. To me being fair is a natural phenomenon because the world so far has been naturally fair to me, even in the ups and downs of my life.

I spend me time on…

Bullet rides, reading books and watching Netflix. I was fortunate to get one of the 250 Nos Royal Enfield Pegasus limited edition. While work-life is limited to travel by predictable roads to corporate houses, my Pegasus pushes me to find time to take the less travelled roads and explore the rustic life and beauty of our countryside.

The last show I binge -watched…

The last show I binge-watched was the ‘Lucifer’ series on Netflix till season 2, after which I lost interest as the series itself lost its focus. As a student of literature I was always enamoured by the characterisation of Lucifer in Milton’s ‘Paradise Lost’, and to an extent I loved Lucifer played by Tom Ellis till the story lost its plot.

I can make a mean ... to save my life…

What can I say, having studied in Sainik School with a strong military environment, I can make anything to survive out of what’s available.

A skill/hobby I want to learn this year…

I’ve been fostering this interest to pursue theatre professionally for many years. I’m hoping to start a group with people from diverse backgrounds who share similar interests.

My next vacation/adventure will be…

Life every day is an adventure, so I really haven’t planned any. Given a choice I would want to go for a bullet ride to the Himayalas.