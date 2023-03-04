Vishal Chinchankar’s idea of relaxing is listening to music & catching up on reading

Weekends for Vipul Mathur, CEO, Mufti are for family alone. Apart from finding inner strength through yoga, he also loves to scribble ideas in his journal and spend time in ashrams. While he is not into binge-watching, Mathur does catch up on live musical shows and dramas.

Mathur shares with exchange4media his true idea of chilling out. Read on:

On a typical weekend, you will find me...

My weekends are dedicated to my family. I spend time with both my kids - play badminton with my son and go out on dates with my daughter.

My idea of relaxing is...

Yoga is definitely my idea of unwinding and relaxing. It gives me the inner peace and strength to deal with uncertainty, look through things when there is chaos and makes me a compassionate person as a whole.

One vice I cannot do without...

I tend to over share with people who are dear to me.

I love a staycation/adventure...

If I am traveling alone, I usually go to ashrams where I meet new people and get a chance to serve them. Alternatively, if I am traveling with my family, we all usually prefer going up the hills. It's soothing to share the moment with my family.

I confess I am a...

A foodie!

I spend me-time on...

I have a knack of journaling and I usually spend me-time scribbling notes in my journal which could later shape into ideas. It helps me calm my inner self.

The last show I binge watched...

I am not really a 'binge watcher'. But I do attend some live musical shows or dramas. The last play I saw was 'Umaro Jaan' in a musical theatre.

I can make a mean...to save my life

Chicken Barbeque, undoubtedly.

A skill/hobby I want to learn this year...

I used to play the synthesizer earlier but my busy schedules have kept me away from it for a very long time. However, I plan to start playing it all over again this year.

My next vacation/adventure will be…

Switzerland with my family and I have many reasons. Not only is it beautiful, but it has various spiritual organizations too.