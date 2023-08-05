Books, sleep & pets: Here’s how Simran Channey Gaglani’s weekends look like
e4m ChillOut: Gaglani, AVP- Brand Solutions of Viacom18 Sports, shares what she loves to do beyond work
From reading books to catching up on sleep, Simran Channey Gaglani, AVP- Brand Solutions, Viacom18 Sports loves to do anything that’s rejuvenating on weekends.
In a fun conversation for ChillOut, Gaglani told exchange4media she is currently reading ’The Last Moghul’ by William Dalrymple.
An animal lover, Gaglani owns both a cat and a dog and chocolate, hands down, is her go-to food any day.
When it comes to her favourite travel destination, the Viacom18 Sports executive feels it’s a tie between Italy and Egypt.
The one skill she plans to attain this year is driving. She is optimistic that she would pass the test in her sixth attempt this time!
Catch the full conversation here:
Binge watching & a run: An ideal weekend for EssenceMediaCom’s Vishal Shah
In this week’s e4m ChillOut, EssenceMediaCom India’s Managing Partner Vishal Shah shares his idea of a perfect weekend and much more
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 29, 2023 7:50 AM | 1 min read
Watching OTT content, running, listening to music or just lazing around are the favourite ways to unwind after a packed week for EssenceMediaCom India Managing Partner Vishal Shah.
Shah engaged with us in a fun chat for this week’s e4m ChillOut.
Read on.
What’s a typical weekend for you?
A typical weekend for me is lazing around, binge-watching something on OTT, going for a run, or maybe playing some music.
What was the last show that you binge-watched?
The last show I watched was ‘The Beatles-Get Back’.
What’s your comfort food?
Idli
One skill that you have to pursue this year?
Coding. That’s something I am really looking forward to learn.
Playing guitar: One skill that Tarak Bhattacharya wants to learn this year
e4m Chill Out: In a fun conversation, Tarak Bhattacharya, Executive Director at MOD, tells us all that he does in his free time
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 15, 2023 8:34 AM | 1 min read
In this week’s Chill Out Season 2, we caught up with Tarak Bhattacharya, Executive Director at MOD (Mad Over Donuts), to find out how he spends his weekends. During the fun conversation, Bhattacharya told us that he loves butter chicken and is looking forward to learning guitar this year.
Bhattacharya also shared his vacation plans, which, given his hectic schedule, could be at any place nearby like Alibaugh or Mahabaleshwar.
Catch the full connversation here
e4m Chill Out: Dance is Shuchi Singhal’s stress buster
In a fun conversation, Singhal, AVP-Marketing at Emami, shares what she loves doing in her free time
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 25, 2023 8:59 AM | 1 min read
It’s not hard to imagine how hectic Emami AVP-Marketing Shuchi Singhal’s weekday schedules would be. So as the weekend kicks in, Singhal makes sure to de-stress her mind and body. And for her, dancing is the perfect stress buster.
Talking to us for the e4m Chill Out series, Singhal shared that on a typical weekend, one will most likely find her dancing. She loves rajma-chawa, wants to learn biking this year and has binged watched Jack Ryan recently.
Singhal also loves traveling and her next vacation could be in Greece.
Catch the fun conversation here
Vishal Chinchankar’s idea of relaxing is listening to music & catching up on reading
e4m Chill Out: In a fun conversation, the CEO of Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha shares what he loves doing on weekends
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 9:29 AM | 1 min read
For Vishal Chinchankar, CEO of Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha, work schedules, quite understandably, are very tight and hectic. Though a self-confessed workaholic, Chinchankar, however makes sure he balances out all the work load with some me-time on weekends.
Speaking to e4m for the Chill Out series, Chinchankar shares that his idea of relaxing is listening to music and catching some books. On a typical weekend, there are all chances that you would find him locked in his bedroom binge-watching web series like Money Heist.
And yes, he also cooks the “world’s best omelette”!
Catch the fun conversation with Chinchankar here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ftJkVu7Rwpk
On a weekend, Ogilvy’s Kainaz Karmakar loves chilling at a cafe or spa
ChillOut: Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy-West, is a self-confessed hyper romantic girl, who knows how to enjoy the good things in life after a hard week at work
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 14, 2019 8:30 AM | 2 min read
Speak to Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy-West about her weekend-life and you are bound to hear her gushing over the role that her cup o joie (coffee) plays in her life. Karmakar is a self-confessed lover of sugar and gorgeous hotel rooms. A true-blue spa-girl, she also loves getting her muscles kneaded into mush by nimble-fingered spa therapists. On week-days, Karmakar works hard but come weekend, she seems like a person who ensures that she chills harder. The cappuccino queen’s weekends are sure to give you #weekendgoals. Read on…
On a typical weekend you will find me... On a typical weekend you will not find me at all.
My idea of relaxing is...Going to a spa or a cafe, or both, if it’s salary week.
One vice I cannot do without...Coffee and sugar. Separately.
My idea of an adventure is... Going on a hunt for gorgeous hotel rooms.
I confess, I am a... Hyper romantic person.
I spend me-time on...Googling.
The last show I binge watched...Peaky Blinders and Fleabag.
I can make a mean... Goan sausage chilli fry to save my life.
A skill/hobby I want to learn this year...How to wake up when the alarm rings.
My next vacation/adventure will be ... Some place not too cold.
Ronojoy Chakraborty's weekend bliss: A game of tennis & a walk with his dog
ChillOut: The Programming Head of Sony YAY! loves spending time amidst nature, and exploring the endemic wildlife and forests of Madagascar is next on his holiday list
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2019 9:27 AM | 1 min read
For Ronojoy Chakraborty, Sony YAY!’s Programming Head, weekdays, quite understandably, are mostly about work. Hectic professional schedule does not leave him with much free time for himself during the week. But as weekend approaches, Chakraborty makes sure he slows down to unwind and enjoy small pleasures of life, like a walk with his dog Magic. Chakraborty is an ardent tennis fan and swinging the racket helps him relax.
Read on to find out how Chakraborty spends a typical weekend and his vacations:
On a typical weekend, you will find me…
Spending time with my dog Magic. A typical weekend will have me playing with Magic or walking him
My idea of relaxing is…
Playing tennis. My ideal thing to do for relaxing is definitely swinging my racket a little
A vice I cannot do without…
Coffee
A staycation/adventure I love…
Spending time amidst nature. On an ideal vacation, you’d find me taking long walks in the lap of nature
I confess I am a…
Chocoholic
I spend me-time on…
Watching tennis
The last show I binge watched…
The Americans
I can make a mean… to save my life
Coffee
A skill/hobby I want to learn this year…
Baking
My next vacation/adventure will be…
Exploring the endemic wildlife and forests of Madagascar
For Kamal Krishnan 'me time' is about Bullet rides, books and binge-watching on Netflix
ChillOut: Kamal Krishnan PS, National Head, Integrated Media Solutions, Mathrubhumi, reveals his passion for taking the road less travelled and desire to pursue theatre professionally
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2019 8:16 AM | 4 min read
On a typical weekend you will find me…
At home doing nothing. When I say nothing it means I do everything without a plan, letting the day unfold by itself. And what makes it different is to do as many things together with the family, watching a movie, eating out, shopping or going on a drive.
My idea of relaxing is...
I’m relaxed when I’m left to myself without intrusions, without debates and discussions, left to my own thoughts and imagination, sometimes trying to capture it with a few scribbles on my blog. To me the space around doesn’t matter in such a situation, I could be perfectly at peace in solitude or in the midst of a crowd.
One vice I cannot do without…
It isn’t just one, but many. I really wish to have it all as long as I’m alive. And for the same, I’ve learned the art of dealing with it moderately.
I love a staycation/adventure...
Both my children are professional swimmers competing at the state and national levels. There’s hardly a day for them without practice sessions and they hate missing it. So we have to always consider places where they can continue their swimming practice. One such place is an International Sports Resort called Thanyapura at Phuket, where swimmers from various parts of the world come for professional coaching. Accompanying them as parents we get our vacation too, that’s being very realistic about vacations.
I confess, I am a…
I’m a staunch believer of people than any other dogmas. It comes from being grateful to those people who believed in me when I wasn’t about myself, yet giving me myriad opportunities to work on myself. While it is a never ending journey of learning and growing, I’ve come a long way from what I thought about myself and others perception about me. Today I would try to give every individual and groups working with me the freedom and space to nurture the best of their skills and talents. To me being fair is a natural phenomenon because the world so far has been naturally fair to me, even in the ups and downs of my life.
I spend me time on…
Bullet rides, reading books and watching Netflix. I was fortunate to get one of the 250 Nos Royal Enfield Pegasus limited edition. While work-life is limited to travel by predictable roads to corporate houses, my Pegasus pushes me to find time to take the less travelled roads and explore the rustic life and beauty of our countryside.
The last show I binge -watched…
The last show I binge-watched was the ‘Lucifer’ series on Netflix till season 2, after which I lost interest as the series itself lost its focus. As a student of literature I was always enamoured by the characterisation of Lucifer in Milton’s ‘Paradise Lost’, and to an extent I loved Lucifer played by Tom Ellis till the story lost its plot.
I can make a mean ... to save my life…
What can I say, having studied in Sainik School with a strong military environment, I can make anything to survive out of what’s available.
A skill/hobby I want to learn this year…
I’ve been fostering this interest to pursue theatre professionally for many years. I’m hoping to start a group with people from diverse backgrounds who share similar interests.
My next vacation/adventure will be…
Life every day is an adventure, so I really haven’t planned any. Given a choice I would want to go for a bullet ride to the Himayalas.
