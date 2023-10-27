Viacom18 Sports to launch sports channels - Sports18 - 2 and Sports18 - 3
The broadcaster’s distribution arm, IndiaCast, has announced a promotion scheme for the DOPs for the newly launched channels
Viacom18 Sports is planning to launch two more sports channels - Sports18 - 2 and Sports18 - 3 from November 1, 2023.
The broadcaster’s distribution arm, IndiaCast, has announced a promotion scheme for the distribution platforms (DOPs) for the newly launched channels, which will start from November 1, 2023, and expire on January 31, 2024.
The distribution arm said that TV18 Broadcast will have a promotional scheme for the newly launched channels, pursuant to which the subscription fees of the new sports channels shall stand waived during the promotional scheme period.
Viacom18 Sports will now have four sports channels with these additions.
News channels must learn to make sense of RLD: MIB’s Apurva Chandra
The Secretary for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting spoke exclusively with exchange4media on news channels’ complaints about the lack of data and transparency and other key issues
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 8:43 AM | 6 min read
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is an industry body and hence stakeholders must themselves come up with a solution, reiterated Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra during an exclusive conversation with exchange4media in his Delhi office.
He also stressed that the government has no intention of regulating the content on OTT platforms or streaming services. In the interview with Kanchan Srivastava, Chandra also shared the government’s plans for the media and entertainment sector.
Excerpts:
There were speculations that the government may put a stay on TRPs of news channels before the elections if they continue to show provocative content. Any comments?
As of now, there is no such plan. BARC has started sharing Raw Level Data (RLD) with channels now. Earlier, the news channels complained about the lack of data and transparency. The objective is to bring transparency and allow channels to track wrong algorithms or manipulation, if any, and then BARC can correct it. The complaint now is that the data is voluminous and can’t be interpreted. They have to try to make sense of it.
Are you satisfied with the functioning of BARC?
India is a diverse country with so many languages, and rural-urban and economic divides. There are just 55,000 panel homes but only a part of the population consumes news. Hence, the margin of error is big.
We don’t receive complaints from the General Entertainment Channels (GECs), which are the largest chunk, in terms of revenue. The issues are largely raised by news channels.
What could be the reasons behind their complaints against BARC measurement?
There are 55,000 panel homes. Among them, the households that consume news may be 5,000-7,000 with English news consumption further limited to around 500 homes. Even a small error that creeps in, can be multiplied and magnified due to such a small sample size.
What is the way out? Does MIB have any plans to intervene in the matter?
News channels themselves are divided on this matter. Some have a particular view about it, others have entirely different opinions. There is no unanimity among news channels.
BARC is an industry-led body; both broadcasters and advertisers are part of it. The government has no role to play here. The council has to manage on its own.
As per MIB’s latest statistical handbook that you released a few weeks ago, television’s revenue growth has slowed down in FY22. It would be one of the slowest-growing mediums in the next two years at 3.9%, as per projections. Are you concerned about it?
TV revenue is not growing at the pace it grew before. Nevertheless, it is still growing. Advertising is growing more on the digital side, but it doesn't mean that TV revenue is not growing. Content creation on the news side continues to grow on TV.
India has a lot of potential and people are watching both TV and OTT. Historically, some sectors go up, some go down. To retain the interest of people, even GECs are innovating with content and have come up with reality shows.
How many new TV channel applications have you received so far this year? As per MIB data, only 7 new channels were launched in FY23, while 20 were shut down in the two years before that.
I don’t have the exact numbers. Applications keep coming. Besides, we have come out with new guidelines that include increasing the minimum net worth requirement to open a news and current affairs channel from Rs 2 crore to Rs 20 crore. For non-news channels, it was hiked to Rs 5 crore. The net worth cap was never revised after 2004.
Don’t you think it may impact the government’s revenue as well?
We feel only serious players should be there. There are over 350 news channels in the country, and the number of satellite channels is about 950. But how many channels can you name?
The Indian Broadcasters and Digital Foundation (IBDF) has requested TRAI to deregulate the broadcasting sector and remove the price cap, which faces a dwindling paid subscriber count and competition from DD Free Dish and OTT platforms. What is the MIB’s stand on this?
TRAI is a regulator and has to look after the interests of both subscribers and broadcasters. It has taken a view of the scenario. TRAI modifies regulations every two years. NTO 1 (New Tariff Order) and NTO 2.0 were implemented earlier and now NTO 3.0 is being implemented effectively. There is no issue from the customer’s side and not much from the broadcasters’ side as well.
Are some directives likely on the cards for the news broadcasting ad industry ahead of the elections?
Why should we issue any directive on elections? For us, the only issue is fake news. News channels are supposed to follow the code of conduct all the time. As long as people conform to the code of conduct, no new directive is required.
However, many news channels are still being accused of running fake news, with regards to the Israel and Palestine war as the latest example.
It's a matter of taking action. The code of conduct is a robust system. Over the past year, we have blocked 200 news channels for peddling fake news and disinformation. Many of them were YouTube channels with crores of subscribers. Some of them were Pakistan-based, and some were based in Canada, run by Khalistan supporters.
It's been more than a year since the big four broadcasters pulled out their FTA channels from DD Free Dish. How has it impacted DD Free Dish revenue?
On the contrary, DD Free Dish revenue has gone up to Rs 1,050 crore, 30-40 per cent more compared to the previous year when it was Rs 750 crore. News channels on Free Dish are giving more revenue this year.
At the time when things are going digital, what lies ahead for DD in the future? When will DD launch its own OTT platform?
We are working on a plan to develop an OTT platform. DD and AIR have a lot of archival material, which nobody else has. Until the 90s, there were no private channels. Speeches, discussions, interviews, performances of iconic artists like M S Subulakshmi, Bhim Sen Joshi and Bade Ghulam Ali and TV serials are lying in our archives.
Now, people want to consume everything on OTT because it's so convenient. Although a lot of our content is available on YouTube, but its cataloguing makes it difficult for people to search. If we have our OTT channel, people will easily access our rich content.
Will DD’s OTT be free for viewing? Will it be launched before the elections?
Prasar Bharti is still working on that. It is likely to be launched next year. There may be a small subscription fee but things are yet to be worked out.
The ministry had issued a directive to all TV channels early this year to air nationalistic interest programmes for at least 30 minutes every day. How many channels abide by the directive?
We did tell them to air some national interest programmes. However, it is the news channels that largely carry public interest programmes. GECs also carry several programs on social issues.
Reliance-Disney deal: Indian media business headed towards duopoly?
If the deal goes through, Reliance-Disney will command 43% of the ad market share and Zee-Sony will have 25% share, leaving very little for other players
By e4m Staff | Oct 24, 2023 9:26 AM | 5 min read
After a long period of speculation over the acquisition of The Walt Disney company’s India business, the deal, it seems, has been almost finalised with Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited.
According to a report by Bloomberg, Disney is nearing an agreement with RIL and an announcement could be made as early as next month. After the deal, RIL is expected to enjoy a controlling stake in the Disney Star business, with the US entertainment giant likely holding on to a minority stake. While RIL is said to have valued the business at $7billion-$8billion, Disney values it at $10 billion.
Industry experts predict that if the deal goes through, the Reliance-owned entity will emerge as the largest in the Indian broadcasting market. Currently, Disney Star owns over 70 TV channels in eight languages, a streaming platform (Disney+ Hotstar) and a film studio, whereas Reliance’s broadcast division Viacom18 owns 38 TV channels in eight languages, a digital streaming platform (Jio Cinema) and Viacom18 Studios.
According to Elara Capital, while Disney Star has 32% share in the ad market, Viacom18 has 11% ad market share and Zee-Sony has 25% share in the ad market. If Disney’s India business is bought by Reliance, it will command 43% of the ad market share, the highest in the ecosystem, making it difficult for others to gain market share.
Says Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital, the coming together of Reliance and Disney will be a clear structural disruption for Indian media and the telecom ecosystem. It may lead to consolidations in the OTT sector and put pressure on global OTT giants (behind the paywall) operational in India, while forcing several Indian OTT players to shift to free offerings. It will also bring about disruptions in the telecom sector with Jio’s content widening.
Observers say with the merger of Zee and Sony already in an advanced stage and now the deal between Disney and Reliance coming through, the Indian broadcast sector will have two major networks rather than four. "If the merger goes through, there will be a duopoly in the sector,” noted an expert.
About the impact of the Reliance-Disney deal on the Indian OTT market, the Elara Capital report states, “OTT is a long haul – expect early signs of consolidation in the medium term, but broadcaster-based OTTs (Zee, Sony, Disney), Jio Cinema (largest telecom player) and global giants such as Amazon and Netflix may eventually command a lion’s share in this market.”
“We expect smaller OTT platforms to tie up with these larger platforms for distribution/scale. Consolidation is the only way OTT platforms in India may move closer to break-even or profitability helped by lower content cost, tech cost efficiency and bargaining power with distributors. OTT is a business of scale/depth as platforms with a large customer base and strong content library may be the first ones to attain profitability due to efficiency on technology and distribution costs,” the report mentioned.
Talking about the deal, an expert said, “Both the networks will have a monopoly in live sports, which is only rising in terms of ad revenue," he noted. Between them, Viacom 18 and Disney Star own media rights for most big cricket events, including Indian Premiere League, ICC Cricket World Cup, BCCI domestic matches and Women's Premier League.
According to the Elara Capital report, the scenario may not be very disruptive for the Zee-Sony merged entity as it leaves the sector with two players having an even larger share in the TV ad market.
“This will also be a win-win proposition for the Zee-Sony merger. The merged Zee-Sony entity will have much higher EBITDA margin than Disney India which is valued at $10billion despite much lower EBITDA margin for TV and hefty losses in digital (Disney+ Hotstar saw a loss of Rs 3,432 million in FY22). This deal may also arrest the growth in content costs for TV/digital, thus improving profitability,” Taurani said.
Meanwhile, although the Reliance-Disney deal appears to be a good fit, there will be an overlap between the two networks in certain markets and genres, which may result in the discontinuation of some channels or properties, say some experts.
Taurani highlights that the only hurdle in the Reliance-Disney deal could be the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that may disallow it to deter any duopoly in the TV/OTT sector.
e4m last week reported that Disney Star clocked a revenue of Rs 5,299 crore in nine months. The company, however, reported an operating loss of Rs 3,693 crore from its sports business in India for the period ending July 1, 2023.
According to a report filed by the company on October 18, during the nine-month period, Disney Star had various sporting events on its network, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April-May, the ICC T20 World Cup in October-November 2022, and a slew of India's home international matches.
In FY22, Star India reported an increase of 38.03% in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 17,480.62 crore as compared to 12664.36 crore in FY21.
Reliance close to buying Disney’s India business: Bloomberg report
The deal could be announced as early as next month and Disney will likely hold on to a minority stake, says the report
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 5:15 PM | 1 min read
NDTV clocks 37% growth in Q2 revenue
The group clocked profit of Rs 5.9 crore
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 4:35 PM | 1 min read
NDTV has announced its quarterly results for Q2 of 2023-24, ended September 30, 2023. The revenue is up by 37 percent when compared to the preceding quarter (Q1) and down by 10 percent compared to last year's same quarter. Operating expenses are marginally up in comparison to last year Q2 results due to expenses on launch of regional channels which are in investment mode.
The media network launched two regional channels ‘NDTV Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh’ and ‘NDTV Rajasthan’ in Q2.
Despite the muted economic environment with slight bullishness in advertisement spend in Q2, NDTV Group has delivered a profit after tax of Rs 8.1 crore for broadcasting business and Rs 5.9 crore for the entire group, during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
With its focus of expansion and growth, NDTV expects to launch more regional channels in the near future. Along its fast-paced growth, the objective of NDTV Group is to become a contemporary, digital-first media network for Indian and global audiences deriving respect, credibility and balanced impact continues to be the key focus area, the company stated in a press release.
GTPL Hathway Q2 revenue up 19% Y-o-Y
The subscription revenue from cable TV services for the quarter has increased 17% Y-o-Y
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 1:34 PM | 2 min read
GTPL Hathway’s active cable TV subscribers have increased by 8 lakhs to reach 94 lakhs in the second quarter of FY24 compared to the same period last year. It’s paying subscribers have increased by 7 lakhs taking the number to 87 lakhs.
In the broadband business, the company saw an increase of 12.2 lakh subscribers in Q2 with average data consumption of 310 GB.
The company saw 19 per cent growth in revenue in Q2 compared to the same quarter last year. The total revenue of the company for Q2 FY24 stood at Rs 790 crore, up from Rs 662 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.
The total revenue for H1 grew 20% compared to last year same period.
For H1 FY24, the company posted revenue of Rs 1570.5 crore, up from Rs 1307.4 crore in H1 FY23.
The subscription revenue from cable TV services for Q2 FY24 saw a growth of 17% Y-o-Y at Rs 322.6 crore, an increase from Rs 275 crore in Q2 FY23.
The operating income of the company was down by 5% in Q2 FY24 compared to the same period previous fiscal but on a H-o-H basis, it was up by 8% in H1 FY24 compared to H1 FY23.
EBITDA of GTPL Hathway stood at Rs 260.9 crore in the first half of FY24. The second quarter saw a decrease in EBITDA from Rs 138.3 crore in Q2 FY23 to Rs Rs 135.1 crore in FY24.
The total expenses of the company increased by 25% in Q2 FY24 at Rs 654 crore, up from Rs 523 crore in Q2 FY24.
Profit after tax for the company declined by 25% in this quarter Y-o-Y from Rs 45.9 crore in Q2 FY23 to Rs 34.4 crore this quarter.
Commenting on the results, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited said, “GTPL strengthened its leadership position and continued to be the largest MSO and a leading wireline broadband service provider in the country during the quarter. The company is continuously expanding and working towards further strengthening its market leadership across its areas of operation. During the quarter, the company onboarded Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna as its new brand ambassadors who bring fresh energy to the brand."
