Simran Channey Gaglani joins Viacom18 Sports as AVP - Brand Solutions
Simran Channey Gaglani has been appointed as Assistant Vice President (AVP) - Brand Solutions at Viacom18 Sports. Gaglani made the announcement on LinkedIn. “Back to the home base with Brand Solutions at Viacom18 Sports! The religious person in me couldn't keep away from the religion for long”, her LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Gaglani was the National Lead- Brand Solutions & Sports Alliances at ShareChat.
Gaglani has an experience of over 18 years in the industry. Previously, she has worked with The Walt Disney Company, Studio18, Hotstar, Knight Riders Sports Pvt. Ltd among other companies.
Wieden+Kennedy appoints Kapil Batra as National Creative Director for India
Prior to this, he was heading creative for McCann Erickson’s Gurgaon office
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 21, 2023 8:25 AM | 2 min read
Wieden+Kennedy has onboarded Kapil Batra as National Creative Director for India and will report to Santosh Padhi.
To begin with, his focus will be the Delhi office, which is where he will operate from.
Over the two decades that he has spent in the industry, Kapil has been responsible for campaigns that have found their way into everyday speak; such as PayTM Karo, Share a Coke (Friend Request & Landlord), Dettol soap bubbles activation among others.
In his last role, he was heading creative for the Gurgaon office of McCann Erickson.
Speaking about his new role, this is what Kapil had to say: "W+K has consistently created work that's awe-inspiring. It is bold and rooted in culture. So, when this opportunity to be a part of this truly creatively driven organisation came, I got all excited. And in my subsequent interactions with Paddy and Ayesha, where they spoke about their vision for W+K India, the culture, and more importantly, the vibes I got, everything was just fantastic. I am happy to join the talented team here and contribute to writing an exciting new chapter for W+K India."
Santosh Padhi (CCO) said, "We are in the people business and people are the source of creativity and ideas. We were looking for a solid creative people's person with a great depth of insights, ideas and love for craft, we found all of these and many more in Kapil. After spending two decades in the industry, his passion and hunger to do more is what impressed us the most, his versatile body of work reflects human culture in a big way, which is one of the strong beliefs of W+K India and Global."
Ayesha Ghosh (President) said, "When we saw the creative work that Kapil has been responsible for, we knew that we had to have him join us. Within the agency we often talk of breaking out of ads and breaking into culture. That is what much of his work represents. And it doesn't hurt that some of his campaigns have gone on to make a sizable difference to the brands they were created for! What completely sealed the deal for us over and above the work, is that Kapil is an incredibly nice, humble person, who lets his work speak for him. And we're suckers for that."
Kevin Vaz, who has quit Disney Star, will be joining Viacom18. The development has been confirmed to e4m by sources in the industry.
Vaz has quit as Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star. Vaz was elevated to this role in September 2021. He was earlier the Head of infotainment, kids and regional entertainment channels Star and Disney Indi. Prior to this, Vaz was the CEO - Regional Entertainment Channels - STAR India.
Zubin Dubash quits Shemaroo Entertainment
Dubash was the COO of ShemarooMe & Digital Business
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 5:41 PM | 1 min read
Zubin Dubash, COO of ShemarooMe & Digital Business has resigned. The news has been confirmed to e4m by sources close to the development.
Dubash joined the network in 2017 and was associated with it for over six years.
At Shemaroo, Dubash was responsible for driving the digital transformation of the business, steering the growth for its digital verticals, and evolving the brand for digital audiences.
Prior to this, he was associated with companies like AppsDaily, Tata Docomo, You Broadband India, Vodafone and Microsoft.
Kevin Vaz quits Disney Star
Vaz was the Head – Network Entertainment Channels of Disney Star
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Apr 20, 2023 5:23 PM | 1 min read
Kevin Vaz, Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star, has quit. The news has been shared with e4m by sources in the industry.
Vaz's next move is not yet known.
Vaz was elevated to this role in September 2021. He was earlier the Head of infotainment, kids and regional entertainment channels Star and Disney Indi. Prior to this, Vaz was the CEO - Regional Entertainment Channels - STAR India.
e4m reached out to Disney Star for an official confirmation, but the network is yet to respond.
FCB elevates John Thangaraj to Group Chief Strategy Officer for India
Thangaraj joined FCB India in 2016 as Executive Planning Director
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 4:03 PM | 2 min read
FCB Group India has announced that John Thangaraj has been promoted to Group Chief Strategy Officer.
John joined FCB India in 2016 as Executive Planning Director and rapidly rose to become Chief Strategy Officer for FCB India. John has played a crucial role in growing FCB India over the last seven years, winning many large marquee brands, including Horlicks, Dominos, Google, Vistara, Royal Stag and Uber.
In his new role, John will oversee strategic thinking for clients across all group companies. In addition, he will focus on evolving the group’s core strategic product for the future, with a specific focus on data, digital and technology.
Commenting on the development, Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, said, ”Nothing is more fulfilling for me than to see our own people shine and grow. John has made an enormous contribution to the growth of FCB India over the last seven years. His multi-disciplinary experience across research, media and creativity gives him a unique 360 perspective on brand strategy. I am excited about what the future holds for FCB Group under John’s strategic vision and leadership”.
John commented on his promotion: "I couldn’t be more thrilled to be starting this new chapter of my story at FCB. I believe we are truly on the cusp of our next big leap- one that operates at the intersection of data, technology, and creativity. I look forward to collaborating with Rohit and the rest of the agency leadership to take FCB Group India into a brighter, bolder future”.
Arpita Menon moves on from Disney Star
Menon joined Star India in 2011 as head of media planning and buying; she was the EVP and head of Partnerships & Innovations at the time of her resignation
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 2:23 PM | 1 min read
Arpita Menon, EVP & Head Partnerships & Innovations, Disney Star has resigned after 12 years.
Sources close to the development have confirmed the news to exchange4media. According to the information available with e4m, Menon resigned in February this year and is currently serving her notice period.
Menon joined Star India in 2011 as head media planning and buying and later on was promoted as Executive Vice President and Head Data Sciences. In 2017, she was appointed EVP & Head of Partnerships and Innovation.
Menon will soon be pursuing her plans to write a book.
P. Rajendran named Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate
Rajendran will lead various aspects towards achieving complete customer satisfaction and co-create the company's strategic road map
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 2:04 PM | 2 min read
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, the real estate arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has announced the appointment of P. Rajendran as its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO).
In his new role, Rajendran will lead various aspects towards achieving complete customer satisfaction and co-create the company's strategic road map, fully aligning it with present and future customer needs. He will be responsible for enhancing customer-driven sales performance, developing new marketing strategies, and directing desired growth plans towards the success of the company.
Rajendran brings over two decades of rich experience in real estate and consumer goods. He has served in leadership roles in renowned companies such as M/s Tata Value Homes Limited, M/s Tata Housing Development Company Limited, M/s Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, and M/s Eureka Forbes. He was also the founder of M/s North Star Realty. Before joining Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, he served as Chief Operating Officer at M/s Aliens Group.
Speaking on the new development, Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "We are pleased to welcome Rajendran to our senior leadership team. With his extensive experience in sales and marketing and proven track record, we are confident that he will play a key role in driving the growth of our business.”
On joining, P. Rajendran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, added, "I am excited to join Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and look forward to contributing to the brand’s success. With its strong reputation, impressive portfolio of projects, and commitment to quality, I believe that we can make a significant impact in the real estate industry. I am honoured to have the opportunity to work with such a talented and dedicated team, and I am confident that together we can achieve great things."
Rajendran holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Telecommunication from the Bhilai Institute of Technology and Master in Business Administration in Marketing from the Institute for Technology and Management (ITM), Mumbai.
