Star Bharat clarifies position on actor Sushant Singh's exit from Savdhaan India

Sushant Singh

According to an official statement, Star Bharat said that the next format of the show will not require a presenter, therefore Singh's contract was terminated

exchange4media Staff 4 hours ago

The debate around TRAI's Landing Page directive in 2019

image

While the chatter around Landing Page may have died down for a while, the debate on the ethics involved continues

exchange4media Staff 13 hours ago

Nabila Jamal to move out of TV9

Nabila Jamal TV9

During her decade long stint, Jamal has represented News9 and TV9 on various international platforms and her stories have won much acclaim

exchange4media Staff 14 hours ago

Reliance Big Synergy’s Aame Katha on Star Maa is No 1 fiction show in the 10 pm slot

Aame katha

The thriller Aame Katha opened with a rating of 4.1 GRPs and has recorded an average 3.7 GRPs in its fourth week of going on air

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

First phase of cable TV network digitisation completed: Prakash Javadekar

MIB

Number of cable TV subscribers in country at 11.7 crore, the ministry of information and broadcasting has said

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 11:02 AM

K Madhavan, Star & Disney India’s new Country Manager, who turned the tide for Asianet

K Madhavan

Industry leaders believe Madhavan was the natural successor for the big role & the expectation from him is to replicate his success in overseeing Star’s ventures in the southern states

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 8:51 AM

Star Sports announces special programming for vivo IPL 2020 player auction

Star Sports e4m

Catch all the LIVE action of vivo IPL 2020 auctions on 19th December 2019 from 2:30 PM on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada, 1 Bangla

exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 8:06 PM

Tata Sky Kannada Cinema launched with a ready line-up of 150+ films

Tata Sky

The new service provides viewers with ad-free entertainment and high-quality blockbuster films from Sandalwood

exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 4:00 PM

IT Committee warns MIB, Prasar Bharati for meagre utilisation of funds

MIB

The Shashi-Tharoor led committee expressed disappointment over MIB's underutilisation of funds and the delay of NCoE project

exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 2:33 PM

Republic Media Networks gears up for launch in USA on Dish and Sling TV

Republic Logo

After its launch in the MENA region, the network will make its foray into the US

exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 8:56 AM

Only having a show conversation does not build a brand: Navin Shenoy, Viacom18

Navin Shenoy Viacom18

Navin Shenoy, Head Marketing, Youth, Music & English Entertainment, Viacom18, talks about MTV’s evolution over the years and how it continues to remain relevant to the youth today

Arpita Mukherjee Dec 12, 2019 8:50 AM

We have been responsible for democratising business news: Shereen Bhan, CNBC-TV18

Shereen Bhan

It is clear that there is a degree of pain in the economy but the government is taking cognizance and trying to find ways to address this, says Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18

exchange4media Staff Dec 11, 2019 8:49 AM

TRAI extends deadline to send comments on Interoperable Set Top Box Consultation Paper

TRAI

Written comments now have to be submitted by December 18 and counter comments by December 30

exchange4media Staff Dec 10, 2019 11:33 AM

Regional news channels on a high with growing viewership & ad revenues

News

With recent political developments in states leading to higher viewership, regional channels have emerged as new favourites among advertisers, say experts

Tasmayee Laha Roy Dec 10, 2019 8:23 AM

Banijay Asia collaborates with Bear Grylls & Delbert Shoopman’s The Natural Studios

Bear Grylls and Delbert Shoopman

Deepak Dhar, CEO and Founder, Banijay Asia, talks about introducing a new genre 'adventure thrill' along with Grylls and Shoopman

Sonam Saini Dec 10, 2019 8:21 AM

ABP News Network records 238 gross million viewership from Week 45 to 48: BARC

ABP News

ABP curated special programming for Ayodhya verdict, Maharashtra political crisis, Supreme Court’s Rafale Verdict

exchange4media Staff Dec 9, 2019 6:54 PM

Asianet News Network Digital ranked 9th in Total Visits under News Category: Comscore

Khare

ANN Digital gets 182 million total visits, as per Comscore October 2019 Mobile Metrix (mobile web) data

exchange4media Staff Dec 9, 2019 6:27 PM

Maharashtra Govt formation led to higher viewership for Marathi news channels

TV

As per BARC Week 48 data, the Marathi news genre saw 37 million unique viewers as compared to the previous four weeks

exchange4media Staff Dec 8, 2019 7:05 AM

BARC India names News 7 and BFlix Movies offenders of viewership malpractice

BARC

While News 7 is a 24x7 Odia news channel, Bflix Movies is a free-to-air movie channel

exchange4media Staff Dec 7, 2019 5:05 PM

My new show is a human celebration of sports: Boria Majumdar

Boria Majumdar

In an interview with exchange4media, Majumdar spoke about the key highlights of his new series, the rise of multi-sporting culture in the country and more.

exchange4media Staff Dec 6, 2019 9:49 AM