Media Television News
According to an official statement, Star Bharat said that the next format of the show will not require a presenter, therefore Singh's contract was terminated
exchange4media Staff 4 hours ago
While the chatter around Landing Page may have died down for a while, the debate on the ethics involved continues
exchange4media Staff 13 hours ago
During her decade long stint, Jamal has represented News9 and TV9 on various international platforms and her stories have won much acclaim
exchange4media Staff 14 hours ago
The thriller Aame Katha opened with a rating of 4.1 GRPs and has recorded an average 3.7 GRPs in its fourth week of going on air
exchange4media Staff 1 day ago
Number of cable TV subscribers in country at 11.7 crore, the ministry of information and broadcasting has said
exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 11:02 AM
Industry leaders believe Madhavan was the natural successor for the big role & the expectation from him is to replicate his success in overseeing Star’s ventures in the southern states
exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 8:51 AM
Catch all the LIVE action of vivo IPL 2020 auctions on 19th December 2019 from 2:30 PM on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada, 1 Bangla
exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 8:06 PM
The new service provides viewers with ad-free entertainment and high-quality blockbuster films from Sandalwood
exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 4:00 PM
The Shashi-Tharoor led committee expressed disappointment over MIB's underutilisation of funds and the delay of NCoE project
exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 2:33 PM
After its launch in the MENA region, the network will make its foray into the US
exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 8:56 AM
Navin Shenoy, Head Marketing, Youth, Music & English Entertainment, Viacom18, talks about MTV’s evolution over the years and how it continues to remain relevant to the youth today
Arpita Mukherjee Dec 12, 2019 8:50 AM
It is clear that there is a degree of pain in the economy but the government is taking cognizance and trying to find ways to address this, says Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18
exchange4media Staff Dec 11, 2019 8:49 AM
Written comments now have to be submitted by December 18 and counter comments by December 30
exchange4media Staff Dec 10, 2019 11:33 AM
With recent political developments in states leading to higher viewership, regional channels have emerged as new favourites among advertisers, say experts
Tasmayee Laha Roy Dec 10, 2019 8:23 AM
Deepak Dhar, CEO and Founder, Banijay Asia, talks about introducing a new genre 'adventure thrill' along with Grylls and Shoopman
Sonam Saini Dec 10, 2019 8:21 AM
ABP curated special programming for Ayodhya verdict, Maharashtra political crisis, Supreme Court’s Rafale Verdict
exchange4media Staff Dec 9, 2019 6:54 PM
ANN Digital gets 182 million total visits, as per Comscore October 2019 Mobile Metrix (mobile web) data
exchange4media Staff Dec 9, 2019 6:27 PM
As per BARC Week 48 data, the Marathi news genre saw 37 million unique viewers as compared to the previous four weeks
exchange4media Staff Dec 8, 2019 7:05 AM
While News 7 is a 24x7 Odia news channel, Bflix Movies is a free-to-air movie channel
exchange4media Staff Dec 7, 2019 5:05 PM
In an interview with exchange4media, Majumdar spoke about the key highlights of his new series, the rise of multi-sporting culture in the country and more.
exchange4media Staff Dec 6, 2019 9:49 AM