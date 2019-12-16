Announcements News

MagicCircle bags creative mandate for Brilloca, makers of Hindware

magic circle

Following a multi-agency pitch, Magiccircle is entrusted with the creative duties for the brands under Brilloca’s aegis

exchange4media Staff 4 hours ago

Lowe Lintas wins creative mandate of Coca Cola’s new offering - Rani Float

Lowe Lintas Coca-Cola

This is the agency's second big win on an account under the Coca Cola brand umbrella in India this year

Neeta Nair 7 hours ago

BMW Financial Services India names Kathrin Frauscher as MD & CEO

Kathrin Frauscher

Prior to this, Frauscher was Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services Denmark

exchange4media Staff 8 hours ago

82.5 Communications bags advertising mandate for Haldiram's

Haldiram's 82.5 Communications

The agency will work towards making the brand even more relevant for a newer audience set

exchange4media Staff 9 hours ago

Aviva Life Insurance awards creative mandate to Creativeland Asia

Aviva and Creativeland Asia

The mandate will include brand strategy, creative and digital communication

exchange4media Staff 9 hours ago

Konica Minolta India appoints Kuldeep Malhotra to Board of Directors

Konika

In addition to his role as Vice President Sales & Office Product Marketing, Malhotra will be responsible for strategic decisions, business performance, digital transformation, and compliance

exchange4media Staff 10 hours ago

VMLY&R Melbourne gets on board Shane Geffen & Kate Noonan to bolster creative team

VMLY&R Melbourne

While Kieran Moroney has been elevated as Associate Creative Director, Michelle See-Tho joins as Copywriter

exchange4media Staff 11 hours ago

Publicis India wins BIBA’s creative mandate

Publicis Biba

Publicis India to provide full-service responsibilities, including advertising, strategic direction & brand activation; the account will be serviced out of New Delhi

exchange4media Staff 15 hours ago

The Crayons Network ropes in Vishnu Sharma as Executive Vice President

Crayons

Prior to this, Sharma was with Havas Medias Arena division

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

Flipkart head of fashion Rishi Vasudev resigns

Rishi Vasudev

Flipkart confirms Vasudev's resignation after a five-year stint with the company

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

FrogIdeas appoints Nikhil Sharda as Creative Director

Nikhil Sharda FrogIdeas

Sharda has over 15 years of media experience and has advised various clients including Rajasthan Tourism, Maruti, Bureau of Indian Standards, Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the European Union

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

WATConsult wins e-commerce mandate for Parag Foods’ nutrition brand

Wat Consult Parag Foods

The Avvatar Sports Nutrition account will be handled by ecommencify, the agency’s eCommerce division

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

Shikha Kapur quits as CMO & Business Head of Fox Star Studios

Shikha Kapur

Prior to her work with Fox Star Studios, Kapur was Senior Vice President of Marketing with UTV Motion Pictures

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

Socxo Solutions wins brand advocacy mandate for Moolya Software Testing

Moolya and Socxo

Socxo will help Moolya promote its core values through dedicated advocates of its brand to enhance its organic reach in the market

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

Devika Bulchandani elevated as President, McCann North America

Devika

Bulchandani will continue to manage her responsibilities as McCann New York President

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

Ted Lim steps down as Chief Creative Officer of Dentsu Aegis APAC

Ted Lim Dentsu Aegis

Lim's exit is the latest in a series of high profile departures from DAN APAC this year following a business restructure

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

Infibeam Avenues appoints R Srikanth as President of Finance & Investor Relations

Infibeam Avenues

Prior to this, Srikanth was President & Group CFO of Polaris Financial Technology

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 5:20 PM

BBC Global News names Rahul Sood as Managing Director for India & South Asia

Rahul Sood BBC Global

Sood joins from NDTV where he was Head of Sales & Business Development

exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 4:19 PM

Ravi Mittal appointed as new Information & Broadcasting Secretary

Ravi Mittal IB Secretary

Mittal will take over the position from Amit Khare who has been appointed as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education

exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 6:46 PM

GenY Medium wins digital mandate for health-tech startup, Digi-Prex

GenY Medium Digi Prex

The mandate will include digital brand building and performance marketing

exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 5:18 PM