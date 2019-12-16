Announcements News
Following a multi-agency pitch, Magiccircle is entrusted with the creative duties for the brands under Brilloca’s aegis
exchange4media Staff 4 hours ago
This is the agency's second big win on an account under the Coca Cola brand umbrella in India this year
Prior to this, Frauscher was Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services Denmark
exchange4media Staff 8 hours ago
The agency will work towards making the brand even more relevant for a newer audience set
exchange4media Staff 9 hours ago
The mandate will include brand strategy, creative and digital communication
exchange4media Staff 9 hours ago
In addition to his role as Vice President Sales & Office Product Marketing, Malhotra will be responsible for strategic decisions, business performance, digital transformation, and compliance
exchange4media Staff 10 hours ago
While Kieran Moroney has been elevated as Associate Creative Director, Michelle See-Tho joins as Copywriter
exchange4media Staff 11 hours ago
Publicis India to provide full-service responsibilities, including advertising, strategic direction & brand activation; the account will be serviced out of New Delhi
exchange4media Staff 15 hours ago
Prior to this, Sharma was with Havas Medias Arena division
exchange4media Staff 1 day ago
Flipkart confirms Vasudev's resignation after a five-year stint with the company
exchange4media Staff 1 day ago
Sharda has over 15 years of media experience and has advised various clients including Rajasthan Tourism, Maruti, Bureau of Indian Standards, Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the European Union
exchange4media Staff 1 day ago
The Avvatar Sports Nutrition account will be handled by ecommencify, the agency’s eCommerce division
exchange4media Staff 1 day ago
Prior to her work with Fox Star Studios, Kapur was Senior Vice President of Marketing with UTV Motion Pictures
exchange4media Staff 1 day ago
Socxo will help Moolya promote its core values through dedicated advocates of its brand to enhance its organic reach in the market
exchange4media Staff 1 day ago
Bulchandani will continue to manage her responsibilities as McCann New York President
exchange4media Staff 1 day ago
Lim's exit is the latest in a series of high profile departures from DAN APAC this year following a business restructure
exchange4media Staff 1 day ago
Prior to this, Srikanth was President & Group CFO of Polaris Financial Technology
exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 5:20 PM
Sood joins from NDTV where he was Head of Sales & Business Development
exchange4media Staff Dec 16, 2019 4:19 PM
Mittal will take over the position from Amit Khare who has been appointed as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education
exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 6:46 PM
The mandate will include digital brand building and performance marketing
exchange4media Staff Dec 13, 2019 5:18 PM