Top reasons to attend Techमंच 2019

The two-day conference and exhibition will consist of global influencers, industry luminaries & knowledge workshops by experts, to give you an unmatched perspective into the world of digital marketing

exchange4media Staff May 8, 2019 11:57 PM

Techमंच 2019: Know our global speakers

Industry experts Tamara Mccleary of Thulium and Pam Moore of Marketing Nutz to speak at Techमंच 2019 to be held on June 27 and 28 in Mumbai

exchange4media Staff May 3, 2019 9:02 AM

Techमंच: Marketers have to behave like entertainers and move like startups: Lloyd Mathias (video)

Giving some invaluable marketing tips, Mathias spoke on ‘Battleground Digital: The Challenges Staring At The Marketer In 2018’ at exchange4media’s digital marketing conference Techमंच

exchange4media Staff Jun 29, 2018 8:59 AM

Techमंच: Watch Rahul Gautam of Ford India speak on the role of CMOs in a data-driven industry

Gautam, VP, Marketing, Ford India, discussed the importance of marketing, brand building and its relevance in today’s digital world

Pallavi Borkar Jun 29, 2018 8:57 AM

Techमंच: Data alone does not work, human element has to be added: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC (video)

At exchange4media's digital conference TechManch, the CMO spoke about digital disruption and its impact on marketers

Anam Khan Jun 29, 2018 8:56 AM

IDMA 2018: Celebrating the best in the industry

Few moments from exchange4media Group’s Techमंच Digital Conference and Indian Digital Marketing Awards 2018 (IDMA) held in Mumbai

exchange4media Staff Jun 29, 2018 8:53 AM

Watch Techमंच Panellists all for Unified Measurement on Online Video

Devendra Deshpande, Head-Content Plus, Mindshare, moderated the discussion held on Wednesday in Mumbai

exchange4media Staff Jun 29, 2018 8:52 AM

Techमंच: Panellists look at the trends shaping digital marketing (watch the video)

The conversation centred around trends such as how internet and video are becoming synonymous, decentralization of the power of internet and the rise of digital superstars

Misbaah Mansuri Jun 29, 2018 8:51 AM

Data most important ingredient in digital sphere: Sanjiv Mehta, CEO & MD, HUL (watch the video)

Mehta spoke about ‘The Changing Role of Marketing In Achieving Business Objectives ’ at exchange4media’s TechManch, held in Mumbai

exchange4media Staff Jun 28, 2018 9:00 AM

Mindshare wins big at IDMA 2018; Aditya Birla Group and Zee share top honours

Ashish Hemrajani, CEO, BookMyShow, is IDMA Person of the Year

exchange4media Staff Jun 28, 2018 8:59 AM

IKEA's #Swedeshi movement is winning hearts

Ulf Smedberg, Country Marketing Manager on IKEA’s marketing playbook for India at exchange4media’s Techमंच

exchange4media Staff Jun 28, 2018 8:58 AM

Digital marketing is over-abused and under-leveraged: Shoumyan Biswas, Flipkart

Shoumyan Biswas, Chief Marketing Officer, Flipkart decoded the art of marketing in the new age at the exchange4media TechManch Digital Conference 2018

Misbaah Mansuri Jun 28, 2018 8:54 AM

Relevant, easy and distinctive consumer experiences is key to success: APAC MD, Yum Brands (watch the video)

Vipul Chawla was speaking on the topic ‘Marketing in an era of disruption’ at exchange4media Group’s TechManch, held in Mumbai

Samarpita Banerjee Jun 28, 2018 8:53 AM

The best stories are created when we bring data into them: Global CDO, MediaCom (watch the video)

Deirdre McGlashan, Global Chief Digital Officer, MediaCom speaks on the use of data, intuition and effectiveness in digital marketing at exchange4media Group’s TechManch in Mumbai

Christina Moniz Jun 28, 2018 8:52 AM

Our digital marketing spends is 15-20%: S Ravi Kant, Titan (watch the video)

The CEO- Watches & Accessories & EVP Corporate Communications, Titan Company, talks about how digital is helping the brand stay relevant and connected to new age consumers

Beryl Menezes Jun 28, 2018 8:51 AM

5 secrets to growing marketing influence: Co-founder & CEO, TopRank Marketing (watch the video)

A critical challenge that marketers face today is the crisis in confidence when it comes to marketing says Lee Odden, Co-founder & CEO, TopRank Marketing at exchange4media Group’s TechManch

Simran Sabherwal Jun 27, 2018 5:19 PM

Understanding Marketing in an Era of Digital Disruption at IDMA and Techमंच 2018

exchange4media Group’s exclusive event for marketing professionals to expand their network and stay on top of the latest developments in digital media, technology and marketing

Pallavi Borkar Jun 26, 2018 8:54 AM

IDMA 2018: Mindshare leads with 42 shortlists

Interactive Avenues and Madison have the second and the third highest number of shortlists at 12 and 7, respectively

exchange4media Staff Jun 22, 2018 8:59 AM

Ravi Santhanam of HDFC to discuss digital disruption at Techमंच

Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC will speak on how digital innovations will forever change our typical workday as marketers

exchange4media Staff Jun 22, 2018 8:54 AM

Techमंच: Shoumyan Biswas of Flipkart to discuss advertising technology

The CMO of Flipkart will discuss how the use of advertising technology can enhance the power of commerce-advertising

exchange4media Staff Jun 18, 2018 8:59 AM