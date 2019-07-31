Spotlight News

How has Deepika weaved her magic on brands

Industry experts say Deepika Padukone’s high brand value is all thanks to her personal and professional choices 

Shreshtha Verma Jul 31, 2019 8:58 AM

Why TV continues to be the first love of advertisers

Despite the growth of digital, most advertisers feel TV provides better scale and brand building capabilities.

Sonam Saini Sep 18, 2018 9:00 AM

Inside the changing world of PR & Corporate Communications

PR has now evolved into a high-level management profession that deals with the core values of an organisation.

Ruhail Amin Aug 20, 2018 9:00 AM

Margin pressures push industry to find solutions to ‘pitch discount’ issue

With increasing competition and technology playing a larger role than talent, pricing is the biggest factor driving pitches. Read on to find out some steps experts feel can help resolve the growing crisis

Naziya Alvi Rahman Aug 13, 2018 9:00 AM

Newsprint price spike may burden print industry with over Rs 4,600 cr additional cost

Print industry has been hit by an increase in raw material cost, downfall of India rupee against US dollar and China imposing a ban on import of paper waste

Nishant Saxena Jul 30, 2018 9:00 AM

With rise of localised content creation, kids genre to grow by 12-14% in 2018

According to BARC data, the age group between 2-14 years accounts for 20 per cent of the total TV impressions, however, much of the content kids consume is on GECs or movie channels

Sonam Saini Apr 23, 2018 9:00 AM

Spotlight: Newsprint Price Sees 40% Hike, Industry Worried

Newsprint, a low-cost non-archival paper, is most commonly used to print newspapers, publications and advertising material. There has been an almost 40 per cent spike in its price since the crisis began last year

Nishant Saxena Mar 26, 2018 8:59 AM

Where's the chink in India's creative armour?

From budgets, lack of mid-level talent, low quality execution, to entry barriers at award shows, the hurdles are many but the industry is upbeat about overcoming them

Venkata Susmita Biswas Feb 26, 2018 9:00 AM

Need of the Hour: Diversify Your Digital Strategy

The Facebook and Google duopoly that claims around 70 per cent of the global ad spends.

Venkata Susmita Biswas Feb 5, 2018 8:56 AM

Digital trendspotting for 2018

Digital advertising currently contributes around 15 per cent to the total advertising Industry in India and this is expected to reach 24 per cent of the entire market by 2020

Venkata Susmita Biswas Jan 15, 2018 9:00 AM

SPOTLIGHT: 2018 TV trends predict 15 per cent growth

Experts positive about FMCG, automobile, telecom, smartphone brands and govt sectors spending big money on TV advertising

Sonam Saini Jan 8, 2018 9:00 AM

It's digital all the way: AI, OTT, Robotics....

Investments in big data, AI and e-commerce besides the boom in smartphone usage and serious concerns over the spread of fake news dominated the digital talks in 2017

Ruhail Amin Dec 26, 2017 8:55 AM

The worse is behind the broadcasting space as it bounces back

Starting with demonetization to implementation of GST, followed by a time-crunched festive season, it's been a roller-coaster for broadcasting space which is now making a slow comeback

Madhuwanti Saha Dec 18, 2017 8:52 AM

Adex takes a beating; industry hopes for revival in 2018

The industry grew by barely 10-11 per cent this year on account of demonetisation and GST

Venkata Susmita Biswas Dec 11, 2017 8:55 AM

The battle that print industry fought in 2017

Demonetisation, GST, restrictions on press freedom and the race with digital mediums impacted the industry hard

Nishant Saxena Dec 4, 2017 8:55 AM

From competition to collaboration - The changing dynamics of offline and online retail

The Indian retail industry is witnessing a disruptive shift ushered by the rising popularity of online retail. Given the changing dynamics, offline players are trying to stay relevant with a re-imagined approach towards collaboration over competition

Ruhail Amin Nov 27, 2017 8:50 AM

Happy 10th Birthday Viacom18: The rise and way ahead...

Clocking a 40X growth in the topline over the last 10 years with five diverse business lines, Viacom18 has turned out to be one of the fastest growing media entities

Naziya Alvi Rahman & Madhuwanti Saha Nov 20, 2017 9:45 AM

Are marketers ready to embrace the full-service model?

Even though agencies are back to offering a multitude of services under one umbrella, marketers are sticking to buying services from specialists

Venkata Susmita Biswas Nov 13, 2017 8:55 AM

It was a happy Diwali, ad spends report 15-20% increase over last year : Experts

This much-needed recovery and increase in spends will help the advertising industry experience an overall growth of around 10-12 per cent over last year

exchange4media Staff Nov 6, 2017 8:59 AM

Spotlight: We are in the third wave of digital disruption: Norm Johnston

Norm Johnston, Global CEO of Mindshare FAST and Global Chief Digital Officer at Mindshare, speaks about the future of digital and how IoT will cause a huge disruption for marketing and media sector

exchange4media Mumbai Bureau Oct 30, 2017 8:45 AM