Industry experts say Deepika Padukone’s high brand value is all thanks to her personal and professional choices
Shreshtha Verma Jul 31, 2019 8:58 AM
Despite the growth of digital, most advertisers feel TV provides better scale and brand building capabilities.
Sonam Saini Sep 18, 2018 9:00 AM
PR has now evolved into a high-level management profession that deals with the core values of an organisation.
Ruhail Amin Aug 20, 2018 9:00 AM
With increasing competition and technology playing a larger role than talent, pricing is the biggest factor driving pitches. Read on to find out some steps experts feel can help resolve the growing crisis
Naziya Alvi Rahman Aug 13, 2018 9:00 AM
Print industry has been hit by an increase in raw material cost, downfall of India rupee against US dollar and China imposing a ban on import of paper waste
Nishant Saxena Jul 30, 2018 9:00 AM
According to BARC data, the age group between 2-14 years accounts for 20 per cent of the total TV impressions, however, much of the content kids consume is on GECs or movie channels
Sonam Saini Apr 23, 2018 9:00 AM
Newsprint, a low-cost non-archival paper, is most commonly used to print newspapers, publications and advertising material. There has been an almost 40 per cent spike in its price since the crisis began last year
Nishant Saxena Mar 26, 2018 8:59 AM
From budgets, lack of mid-level talent, low quality execution, to entry barriers at award shows, the hurdles are many but the industry is upbeat about overcoming them
Venkata Susmita Biswas Feb 26, 2018 9:00 AM
The Facebook and Google duopoly that claims around 70 per cent of the global ad spends.
Venkata Susmita Biswas Feb 5, 2018 8:56 AM
Digital advertising currently contributes around 15 per cent to the total advertising Industry in India and this is expected to reach 24 per cent of the entire market by 2020
Venkata Susmita Biswas Jan 15, 2018 9:00 AM
Experts positive about FMCG, automobile, telecom, smartphone brands and govt sectors spending big money on TV advertising
Sonam Saini Jan 8, 2018 9:00 AM
Investments in big data, AI and e-commerce besides the boom in smartphone usage and serious concerns over the spread of fake news dominated the digital talks in 2017
Ruhail Amin Dec 26, 2017 8:55 AM
Starting with demonetization to implementation of GST, followed by a time-crunched festive season, it's been a roller-coaster for broadcasting space which is now making a slow comeback
Madhuwanti Saha Dec 18, 2017 8:52 AM
The industry grew by barely 10-11 per cent this year on account of demonetisation and GST
Venkata Susmita Biswas Dec 11, 2017 8:55 AM
Demonetisation, GST, restrictions on press freedom and the race with digital mediums impacted the industry hard
Nishant Saxena Dec 4, 2017 8:55 AM
The Indian retail industry is witnessing a disruptive shift ushered by the rising popularity of online retail. Given the changing dynamics, offline players are trying to stay relevant with a re-imagined approach towards collaboration over competition
Ruhail Amin Nov 27, 2017 8:50 AM
Clocking a 40X growth in the topline over the last 10 years with five diverse business lines, Viacom18 has turned out to be one of the fastest growing media entities
Naziya Alvi Rahman & Madhuwanti Saha Nov 20, 2017 9:45 AM
Even though agencies are back to offering a multitude of services under one umbrella, marketers are sticking to buying services from specialists
Venkata Susmita Biswas Nov 13, 2017 8:55 AM
This much-needed recovery and increase in spends will help the advertising industry experience an overall growth of around 10-12 per cent over last year
exchange4media Staff Nov 6, 2017 8:59 AM
Norm Johnston, Global CEO of Mindshare FAST and Global Chief Digital Officer at Mindshare, speaks about the future of digital and how IoT will cause a huge disruption for marketing and media sector
exchange4media Mumbai Bureau Oct 30, 2017 8:45 AM