Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was a momentous one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/ashish-bhasin-resigns-from-barc-board-of-directors-audit-committee-115591.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/sridhar-ramasubramanian-moves-on-from-publicis-groupe-115577.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/india-has-been-lagging-behind-exits-part-of-planned-change-dentsu-to-e4m-115562.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/dentsu-international-uk-ireland-ceo-euan-jarvie-quits-115543.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/vidyadhar-wabgaonkar-elevated-as-ceo-of-fcb-cogito-115501.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/vijay-subramaniam-quits-amazon-prime-video-india-as-director-and-head-of-content-115468.html
Other interesting insights into industry developments from this past week are;
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/dentsu-exits-have-ad-biz-glued-for-clues-115463.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/byjus-spent-rs-8811-crore-on-advertising-in-fy20-115462.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/sonu-sood-to-debut-as-tv-anchor-for-good-news-today-115472.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/ekta-shobha-kapoors-remuneration-resolutions-fail-to-get-shareholder-approval-115526.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/radio-industry-positive-about-festive-season-spurring-revival-115539.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/divya-karani-to-lead-posterscope-as-additional-charge-115557.html
Here is a collection of some of our best advertising stories;
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/sleaze-not-plagiarism-should-be-lux-cozis-biggest-worry-115535.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/zomato-and-cultfits-mistakes-are-lessons-for-the-advertising-industry-115497.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/the-more-transparent-a-brand-is-the-stronger-the-consumer-trust-it-earns-115587.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/sidharth-malhotra-kiara-advani-combine-fitness-with-fun-in-new-onefitplus-ad-115518.html
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube