Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 8:43 AM
Recap

The week that went by was a momentous one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/ashish-bhasin-resigns-from-barc-board-of-directors-audit-committee-115591.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/sridhar-ramasubramanian-moves-on-from-publicis-groupe-115577.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/india-has-been-lagging-behind-exits-part-of-planned-change-dentsu-to-e4m-115562.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/dentsu-international-uk-ireland-ceo-euan-jarvie-quits-115543.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/vidyadhar-wabgaonkar-elevated-as-ceo-of-fcb-cogito-115501.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/vijay-subramaniam-quits-amazon-prime-video-india-as-director-and-head-of-content-115468.html

Other interesting insights into industry developments from this past week are;

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/dentsu-exits-have-ad-biz-glued-for-clues-115463.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/byjus-spent-rs-8811-crore-on-advertising-in-fy20-115462.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/sonu-sood-to-debut-as-tv-anchor-for-good-news-today-115472.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/ekta-shobha-kapoors-remuneration-resolutions-fail-to-get-shareholder-approval-115526.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/radio-industry-positive-about-festive-season-spurring-revival-115539.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/divya-karani-to-lead-posterscope-as-additional-charge-115557.html

Here is a collection of some of our best advertising stories;

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/sleaze-not-plagiarism-should-be-lux-cozis-biggest-worry-115535.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/zomato-and-cultfits-mistakes-are-lessons-for-the-advertising-industry-115497.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/the-more-transparent-a-brand-is-the-stronger-the-consumer-trust-it-earns-115587.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/sidharth-malhotra-kiara-advani-combine-fitness-with-fun-in-new-onefitplus-ad-115518.html

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Barc Dentsu Lux Publicis groupe Zomato Recap Amazon advertising Ashish Bhasin recap news e4m recap news exchange4media recap news
Show comments
You May Also Like
Recap

Recap: The Week That Was
1 week ago

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
28-August-2021

Recap

Recap: The Week That Was
14-August-2021