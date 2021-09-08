OOH businesses will be aligned into Amplifi, dentsu's supply-side management platform, under the leadership of Karani, CEO, Media India

Within minutes of Haresh Nayak's exit, dentsu India was quick to give his charge to Divya Karani, CEO Media India. “Our OOH businesses will be aligned into Amplifi, our supply-side management platform, under the leadership of Divya Karani, CEO, Media India,” read a statement issued by denstu in response to exchange4media’s query.

Haresh Nayak, the president for dentsu’s Posterscope Asia Pacific, has called it quits early today, e4m had learnt from sources (flashed first on e4m).

Nayak was elevated as the President in April 2020. He was also holding the additional post of Managing Director of Postercope India.

Ever since the crisis hit dentsu, the industry has been abuzz with rumours of Divya taking over a larger role.

The statement issued by denstu spokesperson further said, “To stay ahead of the growth opportunities and potential we see for our clients and our teams we are accelerating into dentsu India 2.0. This is crucial to realising our global ambition of becoming the most integrated network in the world, simplifying and transforming our business to deliver greater agility, speed to market, and increased value to our clients.

"As part of this transformation, our OOH businesses will be aligned into Amplifi, our supply-side management platform, under the leadership of Divya Karani, CEO, Media India following the departure of Haresh Nayak. Out of Home advertising is an incredibly important part of the Media environment for dentsu and our clients, and we will continue to grow our market-leading expertise and results in outdoor advertising with a strong and continued focus on innovation, locally relevant solutions and integration to deliver competitive advantage to our clients.”

