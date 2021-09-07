Ekta, Shobha Kapoor's remuneration resolutions fail to get shareholder approval

The resolution for Shobha Kapoor's remuneration received 43.23% votes in favour & 56.77% votes against it, whereas Ekta Kapoor's remuneration got 44.549% votes in favour & 55.451% votes against it

Balaji Telefilms' shareholders have rejected the resolutions pertaining to the remuneration of the company's MD Shobha Kapoor and Joint MD Ekta Kapoor at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The special resolution sought shareholder approval for payment of remuneration to Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor for a further period of two years w.e.f. November 10, 2021, of her present tenure.

The resolution for Shobha Kapoor's remuneration received 43.23% votes in favour and 56.77% votes against it. While the resolution about Ekta Kapoor's remuneration got 44.549% votes in favour and 55.451% votes against it. During FY21, Shobha Kapoor had received Rs 2,09,88,546 in remuneration while Ekta Kapoor's remuneration was nil.



The resolution for reappointment of Ramesh Sippy as Director received 62.548% votes in favour and 37.452% votes against it. Likewise, the resolution for appointment of Jason Kothari as Non-Executive Independent Director was approved with 62.11% votes in favour of it.



The company's AGM was held on August 31, 2021 at 03.00 pm 1ST through Video Conferencing (VC) I Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The AGM was chaired by Chairman Jeetendra Kapoor.

