Ekta, Shobha Kapoor's remuneration resolutions fail to get shareholder approval

The resolution for Shobha Kapoor's remuneration received 43.23% votes in favour & 56.77% votes against it, whereas Ekta Kapoor's remuneration got 44.549% votes in favour & 55.451% votes against it

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 4:57 PM
Balaji Telefilms

Balaji Telefilms' shareholders have rejected the resolutions pertaining to the remuneration of the company's MD Shobha Kapoor and Joint MD Ekta Kapoor at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The special resolution sought shareholder approval for payment of remuneration to Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor for a further period of two years w.e.f. November 10, 2021, of her present tenure.

The resolution for Shobha Kapoor's remuneration received 43.23% votes in favour and 56.77% votes against it. While the resolution about Ekta Kapoor's remuneration got 44.549% votes in favour and 55.451% votes against it. During FY21, Shobha Kapoor had received Rs 2,09,88,546 in remuneration while Ekta Kapoor's remuneration was nil.

The resolution for reappointment of Ramesh Sippy as Director received 62.548% votes in favour and 37.452% votes against it. Likewise, the resolution for appointment of Jason Kothari as Non-Executive Independent Director was approved with 62.11% votes in favour of it.

The company's AGM was held on August 31, 2021 at 03.00 pm 1ST through Video Conferencing (VC) I Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The AGM was chaired by Chairman Jeetendra Kapoor.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Balaji telefilms Ekta kapoor Stakeholders television industry Shobha Kapoor remuneration internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
UP CM

India Ahead to air a special program with Yogi Adityanath on Sep 7
1 hour ago

cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: 70% TV ad inventory sold; Star charging Rs 14-15 lakh for 10 secs
8 hours ago

TRAI

Reducing MRP cap, introducing twin conditions to discourage 'unfair bundling': TRAI to SC
1 day ago