Balaji Telefilms’ Group CEO Abhishek Kumar quits

Abhishek Kumar has resigned as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Balaji Telefilms. Kumar is leaving the company due to personal reasons, Balaji Telefilms informed the BSE in a statement.

According to the company, the resignation came into effect from closing of business hours on June 15, 2023.

Kumar joined the company in July 2022, taking over from Nachiket Pantvaidya, who left the organisation in May that year.

Kumar comes with over 20+ years of experience in business strategy, M&A, operations and investing in technology and media. Prior to Balaji, he served as COO and general partner at Jupiter Capital, a homegrown Private Equity Funds in India, wherein he was working as the COO & General Partner of the new Funds of the group.

Before Jupiter Capital, Kumar was running a venture capital network, at Rainforest Venture Network as Managing Partner and was also an Advisor & Partner to multiple family offices for technology & consumer investments.

Kumar is the fourth CEO of the company to resign in five years. Before this, Sameer Nair, Sunil Lulla and Nachiket Pantvaidya have quit the post in quick succession.

