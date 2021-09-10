Ashish Bhasin resigns from BARC Board of Directors & Audit Committee

He has cited other preoccupation and commitment as the reason

Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC and Chairman India, dentsu International, has resigned from the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India), sources have told e4m.

It has been learnt that Bhasin, in a letter written to BARC Board, conveyed his decision citing his other preoccupation, commitment and personal reasons.

The resignation is effective immediately.

Bhasin was heading the Audit Committee that carried out an internal probe following allegations of corruption in the rating agency in May.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)