Sridhar Ramasubramanian moves on from Publicis Groupe

Sridhar Ramasubramanian who took charge as the Chief Financial Officer of Publicis Groupe, South Asia in March 2020, stepped down exactly a year later.

Ramasubramanian is believed to have stepped down from the organisation in March 2021. When contacted for comments, Publicis Groupe confirmed the news. “Ramasubramanian stepped down in March 2021 due to time-related commitments and we’ve filled in the position internally. He continues his association with the Groupe as an Advisor.”

Ramasubramanian comes with a total experience of over 30 years, out of which about 28 years have been in the advertising and media industry.

Before joining Publicis Groupe. Ramasubramanian worked with GroupM on senior positions which included the role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for GroupM, South Asia. Ramasubramanian has worked closely across functions such as creative, media, commercial, production, finance and operations and has also played a key role in the industry as an executive committee member of the AAAI (Advertising Association of India) where he has driven key agendas for the industry.

