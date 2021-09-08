Dentsu International UK & Ireland CEO Euan Jarvie quits

Giulio Malegori, the CEO of EMEA, will help the division with interim leadership

Euan Jarvie, the CEO of Dentsu International UK & Ireland, has reportedly quit. He will now be heading an analytics firm IRI in the EMEA region.

Jarvie joined Dentsu in 2015 as executive director of global clients at Carat. He then was elevated to lead operations across UK and Ireland in 2019.

Post Jarvie's leaving, which could be later this year, Giulio Malegori, the CEO of EMEA, will help the division with interim leadership.

Jarvie was with WPP's Mediacom for 17 years and five months prior to his stint with Dentsu. He also served as Facebook's UK Client Council Member in May 2019.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)