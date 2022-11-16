Dentsu Group creates new global management structure

The new structure is part of the integration of Dentsu International and Dentsu Japan Network into a single organization globally from Jan 1, 2023

Dentsu Group Inc has announced a globally diverse and integrated leadership team to drive its global business forward from FY2023.

The creation of a new global management structure follows dentsu’s intention to integrate Dentsu International and Dentsu Japan Network into a single dentsu organization around the world from January 1, 2023.

The Group Management Team is headed by President & CEO Hiroshi Igarashi and consists of 36 globally diverse Group Management members, including the 21-person Group Executive Management with executive responsibility. The team directly governs the four business regions worldwide.

Igarashi said, “We have formed a global Group Management Team to further contribute to our clients' business growth and the realization of a better society by strengthening our Integrated Growth Solutions, and to enhance our corporate value. Under this team, we will realize the potential our 65,000-strong, worldwide employee-base, bringing together their unique strengths within the countries and regions in which dentsu operates. This will allow us to achieve global business growth and improve profitability through synergies and increased efficiency. Through this renewal of our management structure, we will not only achieve the goals of our medium-term management plan, which concludes in FY2024, but also increase the certainty of long-term, sustainable growth beyond that date. At the same time, we will contribute to the betterment of our customers, partners, employees, consumers, and society as a whole.”

The members of the Group Management Team (36 Group Management in total, including 21 Group Executive Management) as of January 1, 2023 are as follows.

Position Name Current position President & CEO, Dentsu Group Inc. Hiroshi Igarashi President & CEO, Dentsu Group Inc. Executive Vice President & Chief Governance Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. Arinobu Soga Executive Vice President (CFO), Dentsu Group Inc. Executive Vice President & Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. Haruhiko Hirate Executive Vice President (CCAO), Dentsu Group Inc. Chief Financial Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. Nick Priday Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. and CFO, Dentsu International Limited Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Integration Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. Soichi Takahashi Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. Chief HR Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. Miho Tanimoto Japan HR Leader, Google Japan Chief Culture Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. Jean Lin Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. Chief Communications Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. Jeremy Miller Global Chief Communications & Marketing Officer, Dentsu International Limited Chief Information Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. Dominic Shine Chief Technology Officer, Dentsu International Limited General Counsel, Dentsu Group Inc. Alison Zoellner General Counsel, Dentsu International Limited Chief Integrated Solutions Officer, dentsu Masaya Nakamura Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. and CEO, Dentsu International Global Solutions CEO, Business Transformation, dentsu Takeshi Sano Executive Officer, Dentsu Japan Network CEO, dentsu Americas &

Chief Global Client Officer, dentsu Jacki Kelley CEO, Dentsu International Americas CEO, dentsu Japan Norihiro Kuretani Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. and President & CEO, Dentsu Japan Network CEO, dentsu EMEA Giulio Malegori CEO, Dentsu International EMEA CEO, dentsu APAC Rob Gilby CEO, Dentsu International APAC CEO, CXM, International markets, dentsu Michael Komasinski Global CEO, Merkle/CXM, Dentsu International Limited CEO, Media, International markets, dentsu Peter Huijboom Global CEO, Media & Global Clients, Dentsu International Limited Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu. (excluding Japan) Fred Levron Global Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu International Limited Chief Operating Officer, dentsu Japan Yoshimasa Watahiki Executive Officer, Assistant to President, Dentsu Japan Network Chief Operating Officer, International markets, dentsu Nnenna Ilomechina Global Chief Operating Officer, Dentsu International Limited



As of January 1, 2023, Hiroshi Igarashi and Arinobu Soga will remain as Representative Directors, and Nick Priday and Norihiro Kuretani will remain as Directors.

