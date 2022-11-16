Dentsu Group creates new global management structure

The new structure is part of the integration of Dentsu International and Dentsu Japan Network into a single organization globally from Jan 1, 2023

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 16, 2022 10:10 AM  | 3 min read
Dentsu

Dentsu Group Inc has announced a globally diverse and integrated leadership team to drive its global business forward from FY2023.

The creation of a new global management structure follows dentsu’s intention to integrate Dentsu International and Dentsu Japan Network into a single dentsu organization around the world from January 1, 2023.

The Group Management Team is headed by President & CEO Hiroshi Igarashi and consists of 36 globally diverse Group Management members, including the 21-person Group Executive Management with executive responsibility. The team directly governs the four business regions worldwide.

Igarashi said, “We have formed a global Group Management Team to further contribute to our clients' business growth and the realization of a better society by strengthening our Integrated Growth Solutions, and to enhance our corporate value. Under this team, we will realize the potential our 65,000-strong, worldwide employee-base, bringing together their unique strengths within the countries and regions in which dentsu operates. This will allow us to achieve global business growth and improve profitability through synergies and increased efficiency. Through this renewal of our management structure, we will not only achieve the goals of our medium-term management plan, which concludes in FY2024, but also increase the certainty of long-term, sustainable growth beyond that date. At the same time, we will contribute to the betterment of our customers, partners, employees, consumers, and society as a whole.”

The members of the Group Management Team (36 Group Management in total, including 21 Group Executive Management) as of January 1, 2023 are as follows.

Position

Name

Current position

President & CEO, Dentsu Group Inc.

Hiroshi Igarashi

President & CEO, Dentsu Group Inc.

Executive Vice President & Chief Governance Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.

Arinobu Soga

Executive Vice President (CFO), Dentsu Group Inc.

Executive Vice President & Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.

Haruhiko Hirate

Executive Vice President (CCAO), Dentsu Group Inc.

Chief Financial Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.

Nick Priday

Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. and CFO, Dentsu International Limited

Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Integration Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.

Soichi Takahashi

Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.

Chief HR Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.

Miho Tanimoto

Japan HR Leader, Google Japan

Chief Culture Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.

Jean Lin

Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.

Chief Communications Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.

Jeremy Miller

Global Chief Communications & Marketing Officer, Dentsu International Limited

Chief Information Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.

Dominic Shine

Chief Technology Officer, Dentsu International Limited

General Counsel, Dentsu Group Inc.

Alison Zoellner

General Counsel, Dentsu International Limited

Chief Integrated Solutions Officer, dentsu

Masaya Nakamura

Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. and CEO, Dentsu International Global Solutions

CEO, Business Transformation, dentsu

Takeshi Sano

Executive Officer, Dentsu Japan Network

CEO, dentsu Americas &
Chief Global Client Officer, dentsu

Jacki Kelley

CEO, Dentsu International Americas

CEO, dentsu Japan

Norihiro Kuretani

Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc. and President & CEO, Dentsu Japan Network

CEO, dentsu EMEA

Giulio Malegori

CEO, Dentsu International EMEA

CEO, dentsu APAC

Rob Gilby

CEO, Dentsu International APAC

CEO, CXM, International markets, dentsu

Michael Komasinski

Global CEO, Merkle/CXM, Dentsu International Limited

CEO, Media, International markets, dentsu

Peter Huijboom

Global CEO, Media & Global Clients, Dentsu International Limited

Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu. (excluding Japan)

Fred Levron

Global Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu International Limited

Chief Operating Officer, dentsu Japan

Yoshimasa Watahiki

Executive Officer, Assistant to President, Dentsu Japan Network

Chief Operating Officer, International markets, dentsu

Nnenna Ilomechina

Global Chief Operating Officer, Dentsu International Limited


As of January 1, 2023, Hiroshi Igarashi and Arinobu Soga will remain as Representative Directors, and Nick Priday and Norihiro Kuretani will remain as Directors.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Dentsu Japan Network dentsu international Dentsu Group Hiroshi Igarashi Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
ASCI

Education sector & influencers lead advtg violations: ASCI half-yearly report
4 hours ago

advertising

Did festive season really fuel advertising this year?
6 hours ago

Vyas

‘Brands, regardless of size & segment, now need to be nimble’
7 hours ago