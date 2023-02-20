Ajay Gahlaut exits Dentsu
Gahlaut, who has over 27 years of experience in advertising, was appointed Group Chief Creative Officer in September 2021
Dentsu Group Chief Creative Officer Ajay Gahlaut has moved on, as per media reports.
He took up this role in September 2021.
Gahlaut has 27 years of experience in the advertising industry.
He has the credit of leading Dentsu Creative's victory at the last Cannes Lions. Dentsu Creative was the first Indian agency to ever win the Agency of the Year title.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Himanshu Shekhar steps down as India.com Editor
He took over the post in 2020
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:18 PM | 1 min read
India.com Editor Himanshu Shekhar has moved on.
He joined India.com (formerly Zee Digital) in 2020 and was part of several edit and product initiatives.
Himanshu has seen India.com rank among the top-3 fastest growing websites as per a Reuters survey and also touch 100 million unique visitors a month.
Apart from his role as the Editor, he also shouldered the responsibility for Cricket Country as and when required.
Confirming the news, Himanshu said: "India.com and Cricket Country will forever remain close to my heart. I got a tremendous opportunity and wonderful team to work with in Zee Digital and I will cherish the moments."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
FCB Group India appoints Amita Karia as Chief Financial Officer
Karia has spent 25 years with the Tata Group; her last stint was with Jaguar Land Rover
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
FCB Group India has announced the appointment of Amita Karia as the new Chief Financial Officer. She takes charge from the group’s current Chief Financial Officer, C Suresh, who will retire in April 2023 after completing a glorious 29 years with the company.
Karia has spent 25 years with the Tata Group; her last stint was with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). After completing her CA with PWC, Amita joined Tata Interactive Systems, the first entrepreneurial venture of the Tata Group, which was committed to creating high-end learning solutions for a whole range of clients, from universities to corporates. She was part of the founding team of Tata ClassEdge, a digital content company for K-12 schools in India. Through her 20-odd years in Tata Interactive Systems, Amita has done multifaceted roles that cut across Finance, Legal, Compliance and more. She then spent 5 years in JLR, also a unique experience, bringing together luxury and the complexity of high-end cars.
Speaking on the appointment, Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, states, "Finance is the cornerstone of any business and Suresh has been an invaluable partner. His unwavering dedication to our business and sharp financial acumen has been integral to our success. Under his financial leadership, we have emerged stronger than ever, with a wealth of capabilities and strategic partnerships that position us for continued growth. Suresh is handing over a solid balance sheet to Amita, and I am excited to have Amita join our executive leadership at FCB Group India. Amita has seen everything from creative content to cars and services to manufacturing. With her diverse experience and keen understanding of business, I am confident that she will be a true strategic partner and continue to drive FCB’s growth agenda.”
“Our India market is a critical and fast-growing part of our FCB network, and I believe that Amita’s experience and leadership as Chief Financial Officer will continue to build in years to come on the strong foundation laid out by Suresh and his team”, adds Mark Jungwirth, Global Chief Financial Officer, FCB
Amita Karia said, “I’ve always been a keen observer of the Advertising industry and have noticed the impact they have on our society and communities. Storytelling, the creative process that churns out intriguing and impressive stories and the idea of making emotional connections with the consumer fascinates me, and I am thrilled to now be a part of the process.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
iCubesWire makes key senior hires to leadership team
Ashish Satish Naik has been appointed as the Senior Business Director, West & South, while Ankit Sethi has been appointed as the Business Director, North
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 11:33 AM | 3 min read
iCubesWire has announced the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team. Ashish Satish Naik has been appointed as the Senior Business Director, West & South, while Ankit Sethi has been appointed as the Business Director, North.
Ashish Satish Naik brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked in the industry for 22 years. His most recent position was with OLX India as a Director of business, and he has also worked with leading companies such as Times Internet and Network 18 in leadership roles.
Ankit Sethi is backed by over 14 years of professional experience in digital marketing, advertising and brand management. In his most recent role, Mr. Sethi was associated with Sharechat as a business Director, and has worked with several reputed organizations such as Paytm, Carwale, Hindustan Times, Reliance Broadcast, 92.7 Big FM, Wipro, and Wisden.
Commenting on the appointments, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, “We are thrilled to have Ashish and Ankit join our team. Their value as leaders and in-depth knowledge and experience in the industry will be invaluable in driving growth and strengthening our position as a leaders in the market. We are confident their addition will contribute significantly to our business growth and success.”
Ashish will be at the helm of driving business in the Western and Southern regions of India, working closely with clients to develop effective strategies that deliver measurable results. He will also be responsible for expanding iCubesWire’s business in these regions, identifying new opportunities and building strong relationships with key clients.
Commenting on the new role, Ashish Satish Naik, said, “I am thrilled to join iCubesWire and lead the team in West & South India. My experience in the industry has taught me that in today’s digitally-driven fast-paced world, it is essential to stay on top of emerging trends and technologies to remain competitive. I plan to use my knowledge and expertise to bring innovation to the team and help iCubesWire reach new heights.”
Ankit will drive iCubesWire’s business growth in the North India market. In addition, his extensive experience and understanding of the digital marketing industry will enable him to help iCubesWire clients achieve their business goals through innovative and effective digital solutions.
Commenting on the new role, Ankit Sethi, said, “I am excited to join iCubesWire as the Business Director, North. I look forward to driving iCubesWire’s revenue growth and contributing to the company’s vision of providing clients with innovative and effective digital solutions. In addition, I am excited to work with the talented team at iCubesWire and help clients achieve their business goals.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BBH India gets Ashutosh Jaiswal as VP, Strategic Planning
He will report to BBH India's Chief Strategy Officer & MD, Sanjay Sharma
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 10:25 AM | 2 min read
Publicis Groupe India agency BBH India today announced the appointment of Ashutosh Jaiswal as Vice-President of Strategic Planning. In response to the exponential growth and evolving requirements of existing clients, along with several significant new business wins, BBH is continuing to expand its strategic capabilities. Jaiswal will report to BBH India's Chief Strategy Officer & MD, Sanjay Sharma.
Jaiswal brings over eleven years of experience in integrated planning for leading brands such as Bluestar, Godrej properties, Big Bazaar, Huggies, Disney, Mahindra & Mahindra, and HDFC Bank, to name a few. In his last role as Creative Strategy Director at FCB Interface, he works on Mahindra Mileage Guarantee which ended up reaching 18.5 million people and raking in 16.6k leads in 90 days.
BBH India has fast-tracked into a creative powerhouse with a repertoire of highly effective, consistent, and modern marketing solutions spanning advertising, design, digital, consulting, and experiential. The agency’s legacy and reputation of iconic, pathbreaking creativity, has translated into creatively brilliant and outstandingly effective work for clients like Disney+Hotstar, Mahindra Racing, Skoda, Uber, Tinder, Garnier, World Gold Council, Audi, OkCupid, Ola Electric and Marico.
Jaiswal will continue to elevate brand strategy at the agency through a keen understanding of consumer needs leading to a more robust brand architecture for BBH's existing clients and driving growth through new business.
Sanjay Sharma, Chief Strategy Officer, and MD, BBH India, said, "We at BBH have been providing high-impact solutions to our clients across the entire marketing funnel. Ashutosh Jaiswal along with a deep understanding of consumers and culture also brings expertise in analytics and platforms, which is of great importance in providing new-age marketing and communications solutions. I see him making a great impact on our work."
Ashutosh Jaiswal, VP, of Strategic Planning, BBH India said, "BBH's work amply demonstrates the value they place on strong strategic insights leading to grounded storytelling. This reaffirms my own belief that ideas built on sharp, often simple, cultural truths not only deliver impact but also long-lasting resonance. I eagerly look forward to the great work that is to come from our collaboration."
When not thinking about building brands, Jaiswal enjoys writing poetry and bingeing on Animē.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
KidZania India appoints Rahul Dhamdhere as CMO
Dhamdhere was previously the head of marketing operations at Nexus Malls
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 4:57 PM | 1 min read
KidZania India appoints Rahul Dhamdhere as Chief Marketing Officer effective from 10th January 2023.
Rahul, who has been working as Head of Marketing Operations at Nexus Malls for over the last five years, brings to the board his two decades of experience. He is a specialist in the development and management of brands and has led the rebranding of several national brands including the rebranding of the Piramal Group and Nexus Malls.
“We are pleased that Rahul Dhamdhere has accepted the position of Chief Marketing Officer at KidZania India. He has a broad and quite unique experience in Branding, Marketing & Communications which we believe will be very valuable for our company,” says Mahendra Gambhir, Director of KidZania India.
While expressing his gratitude, Rahul mentioned, “It is an incredible privilege to join KidZania India as CMO and I look forward to bringing my industry experience for the company to grow at an even better and faster speed and add more value in the long run.”
Being an expert in building strong relations with media, industry & end consumers, Rahul is highly adept at leading large teams across cities and geographies. He has hands-on experience across all phases of business. At KidZania India, Rahul will lead Strategic Industry Partnerships and Alliances, Group Sales and the Marketing departments.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bhaskar Das joins Content Advisory Group as President
In his new role, Das will oversee the company’s operations, drive strategic initiatives and collaborations and expand the company in newer geographies
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 4:53 PM | 2 min read
Senior media professional Dr. Bhaskar Das has joined Content Advisory Group (CAG) as President. Content Advisory Group is India’s fastest growing advisory, strategy and content curation company.
In his new role, Bhaskar Das will oversee the company’s operations, drive strategic initiatives and collaborations and expand the company in newer geographies. The founders of Content Advisory Group will work closely and align themselves with the vision and direction given by Dr. Bhaskar Das in their existing capacities, read a release.
“Dr. Bhaskar Das is one of India’s best known media professional with vast experiences across platforms. He was the President and Member of the Board of Bennett, Coleman and Co Ltd (The Times of India Group), Group CEO of Zee Media Corporation, Executive President, DB Corp and Group President and Chief Strategy Officer at Republic TV,” the release read further.
CAG is based in New Delhi with significant operations in Mumbai. The company is founded by professionals from the news television industry. The founding partners are Samir Ahluwalia, Arpan Banerjee and Shailendra Singh.
Speaking on his new role as President of Content Advisory Group, Dr. Bhaskar Das said, “I am delighted to join Content Advisory Group which has been doing distinctive work as not just content creators, but working as partners with their clients by offering content advisory services. CAG as a company is relevant as brand storytelling is a narrative that combines facts and emotions that a brand engenders. In addition to giving consumers rational and emotional reasons for buying a product or service, businesses need to share the story behind their brand, the purpose of its existence, and why the same is relevant in consumers’ life need to be consistently communicated in a media agnostic way. This is all the more critical as all brands and services operate in an environment of sameness.”
Content Advisory Group works with a slew of brands across BFSI, consumer durables, automobiles, government bodies, industry associations and reputed media groups in India and abroad.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cheil India appoints Srijib Mallik as head of Samsung business
His last stint was with TBWA
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 1:16 PM | 2 min read
Cheil India is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of Srijib Mallik as the head of Samsung Business. As a member of the Cheil leadership team, Srijib will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India, and Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India. Srijib will be responsible for managing the Samsung Business and foster deeper engagement with them across functions by drawing on his past experience.
With a career spanning more than two decades in the advertising and marketing industry, Srijib’ s expertise includes financial analysis, 360-degree campaign implementation, and cross-geographic campaign deployment having worked across India and international markets like Singapore APAC, and the UK. His passion lies in delivering surprising work across touchpoints that enhance marketing metrics.
Prior to joining Cheil India, Srijib steered leadership roles across a wide swathe of agencies. His last stint was with TBWA where he was the Executive Director & MD of NU. Srijib also held positions at Publicis, Venture Land & Creative Land Asia, Bates, Wieden & Kennedy, and JWT. He has worked on brands like Pepsi, Nokia, HP, GM, Nissan, Phillips, Pizza Hut, etc.
Commenting on the appointment, Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India said, “Samsung is one of our largest and most prestigious businesses in India. We believe, that Srijib possesses the required skills to help Cheil produce top-class work.”
Srijib Mallik added, “I am excited to join Cheil and lead such a large and important mandate. The sheer expanse of Samsung’s product footprint combined with Cheil’s Business Connected Agency Model that combines all functions of marketing services to deliver value is something that I am really looking forward to.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube