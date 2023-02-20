Ajay Gahlaut exits Dentsu

FCB Group India has announced the appointment of Amita Karia as the new Chief Financial Officer. She takes charge from the group’s current Chief Financial Officer, C Suresh, who will retire in April 2023 after completing a glorious 29 years with the company.

Karia has spent 25 years with the Tata Group; her last stint was with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). After completing her CA with PWC, Amita joined Tata Interactive Systems, the first entrepreneurial venture of the Tata Group, which was committed to creating high-end learning solutions for a whole range of clients, from universities to corporates. She was part of the founding team of Tata ClassEdge, a digital content company for K-12 schools in India. Through her 20-odd years in Tata Interactive Systems, Amita has done multifaceted roles that cut across Finance, Legal, Compliance and more. She then spent 5 years in JLR, also a unique experience, bringing together luxury and the complexity of high-end cars.

Speaking on the appointment, Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, states, "Finance is the cornerstone of any business and Suresh has been an invaluable partner. His unwavering dedication to our business and sharp financial acumen has been integral to our success. Under his financial leadership, we have emerged stronger than ever, with a wealth of capabilities and strategic partnerships that position us for continued growth. Suresh is handing over a solid balance sheet to Amita, and I am excited to have Amita join our executive leadership at FCB Group India. Amita has seen everything from creative content to cars and services to manufacturing. With her diverse experience and keen understanding of business, I am confident that she will be a true strategic partner and continue to drive FCB’s growth agenda.”

“Our India market is a critical and fast-growing part of our FCB network, and I believe that Amita’s experience and leadership as Chief Financial Officer will continue to build in years to come on the strong foundation laid out by Suresh and his team”, adds Mark Jungwirth, Global Chief Financial Officer, FCB

Amita Karia said, “I’ve always been a keen observer of the Advertising industry and have noticed the impact they have on our society and communities. Storytelling, the creative process that churns out intriguing and impressive stories and the idea of making emotional connections with the consumer fascinates me, and I am thrilled to now be a part of the process.”