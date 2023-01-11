How brands can develop customers as advocates
Guest Column: Averill Sequeira, Chief Product Officer at MediaCom, explores why ‘good old creatives are not cutting ice the way they used to’
As we transition post-pandemic into a brave new world, advertising is having its own existential moment. After-hour circles at agencies and marketing boardrooms are all wondering the same thing; why are good old creatives not cutting ice the way they used to? Why after all these years don’t digital CTRs move beyond the proverbial 0.2%? With more people spending more time-consuming media, why is getting their attention even harder?
Intuitively we can all sense it – that we’re speaking to a generation that simply does not trust or care what brands have to say like before. A recent survey states that just 52% of APAC users classify television as trustworthy and that for a medium that’s been around for decades. In the APAC region, China and HK have the least trust towards advertising with India, Indonesia, and Australia somewhere in the middle with just 35% claiming to trust websites or social media.
Today’s savvy consumers need more than just celebrity endorsements, Instagram-worthy product shots or clever punchlines. They are also wary of brands creeping into their personal spaces using questionable data collection to deliver personalized or hyper-local ads.
So, if neither traditional advertising nor targeted contextual is the answer – what can brands do to market themselves better?
Perhaps the answer paradoxically lies in less marketing.
A Gartner study states that 80% of your company’s future revenue will come from just 20% of your existing customers. According to Bain and Co., a 5% increase in customer retention can increase a company’s profitability by 75%. This flies in the face of marketing gurus like Byron Sharp or Field and Binet who argue for penetration and recruitment as the ultimate goal of brand-building
While the consultants can argue, to us practitioners’ results are what matters.
Take the case of Mr. Beast – with 25 billion views across 6 YouTube channels, his fans are more than just statistics. This was proved when he launched Mr. Beast burgers, which sold 1 million burgers just 3 months after the launch. Or his Feastables range of chocolate bars that sold 1 million in just 72 hours of launch. He may not have the traditional legacy of a McDonalds or a Mars, but what Mr. Beast has are consumers as advocates – super fans within his subscriber base who fuel his expanding commercial empire.
Zoe Scaman, Founder of Bodacious, an independent brand strategy company, famously led the charge on Fandom, arguing that in the future fans will drive brands forward, co-creating, demanding and perhaps even shaping brand decisions.
While not all brands have the cult following of a Nike or a Lego, the writing is on the wall. Consumers are no longer willing to be passive fly-on-the-wall but want to be actively involved in building and sharing experiences that brands can enable for them. The ball is now in the brand’s court to meaningfully convert this into a means for advocacy for life.
Let’s look at a brand like Coca-Cola and their popular campaign ‘Share a Coke’ – it was built on the simple philosophy that a deep personal relationship can be forged only with deep personalization; they replaced the regular wraps of their cans with personalized, names cans reading ‘Share a Coke with….’ Consumers who bought these cans and gifted them flaunted them on their timelines across social media. Subsequently, several versions of the campaign were launched across countries picking on consumer passion points like music, holidays etc.
So, what does this mean for a generation of creatives, planners, brand managers and all the other wonderful talent that’s out there? How do we plan for a world of superfans, lifetime value and brand-led experiences when all the metrics and wisdom talk about awareness and full-funnel planning.
It’s not a question with an easy answer. GenZ is teaching us every day that they want to tell their own stories and work with brands that get them. Can we design campaigns that have this value exchange at the heart of it – a beer brand inviting superfans as tasters or a petcare brand helping dogs with special needs. Starting the journey of building advocates is a tough one – but ultimately will be worth the fight.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
Netcore Cloud rebrands
Unveils new design & upgraded logo
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 4:42 PM | 2 min read
Netcore Cloud, a SaaS company has unveiled the revamping of its brand identity after over two decades of its journey in martech.
“The new visual identity stems from Netcore’s core philosophy of empowering brands around the world to build enduring relationships with customers. Resonating with the bold and modern appeal of the brand, the new logo and branding elements are reflective of its twenty-five year legacy combined with its new-age expertise. After having completed multiple acquisitions, and expanded its global presence, the new brand identity ensures consistent communication across all group companies and international offices,” the company said.
Speaking about his milestone, Kalpit Jain, Group CEO Netcore Cloud said, “Netcore Cloud has witnessed a number of transformations over the last twenty-five years. As one of the leading brands in martech we feel responsible towards reinventing and moving the needle up on the overall quality of consumer experience that brands offer users. With SaaS industries booming, it's essential for B2B brands to stand out and Netcore was looking out for a visual identity that helps it to be recognised for its bold, relentless energy. The rebranding is a step towards appealing to the younger brands that engage with us in global markets and reinforcing our capabilities as a legacy company with new-age offerings.”
Adding to this, Chris Higgins, Senior VP - Marketing, Netcore Cloud, said, “We are very excited about our new visual identity and communication approach that captures the spirit of Netcore in 2023. Our upgraded brand now communicates the boldness and innovation of Netcore as we continue to drive innovation and success for our clients around the world.”
Kia Corporation to continue partnership with Australian Open till 2028
To mark the extended association, the carmaker hosted an official vehicle handover ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne on January 10
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 4:24 PM | 3 min read
Kia Corporation has extended its support of the Australian Open to 2028, continuing the brand’s highly successful partnership with the prestigious tennis Grand Slam event that first began in 2002. At the Australian Open 2023 (“AO23”), Kia will highlight its vision for and commitment to sustainable mobility, while inspiring tennis fans through its ‘Movement inspires ideas’ brand purpose.
To mark its continued role as the Major Partner of the Australian Open, and highlight its specific involvement in AO23, Kia hosted an official vehicle handover ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne on January 10. Kia and Tennis Australia executives, as well as two-time Australian Open champion and Kia Global Ambassador Rafael Nadal, attended the event.
During the ceremony, Kia presented tournament officials with a fleet of 130 vehicles featuring the popular Carnival MPV, Sorento SUV, Sportage SUV and fully electric EV6 crossover. The vehicles will provide safe, comfortable, and efficient transport for players, match officials and VIPs around Melbourne for the full duration of the tournament (January 16-29).
“The Australian Open 2023 marks a special moment in Kia’s longstanding relationship with the tournament, as we delightedly announce the renewal of our partnership for another five years until 2028,” said Artur Martins, Head of Kia’s Global Brand and Customer Experience.
“The event provides the perfect global showcase for Kia’s corporate vision of becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider,” he added.
Visitors to AO23 will have the opportunity to interact with Kia and learn more about the brand’s commitment to continuing its leadership in sustainable mobility. Kia will showcase its new, high-performance, fully electric EV6 GT at the newly created Grand Slam Oval booth.
At the 5,000-seat Kia Arena, which was inaugurated as the fourth-largest tournament venue at Melbourne Park last year, fans will have the opportunity to follow, quite literally, in their hero’s footsteps as part of the ‘Make your move’ interactive game. As they watch Rafael Nadal in action on a large screen, fans can also attempt to copy the moves of the defending Australian Open champion and generate electricity with their footsteps via a special floormat, which will be later used to help power the Kia EV6 models in the AO23 fleet.
“The unique partnership between Kia and the Australian Open has proven to be one of the most successful in the sporting world and pivotal to the event's ongoing success. We are honored that Kia has chosen to extend its role as the Australian Open Major Partner through 2028,” commented Craig Tiley, Australian Open tournament director.
“It is fascinating to see the latest sustainable technical innovations our friends at Kia bring to the AO every year, and we are excited to see what they have in store for fans at this year’s event,” he added.
In addition to presenting a suite of specially developed digital content brand campaigns during AO23, Kia is also hosting 20 children from the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Kia Clubhouse event. The visit will enable the children to create unforgettable memories from experiences such as watching AO matches at Rod Laver Arena, participating in a tennis clinic and enjoying a variety of cultural activities in Melbourne.
Namaste India, says Lionel Messi
Messi begins promoting Byju’s ‘Education for All’ as its global brand ambassador
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 3:15 PM | 2 min read
On the heels of Argentina's historic FIFA World Cup victory, Lionel Messi, one of the world's most popular sportspersons and the captain and architect of the team's success, has posted 'Namaste India' on his Instagram to the delight of his millions of followers. The post carries a series of pictures showing Messi wearing BYJU'S jersey to promote the cause of equitable and accessible education through the BYJU'S Education For All (EFA) foundation.
Edtech company BYJU'S had announced Messi as the global brand ambassador of EFA, its social initiative, a month before the World Cup began in November. Messi is known to promote the cause of equal education and also serves as a global brand ambassador of UNICEF.
“Children are our future,” Messi wrote, adding that no matter where they live, every child deserves an equal opportunity to learn and grow. Commending BYJU'S and its groundbreaking work in championing inclusive tech-driven education for all, Messi took the message of equal, equitable, and quality education for all to his 400 million+ social media followers, and marked his welcome into the BYJU'S family. His post garnered nearly 10 million, or 1 crore, likes in the first ten hours, making it one of his most popular endorsement posts.
Under EFA, BYJU'S provides its products free-of-cost to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“We are honoured to have Lionel Messi join us in our mission to provide accessible education for all children, regardless of their background or location,” said Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of BYJU'S. “Messi's passionate advocacy for education and children aligns perfectly with our own values at BYJU'S, and we look forward to working with him to expand the reach and impact of our Education for All initiative.”
“With Messi’s famed assist, we are now set to double the reach and impact of EFA in the next two years,” she added.
Hrithik Roshan marks birthday with launch of first HRX offline store in Bangalore
The brand has forayed into the offline space to establish a better connect with fans of Hrithik and the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 2:36 PM | 2 min read
India’s first homegrown fitness brand HRX, jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is all set to foray into the offline space with the launch of its first standalone store, at Bengaluru's Phoenix Market City. On the occasion of his birthday, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to make this announcement through a gamified walkthrough of his first store.
With an increased focus on fitness among enthusiasts, the brand’s entry into the offline space will give customers and fans of Hrithik Roshan the opportunity to connect with the brand and its products at a much deeper level. The collections are inspired by Hrithik’s choices for everyday workouts, inspiring and encouraging more and more people to adopt fitness as a lifestyle choice.
This launch will mark the beginning of the brand’s offline store expansion across the country, with plans in the pipeline to launch more such stores. With more than 6000 SKUs across Apparel, Footwear, Accessories, Fitness Equipment, Audio, Nutrition, and Personal Care, HRX will be offering a curated selection of 400-500 options for shoppers to choose from. The store will host the brand's collections for Training, Running, Yoga, Athleisure, and its premium selection, Edge. The popular segments that HRX operates in include T-Shirts, Track Pants, Jackets, Sports Bras, Tights, and Footwear, which cover the latest fashion trends, fits, silhouettes, and seasonal colours, catering to the Gen-Z and Millennial cohorts.
Commenting on the initiation of HRX’s offline foray, Bollywood Heartthrob, Hrithik Roshan, said, "The response towards HRX from fitness enthusiasts has been hugely encouraging in scaling our ambitions for the brand. While we started off as an online brand hosted by Myntra, the trust and love that we witnessed from the HRX community has led us to take our first step in the offline market. I'm very Happy to announce the opening of our first HRX store in Bengaluru. I hope shoppers will enjoy the HRX in-store experience along with all our product offerings, as much as they liked it on Myntra, so far."
The new HRX store boasts of a shop floor with 1257 sq ft of carpet area and will be situated on the first floor of the mall. The announcement of the new store on the mall’s social handles further increased the visibility of the launch. The first store of the brand has been designed in collaboration with Mr. Duraisingham and Teaming Projects.
Anushka Sharma explores Myntra's beauty options in new ad
Sharma is the brand ambassador for the platform's beauty category
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 1:04 PM | 3 min read
Myntra has signed-up Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador for the ‘Beauty’ category and rolled out an enthralling ad film with the diva to promote its proposition in the beauty and personal care space. Anushka’s personality builds relatability with customers in the film while highlighting Myntra’s wide beauty portfolio comprising the leading brands and products in the space catering to every individual's unique beauty needs.
The campaign's core idea ‘Find Your Own Beauty’ enables customers to arrive at their desired products, giving them the option to select from a range of ~70000 beauty and personal care styles from over 1400 international, domestic and D2C brands on Myntra like, M.A.C, Estee Lauder, Anomaly, Bobbi Brown, and Forest Essentials, among others. The platform’s tech innovations in this space such as the skin analyser, product finder, beauty profile and virtual try-on and curated selections by brands aid customers to choose products of their choice as per their skin tone, texture, type, and needs, reinforcing Myntra’s position as India's beauty expert. Myntra’s two-day delivery feature that covers a large part of its portfolio and the use of sustainable packaging for the beauty and personal care products offer an enhanced shopping experience to customers.
Speaking on the launch of the ad film, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said, “Beauty is a natural extension to fashion. As one of the leading fashion destinations of the country, now Myntra’s fast-growing beauty and personal care offerings bring together an extensive collection of international, domestic and D2C brands that cater to the needs and demands of every shopper. In addition, our services like the delivery speed proposition (M-Express) ensure that our customers have a superlative shopping experience. The new ad film with Anushka Sharma enhances Myntra’s position as India’s new beauty destination, while putting forth our wide set of offerings in an engaging manner. The film will create a strong recall about the wide range of beauty options available, to serve every customer’s unique needs. ”
On the launch of her new ad film with Myntra, Bollywood icon, Anushka Sharma, said, “Being an avid beauty enthusiast myself, representing Myntra Beauty was a no-brainer, as it’s a platform that offers products for everyone, regardless of the stage of a shopper’s beauty journey. I believe the ad-film will resonate well with consumers as it captures and delivers the message upfront in a very relatable manner. We had great fun shooting for the film and am eagerly waiting for the audience to watch it as well.
e4m now on Koo
Follow our channel for the latest news in media, advertising and marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
exchange4media is now on Koo.
Follow us on Koo for the latest updates in English and Hindi from the world of media, advertising and marketing.
We went live on Koo to usher in the new year with our verified channel garnering over 800 organic followers in this short span.
The Indian microblogging platform, which as per recent reports has over 5 crore users, has emerged as an important platform for disseminating news and other trends.
See you all on Koo!
‘Swiggy’s new campaign is about connecting people’
Saurabh Nath, Head of Brand Marketing, Swiggy, shares the insight behind the brand’s new campaign ‘Plate Date’
By Anupama Sajeet | Jan 10, 2023 8:56 AM | 6 min read
Saurabh Nath, Head of Brand Marketing, Swiggy, spoke to us about the brand’s objective of going beyond just being a food-delivery app, and placing itself seamlessly in audiences' lives.
Nath also spoke about pushing the envelope with Swiggy’s ‘Plate Date’ - a YouTube property - rooted in an insight that food connects people.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Your thoughts on the ‘The Plate Date,’ and what does the brand hope to accomplish from the campaign? How do you plan to reach out or establish a connection with the younger generation through this latest campaign series launch?
With the ‘The Plate Date,’ one key thing that we wanted to land is how we can talk to Gen Zs and millennials. It’s increasingly becoming important to talk to this TG, as one has to talk to them in a very different language. Therefore, the next step was trying to understand, what they are passionate about. And therefore friendships and dating became a very important part of it.
Furthermore, we realized that over a period of time, Swiggy is more than just a food delivery platform, and it's touching lives in many different ways. So we combined these two thought streams together, and created content around that. Obviously, the project had to be created in a setup where there’s a category connect. That is how we came up with Swiggy’s ‘Plate Date’ - a YouTube property where one’s food order history and preferences are the new-age filter to finding one’s ideal match.
Can you elaborate on some of the key consumer trends that are forming your growth and marketing strategies?
Covid obviously had a huge impact on people’s food habits. Food ordering further got boosted with eating out getting restricted, and this was a key phase. After a temporary lull in ordering thereafter, now what's happening is people are ordering at 2 to 3 X times of pre-Covid levels, that's one key movement. The second movement that happened during this phase, is people are very cognizant of what they eat. So, there is mostly a rise in categories which are specifically niche like healthy, or vegan food. Thirdly, there’s obviously a lot of traction that has happened with certain cuisines or certain dishes that have taken off. So, whether its Mexican cuisine or Japanese or Korean for example, you wouldn't have seen a lot of these restaurants two years back. But now even if you are in a tier 2 city for instance, you'll see experimental cuisines actually coming up. Fourthly, Gen Z’s interest and understanding of food. For this consumer, food ordering is a very social occasion. And therefore, food that is a common denominator in terms of everybody's liking, and that is easy on the pocket - because you don't want to spend a lot of money when you're a Gen Z- this was another important trend that’s shaping up the segment.
Recently, Swiggy had the whole nation questioning – ‘Why Is This A Swiggy Ad?’ Can you share some insights on the recently concluded campaign, along with what kind of a customer engagement and numbers you got through that?
Yes, the campaign did fantastically and much better than we expected it to do. One Gulab Jamun Uncle in an astronaut outfit reached and confused 30M+ people across the internet! If I had to share numbers then as per our data, the engagement numbers of ‘Why is this a Swiggy Ad’ showed 5,000+ comments on our IG post, and 1,500+ theories on our Twitter post (1K+ replies, 500+RTs). It generated over 50,000+ theories flooding the internet across channels, including two YT Live streams where 7,00,000+ unique viewers tuned in to figure out #WITASA together. Incredibly, ‘Why is this a swiggy ad?’ showed up in the top 5 Google search suggestions for ‘why,’ right below ‘why is the sky blue’ and above ‘why is Diwali celebrated?’ The answer to 'Why is this a Swiggy ad' was simple: because it made you think of the brand for so long.
The F&B sector has witnessed some significant highs and lows all through the pandemic and in the aftermath of it due to various factors. With several direct-to-restaurant order or platforms in recent times, what are the red flags that you see?
Honestly, there are red flags and issues with restaurant and hotel partners, in terms of commission and so on. I don't think there's any running away from it. But at the same time, you have to understand how the category is growing. Dark kitchens in this country have boomed in the last five years. They didn't exist as a business before, and now these cloud kitchens are the biggest innovation that has happened across categories, across domains. The food delivery apps had a very big role to play here. Because how did you get to know that these kitchens even exist? So Swiggy and Zomato help you to create that kind of awareness. There’s a lot of category expansion, and category innovation happening, largely because we have food-ordering apps like Swiggy and Zomato around. So, while we need restaurant partners, a lot of restaurant partners are equally excited to be on board because it helps grow their business with saliency, making their brand much bigger.
What would you say are the other areas of focus for Swiggy, and the roadmap ahead for the brand in 2023?
Regional marketing will be our focus, because what we're realizing is that no two cities are the same. For instance, on paper, Patna might have the same population as Ahmedabad, but they are two completely different cities, and what might work in Ahmedabad or Guntur might not work in Patna at all. So, how to create category penetration in different cities- that's what we're ultimately concentrating on. One big key part of our focus is going to be regional campaigns, picking out and focusing on entire cities and consumers in those cities.
From a marketing standpoint or from a social media standpoint, whatever we are doing, we'll continue to do that. So, the overall focus is to build engagement with the consumer through the content that we can generate, and also specifically talk to Gen Z. We are also engaging with regional influencers or local influencers.
The third focus area is to improve the experience- the on-board experience, because ultimately we are an experience company, a brand that delivers experiences.
