Ashish Gupta joins as General Manager at MediaCom

Prior to this, he was with Publicis Media as Senior Business Director, Media and Client Consulting

Ashish Gupta has joined GroupM’s MediaCom as General Manager. He announced his move through a LinkedIn post.

"I’m extremely happy to share that I’m starting a new position as General Manager at GroupM Mediacom," read the post.

Previously, Gupta was working with Publicis Media as Senior Business Director, Media and Client Consulting between July 2019 and November 2022 and was responsible for leading digital planning & strategy for entire Dabur portfolio, Pharmeasy, Cholayil, Abbott Nutrition, Alcon and many more accounts nationally from Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore regions.

This is Gupta’s second stint with GroupM where he worked between 2017 and 2019 as Digital Lead (North) at Motivator and successfully led brands such as Huawei, Honor, Lava, Honda, Havells, Lloyd, Crabtree to name a few

He was also associated with companies like Wunderman and Interactive Avenues where he worked for over 9 years.

Gupta has over 16 years of rich experience in Digital Marketing, Integrated Media Planning, Digital Analytics, Digital Transformation, Programmatic Advertising, Search, Display, Social Media, SEO with top media agencies in India.



He has handled brands across verticals such as Technology, Real Estate, Travel, Education, E-commerce, Matrimonial, FMCG, BFSI, Automotive, Hardware and Electronics, Career Services & Retail.

