Sonu Sood to debut as TV anchor for Good News Today

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who made headlines for his humanitarian contributions during the migrant crisis at the peak of the pandemic is all set to make his debut as TV anchor for India Today's Good News Today.

Reports say that he will go live at 9pm every evening as the host of the channel's programme entitled 'Desh ki Baat Sunata hoon.'

The show will feature human interest stories from across the country.

