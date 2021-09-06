Vijay Subramaniam quits Amazon Prime Video India as Director and Head of Content

Vijay Subramaniam has stepped down as Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video India. Director and Country Manager Gaurav Gandhi will take over the mantle, leading Prime Video in India across all teams.

The company spokesperson confirmed the exit saying: "We are grateful to him for his valuable contributions over the last 4 years. Vijay has played a key role in Prime Video’s growth in India in this period. In his content leadership role, Vijay helped forge several key creator partnerships as well as laid great focus on expanding our content selection across languages. We wish Vijay the very best for his upcoming endeavours."



The media and entertainment professional has over 20 years of experience in all mainstream forms of media from TV to Radio to Publishing and now Digital.

Prior to Amazon, Subramaniam was the Executive Director - Media Networks at The Walt Disney Company. He was also the Sales Director at MTV Networks from 2003 to 2007. He also has names like ENIL, Star India and Stardust in his portfolio.

