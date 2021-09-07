Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani combine fitness with fun in new OneFitPlus ad

The two star in the ad for a multiplayer fitness game that can be played on the Fitwarz app

Hyderabad-based OneFitPlus has launched India’s first multiplayer fitness gaming version within Fitwarz app. The connected game can be played on your treadmill and spin bike from RPM Fitness and Fitkit. The platform motivates users to exercise by offering a competitive real-time multiplayer experience and engages them through its gamified approach.

Fitwarz combines the fun of multiplayer video gaming with the intensity of serious work out, helping users achieve their fitness goals. Customers can run and cycle with thousands of other riders or invite their friends from Kashmir to Kerala to join and race on Fitwarz. You can join group rides and races or just join the world and jump on with other riders when you want to. The races are scheduled every 30 minutes from 4 am to 12 midnight.

Features:

* Play with other users lives in Multiplayer mode.

* Enjoy 7 different tracks with mesmerizing views.

* Get motivated by FitBoard ranking. The better you exercise the higher your rank.

* Connect with other users using emojis and stickers.

* Share your workout with friends and family

The new features enable users to stay connected while exercising using live emoji chat and tracking each other’s performance using the FitBoard. FitBoard displays user-profiles and real-time exercise statistics creating a community environment where members can compete and motivate each other. For track & field enthusiasts, the app has a new short track feature that helps treadmill users to have a complete track experience.

The Company, which recently signed Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassadors, has also launched a digital marketing campaign. As part of this campaign, the company has launched an ad featuring both Kiara and Sidharth. Here’s the link to the ad -

Amit Mathur, Co-founder & VP Technology, OneFitPlus, says “We are super excited on launching India’s first Multi-Player Connected Fitness Game. The goal is to provide users with an immersive experience that will make them enjoy their exercise like a sport. Fitwarz supports thousands of users to play at the same time, and is available for both iOS and Android. You just need to pair the app via Bluetooth with one of our smart cardio devices. We hope our users enjoy the multiplayer experience and plan on introducing more such features which will allow them to network and connect with other users on the platform.”

The OneFitplus app has over 85k+ downloads. The OneFitPlus ecosystem offers a focus on fitness, nutrition and wellness with their health apps. Their smart cardio machines, live studio classes and gaming app Fitwarz ensure spirited workout sessions. With each workout, the users also accrue HealthCoins under the rewards program; which can be redeemed for available offers. To top it all, OneFitPlus is the only company in its category which provides free at-home installation service across 27,000 pin codes in India.

Globally, the connected fitness market is estimated to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, registering a 31.2% CAGR during the forecast period. According to a KPMG report, the online gaming segment in India was estimated at ₹136 billion in FY21 and is projected to grow at CAGR 21% over FY21-FY25 to reach a size of ₹290 billion. Of the total size, the online casual gaming sub-segment accounts for more than 40 percent of the total online gaming revenues. Fitness gaming is a new segment.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)