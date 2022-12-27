2022’s big exits in the digital world

As the year comes to an end, we look back at some of the key people movements in the tech universe

The digital world was in a bit of flux all along in 2022 after scaling new heights during the pandemic. While Elon Musk taking over Twitter continues to create ripples in the industry, Facebook and other tech companies also made news with their layoffs. While industry experts saw the pink slips as part of a course correction, the year did see the sector lose a bit of its sheen.

The digital world saw some high-profile unceremonious exits and a few heads leaving for better opportunities.

As 2022 comes to an end, we look back at some of the key people movements in the industry.

Parag Agarwal

Parag Agarwal, the former Twitter CEO had quite an unceremonious exit from Twitter in October after Elon Musk took over the microblogging site. Some reports even said he was escorted out of the building after the $44 billion deal was signed. Agarwal's exit came after a few months of pub

Ajit Mohan

Ajit Mohan quit as Head of Meta in India in November to join Snap. Mohan joined Meta, the called Facebook, in January 2019 as VP and MD of the India business. At Snap, Mohan is said to be serving as President of the APAC business.

Sandeep Bhushan

Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of Global Marketing Solutions, announced in July that he would be moving out of Meta in the latter part of this year. He was with Meta for 7 years and prior to that he was with SVP India, Samsung Electronics and HT Media.

Rubeena Singh

Rubeena Singh moved out of VerSe Innovation's short video app Josh where she was Country Manager. Singh who has over 21 years of experience across digital, print and broadcast started her career at Star TV and spent a large part of her career at Nework18. There she spearheaded the launch of CNBC Awaaz, Forbes India and Moneycontrol.

Bharat Arora

Bharat Arora, Country Manager-India at Taboola, decided to move on in November. In a social media post announcing his resignation, he said he was taking a "little break". Arora joined Taboola in September 2019. Before joining Taboola, he was with Amazon. He has also worked with Sizmek, BJP, and

Mohit Gupta

In another high-profile exit, Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta announced his departure in November. He had joined Zomato in 2018 as the head of food delivery. In a communication to BSE, Gupta said he was moving on to "seek unknown adventures".

Abhijit Bose

WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose moved out in November. His exit came amidst the flood of layoffs at Meta across the globe. Bose announced his resignation on LinkedIn, saying, "After four amazing years at WhatsApp, I have taken the call to move on from Meta. This decision has not been an easy one for me.

Rahul Vengalil

Rahul Vengalil stepped down as Managing Partner at Isobar in July. It was his second stint at the Dentsu Group company. He later joined Rediffusion to lead Everest Brand Solutions as a digital-first full-service agency. Vengalil is known for handling a long list of clients in Automobile, Retail, Lifestyle, FMCG, eCommerce, Travel, Hospitality, Consumer Electronics, IT & ITES, Media & Entertainment & Real Estate sectors.

Sarah Personette

Twitter's chief of advertising Sarah Personette stepped down this November. Her resignation followed Elon Musk's closure of the $44 billion Twitter buyout. Personette had been with Twitter since October 2018. Prior to that, she worked in leadership roles at companies like Facebook, Build-A-Bear and Refinery29.

Pratiksha Rao

Netflix India Director - Original Films & Licensing Pratiksha Rao left the organisation in June after close to four years of service. During her tenure, she built Netflix's licensing films business besides growing the original films portfolio. Prior to Netflix, Rao was Head of Digital Creator Partnerships - APAC at Twitter. She also has had stints at ixigo, NDTV Lifestyle, and Sotheby's.

Neha Markanda

Facebook India Head of Business Marketing Neha Markanda stepped down in May after a stint of 2.8 years. She joined Facebook India in September 2019 from GSK Consumer Healthcare India. At GSK, she was General Manager - Horlicks where she managed the strategy and brand communications for the health and nutrition drinks brand. Markanda had joined GSK Consumer Healthcare India as General Manager - Family Nutrition Digital in December 2015.

Dipashree Das

Netflix Content and Brand Marketing Lead Dipashree Das moved out of the streaming platform in July after a nearly 6-year stint. She has earlier led marketing roles at Singtel and Channel NewsAsia in Singapore. Das has also worked with NDTV Profit and Unilever.

Tara Kapur

Netflix's Co-Lead for Series Marketing, Tara Kapur, moved out of the streaming platform in November. Kapur was with Netflix for three years. Prior to that, she was with VICE Media. She was earlier with Times Network and Bloomberg TV. Kapur has 13 years of experience in the media industry across content, marketing and brand building.

Vinay Choletti

WhatsApp Pay's India Head Vinay Choletti moved on in December. He was with the organisation for just over a year. Choletti was responsible for scaling WhatsApp Pay's commerce journeys. He was earlier with Amazon for over 7 years and was heading SMB Payments at Amazon Pay.

Priyadarshi Banerjee

Priyadarshi Banerjee moved out of Times Group after a 11-year-stint this April. He was Assistant Vice-President and Marketing Head of digital and business operations. Banerjee was soon appointed as Senior Vice-President at One Digital Entertainment.

Shagun Seda

Netflix's Shagun Seda announced that she was stepping down as Marketing Director (Films & Series) in December. She was with Netflix since November 2020. Prior to joining Netflix, Seda was with DDB Mudra Group for over seven years.

