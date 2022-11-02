Twitter ad chief Sarah Personette steps down

Twitter's chief of advertising Sarah Personette stepped down on Friday, according to a series of tweets she put up. The resignation follows Elon Musk's closure of the $44 billion Twitter buy out.



Here is the full text of her statement:



"Hi folks, I wanted to share that I resigned on Friday from Twitter and my work access was officially cut off last night.



It has been the greatest privilege to serve all of you as a leader and a partner. Many have heard me say this but the most important role I believe I played in the company was championing the requirements of brand safety.



While uncertain how many there would be, I spent my last few days at the company continuing that commitment. And I want everyone to know I do believe the new administration understands the importance of holding up the standards of GARM.



On to the most important part of this tweet, all of you. To my team, as you know I usually have a lot of words but there are no words to describe the honor I feel in being able to build with all of you.



Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of. No one else. @jpmaheu @stephanieprager @meghaley6 @ajos @ThomHorton @KatieMuscio like a golden era of teams to be able to run along side all of you.



To my customers, there was never a time I thought you stopped believing in us. Through the epic moments and the challenges, I can share that it truly felt like a community.



Business is the most personal thing and you all made that feel true.



Love and gratitude to everyone."



Personette has been with Twitter since October 2018, prior to worked in leadership roles at companies like Facebook, Build-A-Bear and Refinery29.

