Tara Kapur, Netflix series marketing co-lead, moves on

Netflix's Co-Lead for Series Marketing, Tara Kapur, has moved on.

In a social media post, Kapur said she was taking on a new role but didn't reveal further.



Kapur has been with Netflix for three years. Prior to this, she was with VICE Media. She has earlier been with Times Network and Bloomberg TV.

She has overall 13 years of experience in the media industry across content, marketing and brand building.

