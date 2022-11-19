Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta quits

Third high-profile exit from the company in recent past

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 19, 2022 9:44 AM  | 1 min read
Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta has quit the company. Gupta departs after a four-and-half-year stint, the company has announced in a BSE filing. Gupta will, however, continue to be an investor in the company.

Gupta joined Zomato in 2018 as the head of food delivery. He was subsequently elevated to co-founder in 2021. Before joining Zomato, Gupta was the chief operating officer of travel portal Makemytrip.
In a message sent to the Zomato which was shared on the BSE by the company, Gupta said he is "deciding to move on from Zomato to seek the other unknown adventures that life holds for me".
"...I am looking forward to seeing you continuing to build on everything we have learnt over the years. Be relentless, keep learning, and build an organization that is a role model for the rest of the world," media reports quoted Gupta as saying in his farewell message.

Gupta’s resignation is the third high-level exit from the food delivery company in the recent past. Zomato's new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo resigned earlier this week while Siddharth Jhawar, the head of its Intercity Legends service, announced that he had left the company a week back.

