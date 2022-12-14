Shagun Seda moves on from Netflix

Netflix's Shagun Seda has announced that she has stepped down as Marketing Director (Films & Series). She joined the streaming giant in November 2020 and was in charge of the overall marketing of Netflix's India content, brand and talent.
She wrote a LinkedIn post to announce the move and to thank her colleagues at Netflix: "It's been two weeks since my last day at Netflix and I got home from a short vacation to this lovely little surprise. Thank you, team Netflix for this farewell memory and for all the memories of a lifetime. It’s been an enriching journey of learning, of wins, of being part of a collective stubborn determination to do our best against challenges. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the efforts in making Netflix a more relatable brand for Indian consumers, and incredibly proud of the work and impact we created as the Film & Series Marketing team in snagging the streaming audience’s attention. I’ve always been a fan of Netflix Marketing’s unique voice and I am especially grateful to have played a part in refreshing the brand’s form of expression that often broke through the incessant noise of culture.
"As I look back at the last two years at Netflix, and look forward to what the future holds, I have too many people to thank. From those who supported me through trying times to the ones who kept me honest through the good times."
"Thank you Barry Smyth, Srivats TS and Monika Shergill for your vision, Siddharth Ravindran, Thomas Joseph, Satya Sourabh Mohanty, Tara Kapur, Arathi Jayaram, Divya Rao, Venkatesh Harinathan, Nikita Kandhari, Rekha Rane, Tatum Pereira, Senora Rebello for being simply amazing, the marketing leadership team and all my cross functional colleagues for their incredible partnership. And of course, thank you Swati Mohan, for being the OG."
Prior to joining Netflix, Seda was with DDB Mudra Group for over seven years, helming its creative department for the western region in her last role there.
She also held creative leadership at TBWA\India and MullenLowe Lintas Group.
Pernod Ricard names Paul-Robert Bouhier as MD - India
Paul-Robert Bouhier will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 11:45 AM | 2 min read
Pernod Ricard India has appointed Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new Managing Director with effect from January 1, 2023. In his new role, Paul-Robert will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia and will be a member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee.
Paul-Robert will be responsible for continuing to transform and accelerate Pernod Ricard India’s business strategy, developing organization and people and finding new opportunities for sustainable and profitable business growth.
Announcing this appointment, Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard Asia said: “I am glad to welcome Paul-Robert to Pernod Ricard India, which is among the top three must-win markets for the group. I am confident that with Paul- Robert at the helm, our focus on Premiumization, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Sustainability & Responsibility will get further accelerated in line with our transformation agenda. He will be a brilliant addition to the India leadership team, and I wish him all the best.”
Paul-Robert takes the reins after Thibault Cuny stepped down in October 2022 due to health reasons.
On his announcement, Paul-Robert Bouhier said, “I am excited to be a part of one of the most versatile markets of Pernod Ricard and looking forward to playing a part in driving the company’s strategic priorities. I will strive to carry forward the legacy by championing a culture of excellence, customer-centricity, and collaboration that Pernod Ricard India has nurtured all these years.”
Paul-Robert brings 27 years of international experience in Marketing, Commercial & General Management across Markets and Brand Companies. He joined Pernod Ricard in 1995 and has worked in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy.
Smita Murarka quits as Duroflex CMO
She was heading marketing for the brand for nearly 3 years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 10:37 AM | 1 min read
Smita Murarka, the CMO of Duroflex, has stepped down after a stint of nearly 3 years.
She joined Duroflex in February 2020 as VP-Marketing and Ecommerce.
Murarka has over 19 years of experience in building brands.
In a social media post, she called the stint memorable.
Prasanna Raman joins Sharechat as Head Of FMCG Enterprise Sales
Raman was previously with Snap Inc where he was the Vertical Lead
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read
Prasanna Raman has announced on LinkedIn that he has joined the Bangalore-based social media company ShareChat. He will be heading the company's FMCG Enterprise Sales division. Raman was previously with Snap Inc where he was the Vertical Lead. He joined the company in March 2020 as Advertising Solutions Lead.
He shared on his LinkedIn post: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head Of FMCG Enterprise Sales at ShareChat!"
Raman has previously worked for companies like Facebook, GroupM, Interactive Avenues and Google.
BlueStone elevates Sudeep Nagar to Co-founder
Nagar, who joined BlueStone as an AVP, marked 10 years with the venture earlier this week
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 4:09 PM | 1 min read
Fine jewellery brand BlueStone has elevated Sudeep Nagar, its Chief Operating Officer, as its co-founder. Sudeep joins Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, the CEO, as the second co-founder of the Bangalore-based retail venture.
Announcing the change to the leadership structure, Gaurav said, "It's no coincidence that Sudeep's elevation to co-founder comes just as he marks a decade of building BlueStone. In these ten years, his initiatives have impacted all possible functions like marketing, retail, sales, logistics, accounts and more. I can't think of a better person to share the mantle of co-founder."
An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, Sudeep joined BlueStone a decade ago, in December 2012, with extensive experience in software and luxury real estate. Since then, he has been instrumental in making BlueStone a vertically and digitally integrated organisation.
Initiatives under his leadership have strongly impacted the business - curtailing critical wastage, improving speed to delivery, and maintaining lean operations overall. With his elevation to co-founder, Sudeep will continue to leverage the fine jewellery retailer's proprietary technology ecosystem to ensure consumers have a seamless experience across the D2C website, app and 140+ stores, from design to delivery, the company said.
Interactive Avenues appoints Siddharth Barjatya to head Analytics
Barjatya will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will report to COO Shantanu Sirohi
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 12:27 PM | 2 min read
Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has appointed Siddharth Barjatya to head its Analytics function. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Barjatya has 12+ years of experience in varied applications of marketing analytics and data science. This is his second stint with Interactive Avenues and he has previously worked for market leaders like IBM, Infosys, Ogilvy, and Wavemaker. Barjatya will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will report to Shantanu Sirohi, COO, Interactive Avenues.
He will help deliver best-in-class AI/ML-based products and services that help brands take smarter marketing decisions; and will be at the helm of the company’s business intelligence initiatives, working closely with both technology and craft teams.
“Interactive Avenues’ well-defined vision, entrepreneurial culture, and relentless focus on customer success have led me back here after a gap. I’m excited to be part of the company’s sharp growth curve once again and look forward to scaling our Analytics craft in a big way,” said Siddharth Barjatya, Head – Analytics, Interactive Avenues.
Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, added, “In the digital world, marketing analytics play a crucial role in helping brands unearth actionable insights and drive business results. Siddharth has always been a stellar performer and his vast experience will help us empower our clients with intelligent decision-making capabilities.”
Interactive Avenues is India’s leading full-service digital marketing company with offices in Mumbai (headquarters), Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. They offer a comprehensive range of cutting-edge services including Media, Programmatic, Data & Analytics, E-Commerce, Paid Search, Social Media, SEO, ORM, Creative and Web Development under one roof with multidisciplinary teams.
CleverTap appoints Samer Saad as Regional Sales Director (META)
He joins from Appsflyer
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 11:59 AM | 2 min read
CleverTap today announced the appointment of Samer Saad as the Regional Sales Director for its META Region and will be based out of Dubai.
Samer has over a decade of experience in building and scaling sales teams across the MEA region. He joins from Appsflyer, where he was the Regional Manager for the MEA region and has led partnership sales and agency roles across Criteo and Yahoo!. As CleverTap increases its focus into META Region, it has ensured the local presence of all sub functions that are needed locally to scale the business, and Samer will lead the mandate to scale the growth charter.
“We are all excited to have Samer onboard! With 120+ existing customers in the region, we have a robust foundation to further scale in the region. I am confident that Samer will help us embark on the next phase of our growth journey in the META region,” said Vikrant Chowdhary, Chief Growth Officer, CleverTap.
“I am thrilled to join CleverTap as it has emerged as the global leader in the retention cloud category. The SaaS industry is one of the most promising across the world, and I am looking forward to being a part of the CleverTap journey, in becoming the preferred retention cloud partner for all digital native brands in the META region,” said Samer Saad, Regional Sales Director, META, CleverTap.
Bombay Shaving Company's Deepak Gupta elevated to Co-Founder
Gupta joined the company in 2019
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 11:45 AM | 3 min read
Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd, the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae has elevated its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Deepak Gupta to Co-Founder & COO.
A seasoned FMCG professional with a decade-long experience at Colgate-Palmolive India & China, Deepak joined Bombay Shaving Company as Chief Revenue Officer in 2019. He rose quickly through the ranks by taking ownership of company operations across supply chain, product development, growth and the overall P&L. He was elevated to Chief Operating Officer (COO) in June 2021.
In the last year and a half, he has led expansion of the company into multiple strategic businesses spanning from scaling Bombay Shaving Company into a serious omnichannel business challenging incumbent players, to foraying into women’s hair removal with launch of ‘Bombae’ as well as building a D2C services arm for the holding company. Under his leadership, Visage Lines has grown 6X in revenues and houses over 250 employees and has built itself as the brand of choice for the discerning consumer of today.
Bombay Shaving Company was founded in 2016 as a D2C brand with a mission to disrupt the men’s grooming space. Deepak has steered the organization to become an omnichannel institution across multiple arms and capabilities. The elevation to Co-Founder is a rare phenomenon that recognizes path-changing contributions to building an organisation. From the perspective of a Founder, this signals true partnership and a long-term commitment to building together. A handful of erstwhile startups such as Zomato, Blinkit, Rebel Foods, HomeLane and Housejoy have done this in the past.
"The company Deepak joined and the company today are very different. He has built it with me as a trusted partner. His strategic intellect, appetite for delivery, and the trust the entire organization and board place in him is exemplary. He is (and has been) a true partner and Co-founder in building a company we are all proud of. Thrilled to formalize his role.", Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO, said in the video.
“Deepak is a fab operator and has the confidence of the board. He has built the company side by side with Shantanu and is crucial for the future. Founders have to combine vision, strategy and execution and Deepak and Shantanu symbolize this. His elevation is a hallmark that professionals can make the best mark in startups”, Nikhil Vora, Founder of Sixth Sense and a board member at Bombay Shaving Company stated in an email.
"I am truly honored and grateful for this elevation & the trust Shantanu & the board have shown in me. I continue to be inspired by the culture of ownership and the strategic vision of the organization. With our limitless team & innovation pipeline, we are best positioned to cross the 500Cr ARR mark in the next 6-8 quarters. I am thrilled and earnestly looking forward to this new phase and partnership with Shantanu to make BSC and Bombae ‘formidable game-changers’ in Personal Care in India and globally", Deepak Gupta, now Co-founder & COO, stated.
