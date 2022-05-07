Facebook India Head of Business Marketing Neha Markanda steps down
Prior to this, Markanda was with GSK Consumer Healthcare India
Facebook India Head of Business Marketing Neha Markanda has stepped down after a stint of 2.8 years, sources have informed exchange4media. She joined Facebook India in September 2019 from GSK Consumer Healthcare India. exchange4media reached out for a comment but did not receive a response at the time of publishing.
At GSK, she was General Manager - Horlicks where she managed the strategy and brand communications for the health and nutrition drinks brand. She had joined GSK Consumer Healthcare India as General Manager - Family Nutrition Digital in December 2015.
Prior to GSK, she was General Manager - Employer Brand at HCL Technologies. Neha also had stints at PepsiCo and ITC. She has a cumulative experience of 18 years.
