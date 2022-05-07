Facebook India Head of Business Marketing Neha Markanda steps down

Facebook India Head of Business Marketing Neha Markanda has stepped down after a stint of 2.8 years, sources have informed exchange4media. She joined Facebook India in September 2019 from GSK Consumer Healthcare India. exchange4media reached out for a comment but did not receive a response at the time of publishing.

At GSK, she was General Manager - Horlicks where she managed the strategy and brand communications for the health and nutrition drinks brand. She had joined GSK Consumer Healthcare India as General Manager - Family Nutrition Digital in December 2015.

Prior to GSK, she was General Manager - Employer Brand at HCL Technologies. Neha also had stints at PepsiCo and ITC. She has a cumulative experience of 18 years.

