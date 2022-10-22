Culture Round-Up: PM's birthday, ‘Brahmastra’ & Asia Cup - the digital trends of September

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving wishes for his 72nd birthday from all over the world to ‘Brahmastra’ continuing to be the talk of the town to actor Shailesh Lodha quitting Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma kept netizens busy with posts, videos and memes. Here’s what brewed on the internet in September 2022, shaping the pop culture as per Starcom’s monthly culture round-up report.

Birthday wishes keep PM busy

The nation celebrated PM Narendra Modi’s birthday in huge numbers with numerous wishes flooding media platforms. PM Modi was not only mentioned a lot because of his special day but also his involvement in renaming Rajpath, launching INS Vikrant 2022, and other events of national importance.

While football was trending on Twitter discussing the performances of the team and players and people taking sides of different teams, Google was thriving with cricket fans as Asia Cup and international cricket tours dominated the cricket news last month.

Other conversations around sports included - Roger Federer leaving the tennis community in tears and nostalgia by announcing his retirement and surely, Rafal Nadal couldn’t hold back his emotions on the occasion as well.

Telly-Bolly-Holly Talks

Indian tele viewers were left aghast last month when Shailesh Lodha who plays 'Tarak Mehta in Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma' announced that he would be leaving the show after more than a decade. Alia Bhatt and 'Brahmastra' still remained the talk of the town with exceptional VFX and multiple meme-worthy touch points throughout the film inspite of ‘#BoycottBollywood’ still buzzing across Twitter.

In terms of mention-worthy releases, Bollywood was not left behind with OTT releases of Babli Bouncer and Drishyam 2 along with theatrical releases of Chup re and Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha along with trailer release for Adipurush.

Leonardo Di Caprio and Adam Levine also cracked into the conversation but for all the wrong reasons. Former for being notorious for leaving his girlfriends as soon as they turn 25 and the later being accused of cheating with an Instagram model. Finally, the month ended with a ‘Marvel’ delight with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announcing Deadpool 3.

The Groove party featuring Spotify

On Spotify- Kesariya still remains at the top with maximum plays followed by Pasoori, Manike by Yohani, Jubin Nautiyal and Summer High by AP Dhillon. Chris Brown’s new release Under the Influence entered into the top 10 for September. The top 10 this month have been dominated by rhythmic raps and slow love songs. Overall, the mood of the Indian audience has been quite romantic in the month of September.

#ReelitFeelit

Popular in reels were the “Buhe Bariyan” bridal reels where make-up artists and the brides flaunted their looks on the sound through different transitions. Moving on, please don’t miss out the comic stare contest on ‘Bizochitto’ tune where it came out as a perfect mood for intense wide-eye stare moments in every space of life.

The “Mask Off!” transition plays was also used a lot along with a new creative entry into the reel list, “Dekha ek khwaab to silsile huee” reels. Among them, “Snapping 1,2.. Where are You? Reels” gave everyone a blast from their past with the sound being used to show present status of person/thing and how glorious it was in its prime time.

From Maymays to Memes

Everyone’s favorite the ‘Gru Plan’ meme template is back with a lot of ‘not supposed to happen’ relatable moments. Adam Levine Cheating Meme had seen been used in large volumes across platforms. Coming to peak creativity, ‘Literal Name Opposite Walking’ was a trend that everyone wanted to their hands on and become the lamest comic star.

