Media Radio News
To provide an impetus to the growing independent music scene in the country, this launch will provide a platform for independent artists, with 68 stations currently dedicated on the radio network
exchange4media Staff Dec 9, 2019 4:34 PM
The show was launched with a view to spark conversation around meaningful lyrics and encouraging independent artists. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle spoke about voice in the premiere episode of the show
exchange4media Staff Nov 29, 2019 12:36 PM
The show was launched with a view to spark conversation around meaningful lyrics and encouraging independent artists. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle spoke about voice in the premiere episode of the show
exchange4media Staff Nov 29, 2019 12:36 PM
Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM, talks about the aim of repositioning their brand with purpose-driven marketing campaigns
Noel Dsouza Nov 26, 2019 9:11 AM
Mirchi’s core radio revenues have declined 7% but the solutions business has provided a cushion, ENIL has said
exchange4media Staff Nov 12, 2019 9:08 AM
The regulatory body has asked for written comments on the consultation paper from the stakeholders by November 6
exchange4media Staff Oct 17, 2019 1:19 PM
Radio Mango in association with Nerolac Healthy Home Paints flags off an Onam folklore-themed roadshow in Kerala
exchange4media Staff Sep 13, 2019 6:44 PM
In a tweet, the Prime Minister congratulated Fever FM for its innovative campaign to ensure reduced usage of single-use plastic
exchange4media Staff Sep 13, 2019 5:46 PM
To celebrate the first anniversary of repealing of Section 377, the initiative will provide a platform to share stories and highlight challenges faced by the community
exchange4media Staff Sep 9, 2019 7:03 PM
To spread awareness about using eco-friendly Ganesha idols, BIG FM held a two-week-long contest and 15 winners were felicitated with a Tree Ganesha by Mirza
exchange4media Staff Aug 30, 2019 7:06 PM
Paytm.com continues to be the top brand to advertise in the services sector in the first half of both 2018 and 2019
exchange4media Staff Aug 21, 2019 8:31 AM
Apart from the new positioning statement, FM Tadka also sports a new logo indicating dialogue within for a positive change
exchange4media Staff Aug 19, 2019 10:53 AM
Attri, COO and Group Revenue Head of TOP FM, spoke to exchange4media about the radio network soon completing a year, marketing and advertising trends in the regional space and more
Priyaankaa Mathur Aug 12, 2019 8:08 AM
An experiential festival, South Side Story aims to bring South Indian music, cuisine and culture to other parts of India
exchange4media Staff Aug 1, 2019 3:42 PM
The company’s collective YouTube subscriber base has grown to over 7 million, a 150% growth from last year
exchange4media Staff Jul 23, 2019 5:27 PM
Rashi Ko Manao campaign was executed with a high level of curiosity, humour, coupled with some fun challenges on-air and digital platforms
exchange4media Staff Jul 21, 2019 10:00 AM
Radio City and Radio Mirchi maintain the lead in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively
exchange4media Staff Jul 18, 2019 8:13 AM
Radio City and Radio Mirchi continue on top in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively
exchange4media Staff Jul 5, 2019 8:46 AM
Post acquisition by HT Media, the station is looking to revamp the product offering
exchange4media Staff Jul 3, 2019 1:03 PM
Radio Mirchi and Radio City maintain top spots in Kolkata and Bangalore respectively
exchange4media Staff Jun 27, 2019 9:05 AM