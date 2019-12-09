Media Radio News

RED FM launches RED Indies Debut to support Independent artists and musicians

RED FM launches RED Indies Debut

To provide an impetus to the growing independent music scene in the country, this launch will provide a platform for independent artists, with 68 stations currently dedicated on the radio network

exchange4media Staff Dec 9, 2019 4:34 PM

Rajasthan Patrika’s FM Tadka launches Tadka Soul Studio Guest Nights

Tadka Soul Studio Guest Nights

The show was launched with a view to spark conversation around meaningful lyrics and encouraging independent artists. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle spoke about voice in the premiere episode of the show

exchange4media Staff Nov 29, 2019 12:36 PM

Rajasthan Patrika’s FM Tadka launches Tadka Soul Studio Guest Nights

Tadka Soul Studio Guest Nights

The show was launched with a view to spark conversation around meaningful lyrics and encouraging independent artists. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle spoke about voice in the premiere episode of the show

exchange4media Staff Nov 29, 2019 12:36 PM

Our ability to drive meaningful conversations is high as a medium: Sunil Kumaran, BIG FM

Sunil Kumaran BIG FM

Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM, talks about the aim of repositioning their brand with purpose-driven marketing campaigns

Noel Dsouza Nov 26, 2019 9:11 AM

Radio Mirchi reports revenue growth of 33.9% in Q2 FY20

Radio Mirchi

Mirchi’s core radio revenues have declined 7% but the solutions business has provided a cushion, ENIL has said

exchange4media Staff Nov 12, 2019 9:08 AM

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on reserve price for auction of FM radio channels

TRAI

The regulatory body has asked for written comments on the consultation paper from the stakeholders by November 6

exchange4media Staff Oct 17, 2019 1:19 PM

Radio Mango Nerolac ‘Pulikkali’ celebrates the essence of Onam

Radio

Radio Mango in association with Nerolac Healthy Home Paints flags off an Onam folklore-themed roadshow in Kerala

exchange4media Staff Sep 13, 2019 6:44 PM

PM Modi lauds Fever FM’s #PlasticSeBreakUp initiative

Fever FM

In a tweet, the Prime Minister congratulated Fever FM for its innovative campaign to ensure reduced usage of single-use plastic

exchange4media Staff Sep 13, 2019 5:46 PM

RED FM's ‘Pride Ki Side’ campaign highlights LGBTQIA + issues

Red FM

To celebrate the first anniversary of repealing of Section 377, the initiative will provide a platform to share stories and highlight challenges faced by the community

exchange4media Staff Sep 9, 2019 7:03 PM

Dia Mirza supports BIG FM’s green Ganesha initiative

Diya Mirza

To spread awareness about using eco-friendly Ganesha idols, BIG FM held a two-week-long contest and 15 winners were felicitated with a Tree Ganesha by Mirza

exchange4media Staff Aug 30, 2019 7:06 PM

Radio Adex: Ad volume sees 8% decrease in indexed growth in Q2 2019

Ad ex Radio

Paytm.com continues to be the top brand to advertise in the services sector in the first half of both 2018 and 2019

exchange4media Staff Aug 21, 2019 8:31 AM

FM Tadka goes for makeover with ‘Apni Suno’ campaign

FMTadka

Apart from the new positioning statement, FM Tadka also sports a new logo indicating dialogue within for a positive change

exchange4media Staff Aug 19, 2019 10:53 AM

Brands are now focusing on tier markets: Neeraj Attri, COO, TOP FM

Top FM

Attri, COO and Group Revenue Head of TOP FM, spoke to exchange4media about the radio network soon completing a year, marketing and advertising trends in the regional space and more

Priyaankaa Mathur Aug 12, 2019 8:08 AM

RED FM to engage listeners in Delhi and Mumbai with South Side Story for Onam

south side

An experiential festival, South Side Story aims to bring South Indian music, cuisine and culture to other parts of India

exchange4media Staff Aug 1, 2019 3:42 PM

Radio Mirchi starts licensing original content to multiple platforms  

radio mirchi

The company’s collective YouTube subscriber base has grown to over 7 million, a 150% growth from last year

exchange4media Staff Jul 23, 2019 5:27 PM

Radio City Lucknow’s 'Rashi Ko Manao' campaign draws intrigue among Lucknowiites

Rashi Ko Manao

Rashi Ko Manao campaign was executed with a high level of curiosity, humour, coupled with some fun challenges on-air and digital platforms

exchange4media Staff Jul 21, 2019 10:00 AM

RAM Ratings Week 26: Fever FM continues at the top in Mumbai and Delhi

RAM Radio

Radio City and Radio Mirchi maintain the lead in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively

exchange4media Staff Jul 18, 2019 8:13 AM

RAM Ratings Week 24: Fever FM maintains lead in Mumbai and Delhi

RAM Radio

Radio City and Radio Mirchi continue on top in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively

exchange4media Staff Jul 5, 2019 8:46 AM

Radio One hikes ad rates by 30%

RadioOne

Post acquisition by HT Media, the station is looking to revamp the product offering

exchange4media Staff Jul 3, 2019 1:03 PM

RAM Ratings Week 23: Fever FM retains lead in Mumbai and Delhi

RAM Radio

Radio Mirchi and Radio City maintain top spots in Kolkata and Bangalore respectively

exchange4media Staff Jun 27, 2019 9:05 AM