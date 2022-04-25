Times Group's digital biz Marketing Head Priyadarshi Banerjee moves on
Banerjee has joined One Digital Entertainment as Senior Vice-President
Priyadarshi Banerjee, Times Group's Assistant Vice-President and Marketing Head of digital and business operations, has moved on. He has been appointed as Senior Vice-President at One Digital Entertainment.
He made the announcement through a post on LinkedIn.
At One Digital, Banerjee will be building the group's positioning in Asia.
Prior to Times Group, Banerjee was with Future Group India and Reader's Digest.
