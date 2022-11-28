Rubeena Singh quits as Josh Country Manager

Rubeena Singh has quit VerSe Innovation's short video app Josh where she was the Country Manager, highly placed sources have confirmed to e4m. She joined in October last year, moving on from iProspect as its CEO.



When contacted for a comment, Singh did not respond.



At Josh, Singh drove commercial monetization, led strategy and business development and represented the business at various fora as its country manager.



Singh who has over 21 years of experience across digital, print and broadcast started her career at Star TV and spent a large part of her career at Nework18. There she spearheaded the launch of CNBC Awaaz, Forbes India and Moneycontrol.



At iProspect, Singh was helming sales, marketing, operations, strategy, planning and P&L as CEO. She hasn't disclosed where she is headed next.

