WhatsApp India head, Meta India public policy director step down

Shivnath Thukral, who is currently the director of public policy at WhatsApp India, has been made Director, Public Policy for all Meta brands in India

WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose and Meta India's public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal have quit, social media major Meta said on Tuesday.

Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, said in a statement, “I want to thank Abhijit Bose for his tremendous contributions as our first Head of WhatsApp in India. His entrepreneurial drive helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses. There is so much more WhatsApp can do for India and we’re excited to continue helping advance India’s digital transformation.”

Bose announced his resignation on LinkedIn, saying he is "really excited" about his next job. "After a small break, I plan to rejoin the entrepreneurial world," he said, adding that his stepping down had been planned for a while, "but given the events last week" they wanted to hold this back to "focus on supporting those impacted last week".

Rajiv Aggarwal has decided to step down to pursue another opportunity, the company said.

The tech ginat announced that Shivnath Thukral, who is currently the director of public policy at WhatsApp India, has been made Director, Public Policy for all Meta brands in India.

The latest exits come days after Meta laid off nearly 11,000 of its employees across the globe. Earlier this month Meta India’s country head Ajit Mohan too had stepped down.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)