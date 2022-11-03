Ajit Mohan steps down as Meta India head, joins Snap

Ajit Mohan, the head of Meta in India, has left the firm and joined Snap, according to media reports. At Snap, Mohan will serve as the President of the APAC business, claim the reports.

Mohan joined Meta, called Facebook then, in January 2019 as a VP and MD of the India business.

peo“Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company,” Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President of Global Business Group at Meta, reportedly said in a statement.

“Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people. We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future.”

