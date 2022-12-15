WhatsApp Pay India Head Vinay Choletti exits
Choletti was with the organisation for just over a year
WhatsApp Pay's India Head Vinay Choletti has moved on.
He was with the organisation for just over a year.
Choletti was responsible for scaling WhatsApp Pay's commerce journeys.
He announced his exit with a social media post.
Prior to WhatsApp, Choletti was with Amazon for over 7 years. He was heading SMB Payments at Amazon Pay.
MYRE Capital hires Nitin Virmani as Head of Marketing
Previously, Virmani led acquisition and growth through Digital at School Ed-Tech unicorn LEAD
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 3:25 PM | 2 min read
Neo-Realty investment platform MYRE Capital has announced the appointment of Nitin Virmani as Head of Marketing. With this move, MYRE Capital aims to strengthen its leadership team and achieve its goal of democratizing commercial real estate investments for retail as well as HNI investors. Nitin is a seasoned marketing professional with expertise largely in the digital ecosystem working with top B2B, B2C brands as well as agencies.
Under Nitin’s leadership, MYRE Capital aims to achieve a robust brand positioning by strengthening performance marketing and CRM capability to deliver truly diverse investment products to the investors.
An Executive MBA from IIM Rohtak, Nitin comes with over 11 years of experience working with brands in different capacities leading digital strategy, channel marketing, performance and growth marketing. Previously, he led acquisition and growth through Digital at School Ed-Tech unicorn LEAD. Nitin has also managed Digital Marketing operations for Media & Entertainment player Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. In his stint at the agency, he led account management for automotive major like Hyundai India, and other key corporate clients Times Jobs, DS Group, Burger King India and many more.
Aryaman Vir, Founder & CEO, MYRE Capital said “We started MYRE Capital with an aim to revolutionise real estate investments and provide accessibility to individual retail investors so that they can invest in preferred Grade-A Commercial Real Estate assets. We have witnessed phenomenal growth with over 35,000+ users on our platform and an excess in AUM of INR 220 crores. With Nitin joining our senior leadership team, we are confident that we will achieve greater heights together and further scale up the entire business.”
On his appointment, Nitin Virmani, Head of Marketing said “I see immense appetite and potential for growth for neo-realty products in India. MYRE Capital’s flagship fractional ownership vertical as well as the newly launched lease rental discounting vertical are leading the upcoming major wave in the world of property-investment technology. I am excited to be a part of their growth journey and look forward to working with the team and further their marketing efforts in India and to the NRIs abroad.”
“We will approach the marketing goals by setting best practices, building teams and promoting innovation thus bringing cost efficiencies in marketing while scaling up the business.” He further added.
MYRE Capital’s assets are spread across NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore. Recently, the company announced the launch of its latest structured debt investment opportunity in Hyderabad for accredited investors.
Shagun Seda moves on from Netflix
Seda was the Director of Marketing at Netflix India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 2:51 PM | 1 min read
Netflix's Shagun Seda has announced that she has stepped down as Marketing Director (Films & Series). She joined the streaming giant in November 2020 and was in charge of the overall marketing of Netflix's India content, brand and talent.
She wrote a LinkedIn post to announce the move and to thank her colleagues at Netflix for a thoughtful farewell gift:
Prior to joining Netflix, Seda was with DDB Mudra Group for over seven years, helming its creative department for the western region in her last role there.
She also held creative leadership at TBWA\India and MullenLowe Lintas Group.
About her next professional move, Seda informed e4m that she's currently exploring and evaluating various opportunities, and will soon make an announcement regarding the same.
Aejaz Khan takes over as Makani Creatives CEO
He has over 25 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 12:30 PM | 1 min read
Makani Creatives has announced the appointment of Aejaz Khan as Chief Executive Officer. Khan was Managing Director and Global Head of Account at Spark44 before this move.
With over 25 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, Aejaz has worked across multiple product categories and consumer segments. Prior to his stint at Spark44, he was the Executive Director at TBWA\ India. He’s also worked with GREY, McCann, Ogilvy, Lowe and Partners Worldwide, Impact BBDO, Publicis, and Lowe Lintas, etc.
Sameer Makani, Co-founder, Makani Creatives said, “Our primary goal is to build a future-focused marketing communications company. I am pleased to welcome on board Aejaz Khan, who will play an instrumental role in accelerating the pace of our transformation and channelizing our talent’s firepower, by building and harnessing the intensity and creative prowess of Makani Creatives.”
On his appointment, Khan said, “I’m privileged to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to working alongside the leadership team and client partners. Makani Creatives is a well-kept secret and I hope to bring in an era of recognition for the company. The world around us is evolving at a frenetic pace, and it’s vital for us to stay ahead of this change, so we can continually create value for our clients and our people.”
Pernod Ricard names Paul-Robert Bouhier as MD - India
Paul-Robert Bouhier will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 11:45 AM | 2 min read
Pernod Ricard India has appointed Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new Managing Director with effect from January 1, 2023. In his new role, Paul-Robert will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia and will be a member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee.
Paul-Robert will be responsible for continuing to transform and accelerate Pernod Ricard India’s business strategy, developing organization and people and finding new opportunities for sustainable and profitable business growth.
Announcing this appointment, Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard Asia said: “I am glad to welcome Paul-Robert to Pernod Ricard India, which is among the top three must-win markets for the group. I am confident that with Paul- Robert at the helm, our focus on Premiumization, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Sustainability & Responsibility will get further accelerated in line with our transformation agenda. He will be a brilliant addition to the India leadership team, and I wish him all the best.”
Paul-Robert takes the reins after Thibault Cuny stepped down in October 2022 due to health reasons.
On his announcement, Paul-Robert Bouhier said, “I am excited to be a part of one of the most versatile markets of Pernod Ricard and looking forward to playing a part in driving the company’s strategic priorities. I will strive to carry forward the legacy by championing a culture of excellence, customer-centricity, and collaboration that Pernod Ricard India has nurtured all these years.”
Paul-Robert brings 27 years of international experience in Marketing, Commercial & General Management across Markets and Brand Companies. He joined Pernod Ricard in 1995 and has worked in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy.
Smita Murarka quits as Duroflex CMO
She was heading marketing for the brand for nearly 3 years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 10:37 AM | 1 min read
Smita Murarka, the CMO of Duroflex, has stepped down after a stint of nearly 3 years.
She joined Duroflex in February 2020 as VP-Marketing and Ecommerce.
Murarka has over 19 years of experience in building brands.
In a social media post, she called the stint memorable.
Prasanna Raman joins Sharechat as Head Of FMCG Enterprise Sales
Raman was previously with Snap Inc where he was the Vertical Lead
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read
Prasanna Raman has announced on LinkedIn that he has joined the Bangalore-based social media company ShareChat. He will be heading the company's FMCG Enterprise Sales division. Raman was previously with Snap Inc where he was the Vertical Lead. He joined the company in March 2020 as Advertising Solutions Lead.
He shared on his LinkedIn post: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head Of FMCG Enterprise Sales at ShareChat!"
Raman has previously worked for companies like Facebook, GroupM, Interactive Avenues and Google.
BlueStone elevates Sudeep Nagar to Co-founder
Nagar, who joined BlueStone as an AVP, marked 10 years with the venture earlier this week
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 4:09 PM | 1 min read
Fine jewellery brand BlueStone has elevated Sudeep Nagar, its Chief Operating Officer, as its co-founder. Sudeep joins Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, the CEO, as the second co-founder of the Bangalore-based retail venture.
Announcing the change to the leadership structure, Gaurav said, "It's no coincidence that Sudeep's elevation to co-founder comes just as he marks a decade of building BlueStone. In these ten years, his initiatives have impacted all possible functions like marketing, retail, sales, logistics, accounts and more. I can't think of a better person to share the mantle of co-founder."
An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, Sudeep joined BlueStone a decade ago, in December 2012, with extensive experience in software and luxury real estate. Since then, he has been instrumental in making BlueStone a vertically and digitally integrated organisation.
Initiatives under his leadership have strongly impacted the business - curtailing critical wastage, improving speed to delivery, and maintaining lean operations overall. With his elevation to co-founder, Sudeep will continue to leverage the fine jewellery retailer's proprietary technology ecosystem to ensure consumers have a seamless experience across the D2C website, app and 140+ stores, from design to delivery, the company said.
