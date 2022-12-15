WhatsApp Pay India Head Vinay Choletti exits

Neo-Realty investment platform MYRE Capital has announced the appointment of Nitin Virmani as Head of Marketing. With this move, MYRE Capital aims to strengthen its leadership team and achieve its goal of democratizing commercial real estate investments for retail as well as HNI investors. Nitin is a seasoned marketing professional with expertise largely in the digital ecosystem working with top B2B, B2C brands as well as agencies.

Under Nitin’s leadership, MYRE Capital aims to achieve a robust brand positioning by strengthening performance marketing and CRM capability to deliver truly diverse investment products to the investors.



An Executive MBA from IIM Rohtak, Nitin comes with over 11 years of experience working with brands in different capacities leading digital strategy, channel marketing, performance and growth marketing. Previously, he led acquisition and growth through Digital at School Ed-Tech unicorn LEAD. Nitin has also managed Digital Marketing operations for Media & Entertainment player Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. In his stint at the agency, he led account management for automotive major like Hyundai India, and other key corporate clients Times Jobs, DS Group, Burger King India and many more.



Aryaman Vir, Founder & CEO, MYRE Capital said “We started MYRE Capital with an aim to revolutionise real estate investments and provide accessibility to individual retail investors so that they can invest in preferred Grade-A Commercial Real Estate assets. We have witnessed phenomenal growth with over 35,000+ users on our platform and an excess in AUM of INR 220 crores. With Nitin joining our senior leadership team, we are confident that we will achieve greater heights together and further scale up the entire business.”



On his appointment, Nitin Virmani, Head of Marketing said “I see immense appetite and potential for growth for neo-realty products in India. MYRE Capital’s flagship fractional ownership vertical as well as the newly launched lease rental discounting vertical are leading the upcoming major wave in the world of property-investment technology. I am excited to be a part of their growth journey and look forward to working with the team and further their marketing efforts in India and to the NRIs abroad.”



“We will approach the marketing goals by setting best practices, building teams and promoting innovation thus bringing cost efficiencies in marketing while scaling up the business.” He further added.

MYRE Capital’s assets are spread across NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore. Recently, the company announced the launch of its latest structured debt investment opportunity in Hyderabad for accredited investors.