Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 14, 2021 8:21 AM
Recap

In this edition of Recap, we bring you the biggest news from the world of media.

The biggest news this week was https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/neeraj-chopra-to-become-a-favourite-among-brands-114826.html

The other news related to him and his big win was https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/neeraj-chopra-news-attracts-33m-pageviews-on-aug-7-alone-in-taboola-network-114936.html

And https://www.exchange4media.com/industry-briefing-news/times-now-navbharat-becomes-the-preferred-news-channel-for-olympian-neeraj-chopras-family-114859.html

Here's a collection of other outstanding stories for your weekend read;

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/asci-takes-on-new-identity-114891.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/news-broadcasters-association-is-now-news-broadcasters-digital-association-114986.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/aarti-dharmadhikari-to-lead-market-research-department-at-rediffusion-healthcare-114832.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/netflix-appoints-swiggys-srivats-ts-as-vp-marketing-114858.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/creds-kunal-shah-elected-to-pine-labs-board-114872.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/some-people-left-the-tv9-network-post-the-appraisal-114978.html

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Asci Nba Netflix Olympics Swiggy Neeraj chopra Appointments CRED recap news e4m recap news exchange4media recap news
Show comments
You May Also Like
recap

Recap: The Week That Was
1 week ago

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
10-July-2021

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
22-May-2021