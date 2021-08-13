Is TV9 facing an employee exodus post appraisal?

According to sources, the tension between BV Rao and news director Hemant Sharma is said to be the reason

A large number of employees have started leaving from TV9 Network post their appraisal, according to the media reports. The Hindi news website of the Network has a similar situation with the channel.

As per media reports, 15 employees of the media channel have already put their papers down. Most of them have joined other organizations and others are planning to do the same.

The ones who have left include Akash Rawal, who is handling sports at the organization; TV9 Business Head Manish Ranjan; Abhishek Srivastava, who is looking after auto technology, Home Page Head Amrit Singh; and News Anchors Sargam Pant and Mohit Parikh are among others.

Soma Roy has reportedly joined the Hindi news channel 'Times Now Navbharat' of 'Times Network'. It has also been said that Aman Jaiswal has joined 'ABP News' & Akash Rawal has joined 'Aaj Tak'.

According to the reports, the tension between BV Rao and news director Hemant Sharma is said to be the reason. And Chief Executive Officer of the network, Barun Das, trying to pacify the situation.

Das has started taking all measures to stop people from leaving the organization. In a letter to his employees, he wrote, "I have always believed that the real strength of any institution, especially a media house, is its human resource. If the talent of this resource is properly harnessed, the doors of endless possibilities automatically open, both for the institution and for the individual."

"While moving forward in this direction, I would like to meet and interact with all of you and get to know about your experiences. I will name this initiative DUOLOGUE with the CEO. Every week under this, I will meet colleagues from all departments, regardless of the position they are working in. The collaborators will be randomly selected. I hope this dialogue will be honest and open hearted. Its purpose is that I can know and understand you and me better. When and how it will start, information about this will be given to you by the HR department very soon, " he added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)