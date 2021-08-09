Netflix appoints Swiggy's Srivats TS as VP - Marketing

Prior to Swiggy, TS was with Quikr where he led digital brand marketing

Netflix India has appointed Swiggy's SVP Marketing & CX Srivats TS as Vice President, Marketing. He will be the Head of Marketing for Netflix India.

Srivats joins Netflix after a five-year stint with Swiggy. He was responsible for driving growth, brand love and consumer adoption through marketing, branding and digital strategies at Swiggy.

An MBA from IIM, Calcutta, Srivats has over 11 years of experience across consumer companies and tech startups. Prior to Swiggy, Srivats was with Quikr where he led digital brand marketing.

Before Quikr, he was with Nokia where he held roles in brand marketing, consumer insights, and organized trade. He enjoys building brands and scaling businesses through data -driven marketing and structured, creative communication across traditional and new-age marketing channels.

