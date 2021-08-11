ASCI takes on new identity

In this new phase, the organisation aims to expand its offerings and services that will help advertisers balance creativity and responsibility

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has unveiled a new brand identity.

"Fresh from a series of new initiatives such as the Influencer Guidelines, asci.social, the Guidelines for Online Real Money Gaming, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has unveiled a new brand identity to reflect the agenda of becoming future-facing and more inclusive. ASCI has always been the conscience keeper of the Indian advertising industry, and in this new phase, it aims to expand its offerings and services that will help advertisers balance creativity and responsibility," the council said in a statement.

It further mentioned that in addition to its time tested and robust complaint management system and process, the three new dimensions of ASCI’s future activities are:

Helping advertisers with services that help them “get it right ” . These include advisory services and research-based insight studies. ASCI has already embarked on a massive study GenderNext, that looks at gender depiction in advertising, and aims to provide new starting points for advertisers for more progressive gender depictions. ASCI is also in the process of overhauling its Advertising Advisory service, which will support advertisers at the pre-production stage. This approach will provide the necessary thought leadership, provocations and support to the advertising ecosystem to create more responsible advertising.

Gearing up for the digital age: ASCI recognizes that with the digital age, not only are consumers seeing more ads on the digital media, but also their expectations and interactions with advertisements and the media world is changing. The industry has reorganized itself to reflect this new reality. The coming together of marketing and information technology is determining how advertisements get created and consumed. Updating our guidelines and procedures to keep consumers safe in the digital age is of paramount focus for ASCI

Deployment of technology: Use of technology tools, machine learning and AI systems to track and measure advertising content is going to be a critical part of ASCI, going forward. Technology will help ASCI be more vigilant, more real time in overseeing the sheer explosion of advertising content. Deployment of technology in its complaint management system will also enable a smoother interaction between consumers, industry and other stakeholders with ASCI.

Subhash Kamath, Chairman, ASCI, said: “ASCI has stepped into the next phase of challenges that impact the interests of consumers in new ways. With new-age challenges posed by the digital age, it is imperative for ASCI to take a leap into becoming a contemporary thought leader and add greater value to consumers, industry and all our stakeholders. The new logo represents this very interesting phase of ASCI’s journey, and the vibrant and optimistic outlook of responsible advertising. Our ideology and aim remain unchanged; however, we are now on the path to becoming a more dynamic and future facing organization.”

KV Sridhar, Chief Creative Officer (Global), Nihilent Ltd, which designed the logo, said: “The colourful logo palette denotes the vibrancy of advertising and communication itself, as well as the diversity of ASCI’s stakeholders who have taken the oath to self-regulate and create ads with responsibility. The idea of creativity with responsibility is central to ASCI. The logo also reflects the dynamic nature of media platforms and the newer interesting ways in which communication is being created and consumed today. The elegant and inclusive font reflects an organization opening up to newer kinds of stakeholders, an organization that is collaborative and demonstrates leadership in bringing together the needs of different stakeholders. It signals that ASCI is gearing up towards this fast evolving and dynamic environment of consumers and advertising.

Advertising veteran Roger C B Pereira, Founder Member, ASCI, said: The world today is remarkably different from when we started ASCI in 1985. However, what is noteworthy is that the twin principles of consumer protection and fostering creativity remain unchanged.

