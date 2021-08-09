Is Neeraj Chopra the new golden boy for brands?

The track-and-field athlete's endorsement fee is likely to double after winning gold at the Olympics, say experts

With his historic win at Tokyo Olympics, the 23-year-old track-and-field athlete Neeraj Chopra is now a name that every brand wants to get associated with. According to experts, Chopra’s endorsement fee is likely to touch Rs. 2.5 core as the Haryana athlete with 2.8 million followers on Instagram and several million fans across the globe Chopra becomes the new blue-eyed boy for brands.

“Neeraj Chopra is not new to the world of brand endorsements,” said Harish Bijoor, Brand Guru and Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc.

“He has been a brand endorser for Gatorade for the past 4 years. His brand value will now shoot up. From being a Javelin star of local repute, he is now known as the best in the whole world. That makes a big difference. His gold win has made all the difference. He is an Olympic Gold medal winner and that’s the value of his brand. Expect brands to chase him, and expect him to be an expensive brand endorser for now,” added Bijoor.

In the past, Chopra has worked with multiple brands like Country Delight Naturals, Gillette India, Mobil India, Amstrad, and more, either in one-time campaigns or on a full-scaled endorsement basis.

According to some experts, Chopra’s current endorsement fee is around Rs 1.75 crore, which is likely to go up by at least 50% with the historic win.

Recalling the time when Abhinav Bindra won the gold Medal and a lot of brand endorsements came his way, Aviral Jain, MD, Duff & Phelps said, “Chopra will soon be getting calls from brands and we will see him on a big screen soon. He is a world champion now and from a brand endorsement’s perspective, he is a perfect choice. He is a unique property because India has never had a champion in athletics. “

Chandramouli, Brand Expert and CEO, TRA Research, also believes that Chopra’s brand endorsements will increase tremendously. “He is not just very good in sport but he seems to be a stable person and a consistent performer. I am sure that his brand value will double now. I can see both number of endorsements and endorsement fee increasing several folds right away.”

