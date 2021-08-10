CRED's Kunal Shah elected to Pine Labs' board

The platform will leverage Shah's experience in consumer business to take Pine Labs to its next phase of growth

Pine Labs announced the appointment of Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED, to the company’s board.

Commenting on the appointment, B. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, “We are excited to welcome Kunal to our board. He joins a marquee set of investors, advisors, and other visionary board members who are all committed to take Pine Labs to newer heights. Kunal’s deep understanding of the consumer business will be invaluable to us as we explore new opportunities and step into our next phase of growth.”

“The pandemic has catalysed behaviour change among consumers, merchants, and institutions that will drive the fintech sector. Shaping this transformation for the benefit of all stakeholders is a collective responsibility. Pine Labs is a player in digital payments adoption and joining its board is an opportunity to contribute to the ecosystem,” said Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED.

Pine Labs is expanding its footprint in international markets with its Buy Now Pay Later offering, provides gift card and stored value solutions through its subsidiary Qwikcilver and has made a strategic investment in the consumer side of the business with the acquisition of Fave in April 2021. The company also recently announced a total round size of USD 600m with the entry of global investors.

