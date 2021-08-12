Neeraj Chopra news attracted 3.3M pageviews on Aug 7 alone in Taboola Network

Taboola, the leading discovery platform, shared their Tokyo 2020 Olympics findings, identifying topics of interest that captured readers’ interest during the event, as well as readership patterns during the global sporting event on the open web.

For two weeks from 24 July to 8 August, the world's best athletes took centre stage at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Which storylines caught readers’ attention in India?

Using Topic Insights, Taboola Newsroom used real-time audience analytics to discover some of the trending topics that grabbed Indian reader’s attention during the global sporting event.

Gold at last

Neeraj Chopra clinched a historic first gold medal for India in athletics with his winning javelin throw. The winning throw on Saturday 7 August attracted 3.3M article page views on English-language sites in the Taboola Network in India. It is only the second time India has won an individual gold medal at the Olympics, and Neeraj Chopra’s feat elated the nation.

The rise of hockey

There were 9.3M pageviews across the Taboola Network about hockey during the Tokyo Olympics as both the men's and women's teams made deep runs in the tournament. Articles about the men's bronze medal match recorded a one-day peak of 2.5M pageviews on 5 August. The men's team took bronze against Germany to end a 41-year medal drought.

While the women's team narrowly missed the bronze in their match against Great Britain, both teams can be proud of their historic campaign at the Olympics for achieving their highest ever world rankings in the sport.

Olympians make history





Female Olympians dominated pageviews in the first week of the sporting extravaganza. Trending keywords featuring female athletes contributed a total of 15.6M pageviews during the first week of the Olympics.

Most-read Olympics-related keywords:

(Data from 24 July to 8 August on English language sites)

Tokyo - 76M

Neeraj Chopra - 11M

Badminton player PV Sindhu - 8.7M

Weightlifter MirabaiChanu - 6.4M

Wrestler Ravi Dhaiya - 4.9M

Boxer LovlinaBorgohain - 4.6M

On 24 July, weightlifter MirabaiChanu garnered 1.2M pageviews on the Taboola Network when she won the country its first medal, a silver, at the Tokyo games.

Shuttler PV Sindhu added a third medal for India when she won the bronze in the women’s badminton singles on 1 August. She is also the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympics. Articles about her recorded 1.3M PVs on the day of her win. Similarly, LovlinaBorgohain brought the country a bronze medal in boxing. Her feat garnered 1.5M pageviews when the news broke.

Wrestler Ravi Dhaiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympics, a feat that got 1.9M page views right after his event.

India concluded the Tokyo Olympics with its best-ever medal haul in the history of the Olympic Games with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Data from Taboola Newsroom identifies topics and news categories that have seen an increase in pageview traffic. This data comes from the wide network of news publishers Taboola works with in various countries. Topic Insights shows the top 200 trending topics across various time frames and audience segments, including for loyal site readers.

