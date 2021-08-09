Times Now Navbharat becomes the preferred News channel for Olympian Neeraj Chopra's family

Times Network has taken a major step in the direction of disrupting the Indian language news space with the launch of its first Hindi news channel.

Times Now Navbharat has become the preferred Hindi News channel for Olympic Gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra's family

Within a week of its launch, Times Now Navbharat makes its presence felt with the viewers as the super excited family members of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's family watches his homecoming only on Times Now Navbharat.

Times Network has taken a major step in the direction of disrupting the Indian language news space with the launch of its first Hindi news channel, Times Now Navbharat HD along with its digital news portal by the same name.

