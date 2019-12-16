Industry Briefing News

92.7 Big FM partners with IDFC FIRST Bank to launch ‘Treepublic’

The cause was launched by renowned actress Mouni Roy along with IDFC FIRST Bank’s representative Mr. Shreepad Shende

3 hours ago

DocuBay joins hands with CloudWalker Smart TV to offer unlimited hours of documentaries

CloudWalker users can watch DocuBay’s selection of international documentaries, sourced from more than 80 countries, across categories

4 hours ago

GenY Medium launches ‘Heritage Bytes – With Chef Bhakti Arora’

The campaign successfully captures the image of the ‘Quintessential Modern Indian women’ who are health-conscious yet fond of food

5 hours ago

Endemol Shine India announces web series based on the book ‘Trial By Fire’

The series based on the Uphaar Fire Tragedy will be helmed by Prashant Nair, who recently directed 'Made in Heaven'

6 hours ago

Vigo Video and VOOT announce launch of ‘Vigo Comedy Mahasabha’

The four-episode show will kick-start on January 2020, hosted by comedian Paritosh Tripathi

6 hours ago

Wunderman Thompson unveils study on new ‘financial culture’ in India

WT Culture Muscle Finance Study reveals joint responsibility in modern Indian homes on financial aspects, reliance on tech & importance of financial education for girls

9 hours ago

Ogilvy gets associated with #DNAFightsRape campaign

The campaign video has already crossed 700,000 views and has reached out to over 4 million people

1 day ago

MNX announces season two of its biggest property 'King of Hollywood'

Cine lovers can enter the #TicketToHollywood contest after the 9 pm movie and win exciting prizes, including a grand prize trip to Hollywood

1 day ago

Zee Punjabi to be launched on January 13 with Punjabi originals

The channel has formed an association with singer Gurdas Mann

1 day ago

Smule Mirchi Cover Star back with second season

The digital singing talent hunt hosted by Radio Mirchi has Smule as the title sponsor

1 day ago

Aspiration Jobs launches two new programmes to help job seekers

These two programmes offer unique strategies and approach to structure the job search and interview process to get desired results

1 day ago

Spotify runs ‘Well Played India’ to celebrate how Indians listened to music in 2019

Spotify's Wrapped campaign comes to India, highlighting the biggest music trends that rocked the country

Dec 16, 2019 1:42 PM

India Today Group Digital registers 39% growth in last year: Comscore Sept 2019 report

The group has 138 million monthly unique visitors, as per the Comscore Mobile Metrix report

Dec 16, 2019 1:03 PM

Movies NOW announces 7th season of its marquee property 100 Mania

The new season offers a lineup of 100 mega-blockbuster films for viewers and a chance to win exciting prizes

Dec 14, 2019 7:01 PM

Lotte India treats Dinamalar readers to a sweet surprise with Coffy Bite

Coffy Bite full-page ads on Dinamalar's jacket helped Lotte India reach more than 3.5 lakh households in Chennai

Dec 14, 2019 3:45 PM

COLORS Tamil to premiere all-woman game show Kodeeswari

Radikaa Sarathkumar will be hosting the game show, which will premiere on December 23, 8 pm

Dec 14, 2019 1:12 PM

redBus, BookMyShow team up to offer shuttle service to fans attending U2 Mumbai concert

100 chartered air-conditioned buses will ply non-stop between the venue and the pick-up points, ferrying concert-goers

Dec 13, 2019 5:25 PM

Star Movies launches #StarMoviesPlayAt7 on Twitter for viewers

Hollywood movie buffs can tune into the channel and answer questions on Twitter to win exciting prizes

Dec 13, 2019 3:16 PM

Rainshine Entertainment expands into podcast segment; launches 2 new shows on Audible Suno

The podcasts - ‘Thriller Factory’ and ‘Be Stupid with Vir Das’ - have been produced by CM Studios and Weirdass Comedy respectively

Dec 13, 2019 12:49 PM

Star Movies brings Indian television premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody will premiere on Star Movies on 15th December 2019 at 9 pm

Dec 12, 2019 1:13 PM